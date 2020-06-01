 Skip to content
(Twitter)   NYPD believes anarchist groups planned the violent interactions and vandalism that has taken over the city after a weekend of violence, will get back to you as soon as they learn how run into protesters in reverse   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lol.  Having worked with many anarchists on various projects, I can say a) they are great people and b) maintaining a strict militant stance requiring organization and detail oriented planning ain't their strong suit, y'know?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bthom37: Lol.  Having worked with many anarchists on various projects, I can say a) they are great people and b) maintaining a strict militant stance requiring organization and detail oriented planning ain't their strong suit, y'know?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cops are the only ones murdering people around here.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anarchists are into anarchy, not organizing, you stupid piece of shiat.
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The cops are the only ones murdering people around here.


Who shot those two security guards in Oakland?
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Backup cameras are the key, but since they are government employees, they probably won't figure that out
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Breaking: NYPD declares itself an anarchist group.
 
Invisible Obama
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: Lol.  Having worked with many anarchists on various projects, I can say a) they are great people and b) maintaining a strict militant stance requiring organization and detail oriented planning ain't their strong suit, y'know?


I think "anarchist" is the code phrase they're using for "white supremacists/alt right".

This wasn't the work of your typical leftist "anarchist" (no matter what Trump may say), but was instead perpetrated by the far-right wanting a race war.

Of course, it would be impolitic to say it's violence committed by the right-wing.  That would offend Hair Furor, and the last thing they want is Cheeto Mussolini tweeting bad things about them. . .but by saying it was "anarchists" they can affirm it wasn't the protesters themselves, but an outside group of bad actors. . .without explicitly blaming white supremacists for what they did.
 
BrerRobot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It just doesn't get any better does it.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By anarchists you mean people who try to destroy society and think they are outside the law?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they admitted they have a vast network of spies embedded in the protests, the protests that then turned sideways. I don't think they thought out their press release very thoroughly...
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Anarchists are into anarchy, not organizing, you stupid piece of shiat.


Every silent comedy film at some point shows a group of men with big moustaches in a room immediately after the caption "Meanwhile, the anarchists plot". Shortly afterwards a circular bomb with fizzing fuse makes its appearance, to great comic effect.

Mind you, anarchists don't seem to be very good at plotting. I'll grant you that.
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blame the imaginary  organization ANTIFA, that way we don't have to change anything about ourselves!  We have always been at war with Eastasia.
 
MessyDwarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both things can be right. That is, that the violence could have been escalated by white people with agendas (anarchists or not), and that the police could have responded to it terribly
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TDWCom29: Both things can be right. That is, that the violence could have been escalated by white people with agendas (anarchists or not), and that the police could have responded to it terribly


This is the real answer.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bdub77: By anarchists you mean people who try to destroy society and think they are outside the law?

[Fark user image 410x222]


No, they're not talking about cops.
 
wesmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NBC is now doing public relations for the NYPD. Just parroting what the department is saying as if it were fact.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they knew all this why did they let it happen?
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well there are always anarchists whenever a major demonstration is going. Back in my day it was during a peaceful g-7 summit protest that local anarchist groups infiltrated and set fires, threw rocks, endangering hundreds of nonviolent protesters. That's their mission: To provoke government response and demonstrate the facist nature of the police. The thing is, they fark up any chance of peaceful resolution for any protest when they do so, again by design, because they want to radicalize people for their movement.  I bailed from the activist movements of my day when I realized that they were all essentially going to be used as cover for smash-tactic groups. My last meeting was at a union hall in Manhattan where our protest leaders openly farking thanked the "black bloc for having our backs!"  I walked out of their with my shirt covering my face so the FBI and antiterror groups probably filming attendance wouldn't ruin the rest of my life.

/UCSB
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NYPD - Like the Khmer Rouge but without the compassion.

But do you know what New Yorkers? You keep voting in small-dicked Mayors with fascist leanings who think the NYPD is their very own personal protection force.  A para military force with the combined intellect of a single West Virginian elementary school is exactly who I would be giving sophisticated weapons and unfettered power to.  Not exactly your fault, but you do have access to the solution.
 
eiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eiger: high degree of confidence police groups planned violent interactions. Complex network of scouts were in place to direct breakaway groups to commit violence against peaceful protesters.

/After closely observing what was happening last night, I can farking see what the hell is really going on.
//And yes, I know i'm over-simplifying.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd really like to see anyone arrested for looting or vandalism asked a simple question: have you lost your job in the past three months?
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TDWCom29: Both things can be right. That is, that the violence could have been escalated by white people with agendas (anarchists or not), and that the police could have responded to it terribly


Anti-protest playbook:
1) Stand quietly while people shout in your face all day.
2) Pick a time, say late evening when some of the crowd has left, to push them over and over and fire bullets and tear gas at them, then forcefully throw them back.
3) Watch them violently react to your ministrations. (If you have some undercover instigators or white supremacists in the crowd, now is a good time to use them.)
4) Blame them for being lawless people and begin mass arrests.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is just propaganda seeding because they want to label Americans as terrorists for protesting against fascist police. They can't arrest a figment of their imagination, so that means they get to arrest everyone by doing this.
 
wesmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eiger: Eiger: high degree of confidence police groups planned violent interactions. Complex network of scouts were in place to direct breakaway groups to commit violence against peaceful protesters.

/After closely observing what was happening last night, I can farking see what the hell is really going on.
//And yes, I know i'm over-simplifying.


The same thing has been happening since the 1968 Democratic Convention riots, probably even farther back than that.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm an excellent driver: NYPD - Like the Khmer Rouge but without the compassion.

But do you know what New Yorkers? You keep voting in small-dicked Mayors with fascist leanings who think the NYPD is their very own personal protection force.  A para military force with the combined intellect of a single West Virginian elementary school is exactly who I would be giving sophisticated weapons and unfettered power to.  Not exactly your fault, but you do have access to the solution.


Yep.

Doesn't help when the local media tries to run stories like these any time you try to do outreach to the black community.

https://www.minnpost.com/glean/2014/1​1​/kstp-savaged-mayor-hodges-gang-sign-s​tory/
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anarchists need to go somewhere where there is really no governance for a while and see how that works out.
Just declaring yourself an anarchist in the midst of elected governed society is kind of entitled and douchey.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: TDWCom29: Both things can be right. That is, that the violence could have been escalated by white people with agendas (anarchists or not), and that the police could have responded to it terribly

This is the real answer.


But that answer is too complex for your average Farker or your average Trumper.  Rioting and looting have to either be 100% antifa's fault, or 100% stormfront's fault, with no room for facts or nuance.

And the biggest idiocy is trying to attach every action to a political agenda.  Sometimes someone just wants to get a free pair of shoes or TV, opportunity presents itself, and looting happens.  Bipartisan idiots riot and loot arm in arm when their favorite team wins or loses the Super Bowl.   Nearly all of it isn't a vast conspiracy, it is people caught up in the moment.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it time to be proud of Detroit yet?
 
dryknife [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anarchists for the Antichrist
 
eiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wesmon: eiger: Eiger: high degree of confidence police groups planned violent interactions. Complex network of scouts were in place to direct breakaway groups to commit violence against peaceful protesters.

/After closely observing what was happening last night, I can farking see what the hell is really going on.
//And yes, I know i'm over-simplifying.

The same thing has been happening since the 1968 Democratic Convention riots, probably even farther back than that.


Of course. But now we KNOW because of cell-phones. Before there was usually some degree of ambiguity. Maybe "somewhere else" protesters started violence. That's no longer really tenable.

And a lot of this is clearly planned.

I saw what farking happened in DC last night. Until they set the fire, the crowd was loud but peaceful and the police still were firing tear gas at them. They were trying to provoke them.

The same thing happened near where I live. A small protest crowd, blocking a street, suddenly had tear gas fired at them without warning. They ran but came back. The cops then just packed up and left. Clearly they didn't find the crowd THAT threatening.

And then of course there are all the individual cops going rogue.
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bdub77: TDWCom29: Both things can be right. That is, that the violence could have been escalated by white people with agendas (anarchists or not), and that the police could have responded to it terribly

Anti-protest playbook:
1) Stand quietly while people shout in your face all day.
2) Pick a time, say late evening when some of the crowd has left, to push them over and over and fire bullets and tear gas at them, then forcefully throw them back.
3) Watch them violently react to your ministrations. (If you have some undercover instigators or white supremacists in the crowd, now is a good time to use them.)
4) Blame them for being lawless people and begin mass arrests.


This was sort of what I was getting at
 
toetag [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MessyDwarf: [miro.medium.com image 850x603]


I only learned recently that is some racist thing.  It's a game we grew up on.  You'd do that and the first person to notice would get a punch in the arm.
 
abbarach [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MessyDwarf: [miro.medium.com image 850x603]


Some of those who work forces, are the same that burn crosses - Some Angry Musician Guy
 
Rozotorical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Liquid_Bacon: Blame the imaginary  organization ANTIFA, that way we don't have to change anything about ourselves!  We have always been at war with Eastasia.


They are not blaming Antifa to not change anything.

They are doing it as the next stage in their take over. Just like Hitler did with the communist. This is a play by play reenactment going on.
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TDWCom29: bdub77: TDWCom29: Both things can be right. That is, that the violence could have been escalated by white people with agendas (anarchists or not), and that the police could have responded to it terribly

Anti-protest playbook:
1) Stand quietly while people shout in your face all day.
2) Pick a time, say late evening when some of the crowd has left, to push them over and over and fire bullets and tear gas at them, then forcefully throw them back.
3) Watch them violently react to your ministrations. (If you have some undercover instigators or white supremacists in the crowd, now is a good time to use them.)
4) Blame them for being lawless people and begin mass arrests.

This was sort of what I was getting at


And while i do know that in some cities the police themselves were the one poking the protestors until they responded it wasn't like that in every city where violence broke out. Some of it was started by people (non-uniformed police) looking to start something for whatever their agenda might be
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"outside agitators" is always the first PR tool used to devalue the protest. It lets other mentally separate the "good ones" from the "bad ones". This alleviates the strain on one's conscious when trying to process the brutality used. So long as the "bad ones" are targeted people don't have to feel so bad for them.

It is a very old tactic, has been used forever, and is being used right now to the same effect. Bystanders are gobbling it up.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: Anarchists need to go somewhere where there is really no governance for a while and see how that works out.
Just declaring yourself an anarchist in the midst of elected governed society is kind of entitled and douchey.


I have met 2 types of anarchists:
1) Burn everything down and it will inevitably be replaced by something better. (These are the people who always want their favorite team to tank, but odds are that after tanking the team will be mediocre.)
2) No one should be in charge. (This is impossible to maintain because somebody will always take charge.)
 
abbarach [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: I'm an excellent driver: NYPD - Like the Khmer Rouge but without the compassion.

But do you know what New Yorkers? You keep voting in small-dicked Mayors with fascist leanings who think the NYPD is their very own personal protection force.  A para military force with the combined intellect of a single West Virginian elementary school is exactly who I would be giving sophisticated weapons and unfettered power to.  Not exactly your fault, but you do have access to the solution.

Yep.

Doesn't help when the local media tries to run stories like these any time you try to do outreach to the black community.

https://www.minnpost.com/glean/2014/11​/kstp-savaged-mayor-hodges-gang-sign-s​tory/


Meanwhile, in my (and Fark's) hometown: https://www.courier-journal​.com/story/​news/2020/06/01/george-floyd-protests-​kentucky-police-officers-kneel-protest​ers/5304876002/

Police here have been responding well.  They've been present enough to protect the protesters (closing roads around the protest as it moves around downtown), but even when surrounded by protesters they haven't resorted to usual police riot tactics.  There's definitely a small number of people at the protest TRYING to incite the police to action, but the police have been very restrained and calm.  And it's kept the whole situation from escalating out of control.
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: "outside agitators" is always the first PR tool used to devalue the protest. It lets other mentally separate the "good ones" from the "bad ones". This alleviates the strain on one's conscious when trying to process the brutality used. So long as the "bad ones" are targeted people don't have to feel so bad for them.

It is a very old tactic, has been used forever, and is being used right now to the same effect. Bystanders are gobbling it up.


But, like, what if it's actually true? The politicians saying these things aren't all Trump-humpers

Again, this doesn't excuse the police and how they reacted by-and-large. And the whole "ANTIFA are terrorists" thing is terrifying considering there is no real big ANTIFA presence anywhere. But someone (Proud Boys, undercover cops, whoever) seem to be out there trying to pit cops and protestors against each other. Well, in places where cops aren't just going against the protestors with no provocation
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I don't think anybody with a functioning brain doesn't believe the protests are being infiltrated by radical political groups, hate groups, and just plain shiatheads looking to break things and loot. Extremists and criminals always use the cover of passionate protests for those purposes, that's practically a given.

The question is how many people from those groups are you actually arresting and beating the shiat out of compared to how many peaceful protestors you're arresting and beating the shiat out of?

Two things are inevitable with large scale protests against authority:

1. The protests will be infiltrated by people just using them as cover to cause chaos or commit crimes

2. The authority being protested will use #1 as a justification for cracking everybody's skulls indiscriminately
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TDWCom29: BafflerMeal: "outside agitators" is always the first PR tool used to devalue the protest. It lets other mentally separate the "good ones" from the "bad ones". This alleviates the strain on one's conscious when trying to process the brutality used. So long as the "bad ones" are targeted people don't have to feel so bad for them.

It is a very old tactic, has been used forever, and is being used right now to the same effect. Bystanders are gobbling it up.

But, like, what if it's actually true? The politicians saying these things aren't all Trump-humpers

Again, this doesn't excuse the police and how they reacted by-and-large. And the whole "ANTIFA are terrorists" thing is terrifying considering there is no real big ANTIFA presence anywhere. But someone (Proud Boys, undercover cops, whoever) seem to be out there trying to pit cops and protestors against each other. Well, in places where cops aren't just going against the protestors with no provocation


"Agitators" take up a very small percentage of the protesters, but they have a profound affect on their actions. They come from all ideological bents. And they do include the police.

https://www.reddit.com/r/PublicFreako​u​t/comments/gta5qg/dc_police_sending_of​ficers_dressed_like_antifa_to/
 
deadsanta
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: "outside agitators" is always the first PR tool used to devalue the protest. It lets other mentally separate the "good ones" from the "bad ones". This alleviates the strain on one's conscious when trying to process the brutality used. So long as the "bad ones" are targeted people don't have to feel so bad for them.

It is a very old tactic, has been used forever, and is being used right now to the same effect. Bystanders are gobbling it up.


But there are always outside agitators in these large protests, because they are barely organized affairs, there aren't any insiders. And there are always people trying to incite violence for their own purposes: Anarchists and White Power groups are united in wanting violent outcomes for these protests, and you are farking naive if you think they aren't showing up, in numbers, to try and start that shiat up.  Hell, go listen to Woodie Guthrie songs from a century ago, he lays out the steps you need to deal with union-protest plants, in verse form. Same as it ever was.
 
toetag [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
HerptheDerp:

Oh I see, we're going with the "HAHA PEOPLE CAN'T TAKE A JOKE" defense

If that's what you want to believe.  you do you. I was going with "knee jerk reaction guy can't understand political satire"
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

deadsanta: because they are barely organized affairs, there aren't any insiders


And that's the problem. A complete lack of leadership, with politicians afraid to be part of something that turns violent. These people are angry; they need GUIDANCE, they need LEADERSHIP, they need COORDINATION.

Politicians are waiting on the sidelines.
 
rcain
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Anarchists are into anarchy, not organizing, you stupid piece of shiat.


Says the stupid piece of shiat that doesn't understand what Anarchism is and fails to grasp the concept that just because you are against the authority of a central government or State doesn't mean you condoning every man woman and child running amuck like savages

All Anarchism really is is a society that has a flat hierarchy, which would in effect be a true Democracy where all members had equal status. While this could work in antiquity were small farming communities often worked as a collective, this is rather impractical in the modern era where even a "small town" might have a few thousand people, making it impractical to react to unplanned crises in a timely manner

In essence, practical Anarchism today would require some sort of structure, not too far from our Federal System of an Executive, Legislative and Judicial apparatus elected by the people to operate in their interest, but not as structured or permanent, but broken down into more regional interests perhaps on the order of something like. a County, with a looser association with other regional interests to form a larger body, but with less absolute authority over the whole, something more like constitution or general treaty for all member parties to govern themselves by and respect each other with, without having a central power enforcing it

In fact, we've already seen once long term establishment of Anarchism in the US that lasted for hundreds of years -- the Native Americans. While they had a chief, they had a form of democracy amongst the tribe which had to work as a community to survive. And these Tribes in many cases, especially in response to White Settlers had the notion of "Nations", which were not a central authority as much a means to collaborate and work towards common interests

So who knows, the way the US is currently fracturing and dividing as a society and how much anger, division we are seeing, it's quite possible that we could see something not to dissimilar forming over the next 50 years or so as things continue to go to shiat and our State continues to fail and we see wide spread institutional collapse, and rampant homelessness and poverty


I'm not saying that outcome is certain or ideal, just that we might see an era of such localized governance that lacks the hierarchy and absolute power of the State that we've all come to accept for better or for worse US
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

toetag: HerptheDerp:

Oh I see, we're going with the "HAHA PEOPLE CAN'T TAKE A JOKE" defense

If that's what you want to believe.  you do you. I was going with "knee jerk reaction guy can't understand political satire"


So thousands of posts over the years were all a facade, but this joke was in good faith. Huh.
 
CaptSS [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

orbister: Marcus Aurelius: The cops are the only ones murdering people around here.

Who shot those two security guards in Oakland?


This is just a blip on the radar. This man wasn't on the front line, he was guarding a building. Cowardly murderers ambushed him. NO outrage over it. This is sad.
 
