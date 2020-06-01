 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Soybeans? We don't need no stinking soybeans   (reuters.com) divider line
19
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Art of the Deal!
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chalk down another one on the winning tally.

Oh and don't think 2020 is over, anyone who's been following US mortgages will know that there is a massive financial collapse coming later this year.

It's a bit like a slow motion car crash, but it's entirely possible trumpy will push the problem into next year so it's after the election. There isn't any stopping it though, only delaying the inevitable.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Good thing all those tarriffs are injecting jillions and jillions of dollars into our economy.

We'd be pretty screwed otherwise.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Surely, this will make American farmers mad at Trump and they will now vote for Biden.
No they won't, and don't call me Shirley.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I heard an interview last week on Marketplace with a soybean farmer. She said she didn't expect an increase in business from China because soybeans from Brazil were cheaper at least in part because of Brazil's weak currency.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Pavia_Resistance: I heard an interview last week on Marketplace with a soybean farmer. She said she didn't expect an increase in business from China because soybeans from Brazil were cheaper at least in part because of Brazil's weak currency.


Commodities don't work that way.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
These beans threaten my masculinity.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You can really tell so far who hasn't read the article.
 
way south
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I wouldn't worry too much. It's probably a self-fixing problem.
They're getting the beans from Brazil, which has a wildly escalating number of covid cases.

/Until they back off Hong Kong, we should not be trading with them at all.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pavia_Resistance: I heard an interview last week on Marketplace with a soybean farmer. She said she didn't expect an increase in business from China because soybeans from Brazil were cheaper at least in part because of Brazil's weak currency.


Which is odd because Brazil is getting record-high prices for their beans.

See, this is how globally sourced commodities work. The US is an extremely efficient producer of corn and soybeans. We can typically profitably underbid other nations to win contracts. Once you slap a tariff on our exports it artificially raises their price and pushes the market prices up globally.
 
Mouser
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's okay, when the Chinese get hungry enough they can start eating Communist Party officials.  That fat pig Xi could feed a village for a week.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Pavia_Resistance: I heard an interview last week on Marketplace with a soybean farmer. She said she didn't expect an increase in business from China because soybeans from Brazil were cheaper at least in part because of Brazil's weak currency.

Commodities don't work that way.


nevertheless expect the administration to take extraordinary measures to strengthen Brazil's currency (the Real?)
 
Intel154
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Trade wars: good, and easy to win!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Do we still need those stinkin' badges?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
FTFA "There's no way Beijing can buy goods from the U.S. when receiving constant attacks from Trump,"  the person said.

But that's how it works; You beg to be the first to give Trump what he wants, and in return he shiats all over you. Haven't you ever heard of the Republican Party?
 
awruk!
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

way south: I wouldn't worry too much. It's probably a self-fixing problem.
They're getting the beans from Brazil, which has a wildly escalating number of covid cases.

/Until they back off Hong Kong, we should not be trading with them at all.


Soooo, not in this this century then?
 
guestguy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I support the US trying to protect Hong Kong...but this is an extremely inappropriate time to escalate an ongoing trade war.
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Art of the Deal!


More farmers on the dole that will end up eating big gubbermint steak and lobster! Cut those welfare queens off!
 
DippityDoo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Maybe the Kurds could start producing soy beans.. .
 
