(Mirror.co.uk)   The offence is "riding on a cycle," which means even having a go on your mate's bike while in the park could see you found guilty   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
posted to Main » on 01 Jun 2020 at 4:24 PM



TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
From TFA: Drunk cyclists can be fined up to £2,500 but won't lose their driving licence.  The same rules do not apply to people caught cycling after drinking as those for people driving a motorised vehicle.  In fact, police can't make you use a breathaliser, have a blood or urine tests or put any points on your driving licence at all if you're caught drunk in charge of a bicycle.

That makes sense.  It's not a motor vehicle and it doesn't require a motor vehicle license to operate.  Penalties towards the operation of a motor vehicle shouldn't apply.  I expect the same for riding a horse, the penalties for riding drunk should not apply to operating a motor vehicle.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would you have penalties.on your license for.something you did while biking? You dont need a liceanse to ride a bike. There is no connection between these things.

it's like saying I should lose points on my license, which I don't have, if I am drunk and disorderly in public, which I never am.

Get it?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a police escort while cycling in the UK once, along one of the big M-something motorways. It was surreal.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Riding a cycle" isn't the offence, subby, it's riding a cycle while drunk. And you've got to be REALLY drunk to stand out in the UK.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they want to ride their bicycles? They want to ride their bikes?

/BI-cycle
//BI-cylcle
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure we don't have any penalties for riding a bike, horse, lawnmower, golf cart, go-kart, cow, skateboard, trike, large goat, tractor, or college student while drunk in Michigan.
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pkjun: "Riding a cycle" isn't the offence, subby, it's riding a cycle while drunk. And you've got to be REALLY drunk to stand out in the UK.


A HS friend took me with him to visit his family in England (long ago). When his uncle picked us up at the airport, he was drinking a beer. in his car.

He found it amusing to point out the speedometer was at 100 on the highway (KPH not MPH, of course he didn't point that out)
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RyansPrivates: So they want to ride their bicycles? They want to ride their bikes?

/BI-cycle
//BI-cylcle


Don't believe in Peter Pan
Frankenstein
Or Superman
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: From TFA: Drunk cyclists can be fined up to £2,500 but won't lose their driving licence.  The same rules do not apply to people caught cycling after drinking as those for people driving a motorised vehicle.  In fact, police can't make you use a breathaliser, have a blood or urine tests or put any points on your driving licence at all if you're caught drunk in charge of a bicycle.

That makes sense.  It's not a motor vehicle and it doesn't require a motor vehicle license to operate.  Penalties towards the operation of a motor vehicle shouldn't apply.  I expect the same for riding a horse, the penalties for riding drunk should not apply to operating a motor vehicle.


But you should at least get in trouble for giving the horse alcohol.
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

DippityDoo: RyansPrivates: So they want to ride their bicycles? They want to ride their bikes?

/BI-cycle
//BI-cylcle

Don't believe in Peter Pan
Frankenstein
Or Superman


Fat bottomed girls will be riding today
So look out for those beauties, oh yeah!
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
5G seems a little steep for a fine...
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TWX: From TFA: Drunk cyclists can be fined up to £2,500 but won't lose their driving licence.  The same rules do not apply to people caught cycling after drinking as those for people driving a motorised vehicle.  In fact, police can't make you use a breathaliser, have a blood or urine tests or put any points on your driving licence at all if you're caught drunk in charge of a bicycle.

That makes sense.  It's not a motor vehicle and it doesn't require a motor vehicle license to operate.  Penalties towards the operation of a motor vehicle shouldn't apply.  I expect the same for riding a horse, the penalties for riding drunk is waking up next to a fat/ugly chick.


FTFY
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Generally, riding any while drunk will punish you enough when it goes poorly.
 
whitroth
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Different rules for horseback? Even when the horse is hung over?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A rider with a bicycle is not a 1 ton vehicle with 70-200 horsepower. A car operated by a drunk person is incredibly dangerous.

A bike operated by a drunk person can be dangerous, but nothing like a car and especially not a truck operated under the influence.

Sure, make it a ticket able offence as it is dangerous to the rider and to other people, but it's not equivalent.
 
jtown
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
d3jj1xescvzl2o.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ansius: A rider with a bicycle is not a 1 ton vehicle with 70-200 horsepower. A car operated by a drunk person is incredibly dangerous.

A bike operated by a drunk person can be dangerous, but nothing like a car and especially not a truck operated under the influence.

Sure, make it a ticket able offence as it is dangerous to the rider and to other people, but it's not equivalent.


It isn't equivalent. Drink driving in the UK carries a maximum penalty of six months' imprisonment, one year's suspended sentence (three for a repeat offence), and an *unlimited* fine.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

pkjun: ansius: A rider with a bicycle is not a 1 ton vehicle with 70-200 horsepower. A car operated by a drunk person is incredibly dangerous.

A bike operated by a drunk person can be dangerous, but nothing like a car and especially not a truck operated under the influence.

Sure, make it a ticket able offence as it is dangerous to the rider and to other people, but it's not equivalent.

It isn't equivalent. Drink driving in the UK carries a maximum penalty of six months' imprisonment, one year's suspended sentence (three for a repeat offence), and an *unlimited* fine.


(Sorry, should be one year's suspended licence)
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

All I could do while reading this headline was hear it in Gail's voice.
 
rtshrubber [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
CSB

In graduate school i knew a guy who got popped a couple of times for DUI and the state "asked" him to refrain from driving. So on to a bike he goes. Of course he very shortly got busted for riding a bike under the influence. How you might ask did the cops know he was drunk while riding the bike? I think it was the riding the wrong  way down a one way and flipping off a police car with both hands since he didn't  think he could get busted on the bike. He didn't finish graduate school.....

/CSB
 
