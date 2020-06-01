 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont) Happy June, 2020. And for those of you in Vermont, yes, that was snow, yesterday
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Ima gonna leave this right here -

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
milflover69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can confirm, I sat in a shelter on the Long Trail through a snow squall yesterday. Kind of disappointed, if it had waited a day I could have bored my future grandchildren with tales of snow in June.
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This year was unseasonably cold here too.  While I understand we have a long way to go to fix climate change, I wonder if plants have gotten really good at soaking up carbon, so during the lock down they pulled more than their fair share out, and this is just what normal weather is supposed to be like.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it was 1997 when I witnessed snow jussst outside of Denver in the middle of June.  Snowed about a foot.

It was fun, considering I was in a free 4x4 rental Mitsubishi Montero and flew in from South Florida.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I have seen snow in every month of the year. It's pretty common in Canada, if you go up hill a bit or up North. Global warming seems to be causing 80 and 86 degree weather in the Siberian Arctic and cold in bits of North America, cold we haven't seen in decades.

Go figure, it's as if some of the global warming predictions made for the last 50 or 60 years are coming true. Maybe the first step towards shutting down the Gulf Stream and the Global Conveyer is heat in the Arctic and cold in the places where the glaciers started during the various ice ages. Could be. Denialism to follow.
 
snowjack [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
inb4 troll claims this is proof climate change doesn't exist.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: This year was unseasonably cold here too.  While I understand we have a long way to go to fix climate change, I wonder if plants have gotten really good at soaking up carbon, so during the lock down they pulled more than their fair share out, and this is just what normal weather is supposed to be like.


Plants suffer from fevers in extreme heat. Factoid. Also, trees like to keep their leaves a constant temperature, roughly 20-25 degrees max, whether in the Arctic or the Tropics. Too hot and they can't breath and shut down, first reproduction, then the manufacture of carbohydrates, etc.

So a bit of both:  in the heat plants can't sequester carbon and in the cool and humid times, they can sequester lots of it. But the shut down has only reduced global CO2 production by a few percent. Air travel is only a few percent. Cars are only a few percent. We are still generating and using electricity at home and in work places, just less of it in some places, more of it in others, and about par for the course in yet others.

The pandemic is a wonderful opportunity to learn and lots of people are taking advantage of it in all fields, including climate science. The USA has shut down air travel this much since 911 and the three days after, but there were still lots of rich Middle Easterners flying back to Saudi Arabia because of the pilots from there and Kuwait, etc., flying into American landmarks. Even bin Laden's multitudinous half brothers and sisters were in the air in Europe or America while Americans were grounded in Mexico or friendly Canada.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Room temperature for humans is the preferred temperature for photosynthesis in the temperate world. Go figure!
 
B0redd
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
absolute 100% proof climate change doesn't exist
 
B0redd
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
dammit
 
Laptopia
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I think it was 1997 when I witnessed snow jussst outside of Denver in the middle of June.  Snowed about a foot.

It was fun, considering I was in a free 4x4 rental Mitsubishi Montero and flew in from South Florida.


I am in New Mexico, but I have once before witnessed June snow as well.  Waiting for a bus outside of Santa Fe at about 5:30 am.  It was about 35 degrees and cloudy, and it started to flurry.  Certainly not any accumulation, although we get a freakish storm like that every couple of years in mid-may.

We are more southern, but a couple of thousand feet higher altitude than Denver.  Living at high altitude has taught me one thing:  It can snow at almost anytime of year above ~8500 feet.  It's not always likely, but it can.  Red River (~8600 feet) has recorded snowfalls for every single month of the year.  June-September (and especially July/August) are rare, but all have happened.  https://wrcc.dri.edu/cgi-bin/cliMAIN.​p​l?nm7323
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: This year was unseasonably cold here too.  While I understand we have a long way to go to fix climate change, I wonder if plants have gotten really good at soaking up carbon, so during the lock down they pulled more than their fair share out, and this is just what normal weather is supposed to be like.


Nope, not the plants.
Climate change is causing the wind patterns to change (wind forms perpendicular to the steepest heat gradients). Wind can move heat around by blowing warm air or can isolate temperatures in various regions (see: polar vortex). My guess is your cold is coming off the pole due to a breakdown of the polar vortex because while you guys had unseasonably cold weather yesterday, it was 80 F/ 28 C up here in Fairbanks AK.
 
