 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Homeowners in the UK fear a hosepipe ban for the summer, putting lawn competitions on the backburner   (metro.co.uk) divider line
20
    More: Facepalm, Water, water use, industry body Water UK, United Kingdom, Britain's largest water company, high demand, Rain, Water resources  
•       •       •

560 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jun 2020 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Global warming like hey sup remember me boy, I know you gonna f*ck around with other anxieties like them biatchasses corona and fascism and the economy but end of the day we both know your ass mine, so let's watch how mad boomers get at the thought of rationing water for stupidass lawns when Britain hasn't seen a cloud in months, and then let's both sit here and imagine what ten years on is gonna be like for us, boy we gonna be together rest of our lives
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what will they do with the drunken sailors now?
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hosepipe?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldJames: Hosepipe?


For a country that spawned the damn language, no one there seems to actually speak it.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You get Brit points for "hose pipe" but you misspelt "front garden"
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: what will they do with the drunken sailors now?


Dry-shave their bellies with a rusty razor?
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldJames: Hosepipe?


Sillcock?
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Robo Beat: vudukungfu: what will they do with the drunken sailors now?

Dry-shave their bellies with a rusty razor?


Nah, put him in the bilge and make him drink it.
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Backburner? Surely you mean the kettle cooler.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Related: at least in the US, garden hose coupling systems are utter and total shiate. Every year, I have to either replace entire hoses or cut off the ends and install replacement ends (which also last about a year before leaking).
 
Uranus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This may diminish the value of hose/ lotion related threats....

/silence of the lawns
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hey UK farkers, why "hosepipe"?  Isn't "hose" good enough?  Surely nobody is going to confuse the thing you use to water the garden with the thing you wear, right?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Hey UK farkers, why "hosepipe"?  Isn't "hose" good enough?


Hosepipe
Hot water heater
ATM machine
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Homeowners in the UK fear a hosepipe ban for the summer, putting lawn competitions on the backburner..."

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Homeowners in the UK fear a hosepipe ban..."

Meanwhile in the states:
static.wixstatic.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Buncha hosers.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jaytkay: FrancoFile: Hey UK farkers, why "hosepipe"?  Isn't "hose" good enough?

Hosepipe
Hot water heater
ATM machine


My bank has an automatic ATM machine

You still need to enter your personal PIN number tho
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The Yattering: You get Brit points for "hose pipe" but you misspelt "front garden"


Ooo look at the upper class dandy, with his fancy-dan front garden that has grass growing in it. I suppose you're shocked that 'Brits' would put out their own hosepipe too, isn't that a job for the immigrant servants?

/Real British only have grass in their back gardens
//Front "gardens" are concrete pavers, and are only used for the bins, parking cars, and for a few scraggly topiary if you're utterly middle class
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: The Yattering: You get Brit points for "hose pipe" but you misspelt "front garden"

Ooo look at the upper class dandy, with his fancy-dan front garden that has grass growing in it. I suppose you're shocked that 'Brits' would put out their own hosepipe too, isn't that a job for the immigrant servants?

/Real British only have grass in their back gardens
//Front "gardens" are concrete pavers, and are only used for the bins, parking cars, and for a few scraggly topiary if you're utterly middle class


Or a car for the dog to live in (slaps TV to clear up the reception).
 
stuffy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.