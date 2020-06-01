 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Well we may have rioting in many cities, but at least the coronavirus pandemic is over, right? Uh oh   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh right... that thing.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It won't be long until all our drunk Uncles fill Facebook with claims showing these uppity demonstrators have caused the resurgence. Heck, they might even go back and delete all their posts demanding the country reopen again.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: It won't be long until all our drunk Uncles fill Facebook with claims showing these uppity demonstrators have caused the resurgence. Heck, they might even go back and delete all their posts demanding the country reopen again.


Dammit, I was thinking the same thing. Now when all the #LIBERATE morans will blame the second peak on the protests instead of their own collective stupidity and impatience.

dammit.
dammit
dammit
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

edmo: It won't be long until all our drunk Uncles fill Facebook with claims showing these uppity demonstrators have caused the resurgence. Heck, they might even go back and delete all their posts demanding the country reopen again.


Time to start taking screenshots
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

edmo: It won't be long until all our drunk Uncles fill Facebook with claims showing these uppity demonstrators have caused the resurgence. Heck, they might even go back and delete all their posts demanding the country reopen again.


Not me.


Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.

The first amendment text is very clear. Freedom of assembly is protected by the constitution virus or not
 
eiger
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yep. Since it became clear the government was going to drop the ball on stopping the virus and dealing with the economic collapse, I figured protests were coming and worried about what that would mean for further spreading the virus.

So... yeah... we're completely farked.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
All this started Wednesday 5/27, right?  10-12 day incubation period...by next Monday through the following Friday.  That's when we find out how farked we are.
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
scontent-ort2-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hey guys, what's happening in this thread?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Buy the ticket; Take the ride.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

eiger: Yep. Since it became clear the government was going to drop the ball on stopping the virus and dealing with the economic collapse, I figured protests were coming and worried about what that would mean for further spreading the virus.

So... yeah... we're completely farked.


Only the city folk.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And what happened to the Arbery case are we done with that
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yeah, I've seen this as a talking point supporting the dipshiat conservative contention that COVID is all a hoax.

Turns out people are more angry than they are cautious or scared.

But having the mental capacity to hold more than one emotion at a time seems to be a foreign notion to the right-wing internet commandos.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Get those Trump voters out in the streets where you can kiss them, hug them, mob them and cough on them!

This is the way to win a war against an Invisible and Invidious Enemy:  with invisible and invidious ammo!

Cough, cough! Don't spit until you see the whites of their eyes! Sneeze! Anybody got a used hankie?

The Coronavirus 19 is as fat and useless a hoax as Number 45! The virus is an Antifa hoax! Putin says so!

Fly my pretties, fly! Surrender Dorothy!

Taunt those COVID monkeys!

OK. That's enough.

If you must suppress votes, fool, keep up the good work suppressing your own voters!
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Now the politicians care about COVID. I thought they were in "open up no matter what" denial before the protests.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There may be some truth in this but it seems to me that it's mainly a ploy to try to get the protesters to go home and "shelter in place." Politicians do try to control you by playing one crisis off of another...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Abox: And what happened to the Arbery case are we done with that


Like mass shootings (before the COVID kept the shooters at home), murders of unarmed young black men are too common a daily event to be news anymore. Fake news! Never happened! Bigly Brother Loves You and You Must Love Bigly Brother. Demon Rat propaganda! Everything is peachy kean! The exact colour of Salmon Mousse Face Big Brother.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: edmo: It won't be long until all our drunk Uncles fill Facebook with claims showing these uppity demonstrators have caused the resurgence. Heck, they might even go back and delete all their posts demanding the country reopen again.

Dammit, I was thinking the same thing. Now when all the #LIBERATE morans will blame the second peak on the protests instead of their own collective stupidity and impatience.

dammit.
dammit
dammit


Not to mention the unemployment and economic decline on the riots.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
On one hand politicians open up because FoxNews sends protesters with guns

On another hand they want to shut down for covid because unarmedv blacks are demanding their right to live.
 
rcain
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Honestly, I am impressed by America's ability to multi-task so effectively
Now let's get those Category 5 Hurricanes queued up
 
Egoy3k [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Living in Canada this is a lot like watching your neighbors house burn down and realizing that it's not as far away from your house as you would like.
 
oukewldave
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Maybe the president isn't actually completely incompetent and in over his head, and this is all calculated moves to get minority voters to die from Covid so they can't vote against him?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Pinks rule, especially the Pinks of fox hunters, overly made up lying biatches, and the White Bread Gun-toting X-tians.

Just mark your "x". It doesn't matter where. Your votes will be sanitized and corrected for your comfort and their safety and convenience.

Vote supression forever!

Vote ten times, and hope that one of your votes succeeds. It's the only way to squash the fascists without bullets.
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: edmo: It won't be long until all our drunk Uncles fill Facebook with claims showing these uppity demonstrators have caused the resurgence. Heck, they might even go back and delete all their posts demanding the country reopen again.

Not me.


Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.

The first amendment text is very clear. Freedom of assembly is protected by the constitution virus or not


Supreme court disagrees with you buddy.  Have for 200 years.  Congress can not restrict assembly or church attendance, but your governor sure as hell can if there is a pandemic.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Sir, before I administer the test, I need to understand the risk factor, were you involved in last week's protests? Uh huh. And what did you say your name was?"
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Hey guys, what's happening in this thread?

[Fark user image 850x566]


Please, Yellowstone, take us away!  Just end it all!
 
AtomPeepers [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: edmo: It won't be long until all our drunk Uncles fill Facebook with claims showing these uppity demonstrators have caused the resurgence. Heck, they might even go back and delete all their posts demanding the country reopen again.

Not me.


Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.

The first amendment text is very clear. Freedom of assembly is protected by the constitution virus or not


We clearly have malignant actors on both sides stoking the fans of racism and hate, but let's get pissed at the public health officials for trying to keep us alive during a pandemic? Nobody was taking away freedoms from an entitled generation of snowflakes. Mild inconvenience is too much for these hardy folks, hair all shaggy, manny/pedis just out of sort, putting on their suits or red hat with jeans to complain about how hard things are and how oppressed we are as Americans. Oh, my emotions!

Meanwhile the President turns off his house lights and hides in his basement from the scary colored people outside like a grandmother on Halloween who's out of candy.

If the virus wins, maybe the dolphin people will do better.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Egoy3k: Living in Canada this is a lot like watching your neighbors house burn down and realizing that it's not as far away from your house as you would like.


Just ask the firemen to turn the hose on your roof once in a while. Or use your own hose if there is still any water pressure! You might want to keep the pantry full of bottled water. Or possibly the attic.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: edmo: It won't be long until all our drunk Uncles fill Facebook with claims showing these uppity demonstrators have caused the resurgence. Heck, they might even go back and delete all their posts demanding the country reopen again.

Not me.


Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.

The first amendment text is very clear. Freedom of assembly is protected by the constitution virus or not


Perhaps. Then again, all over America, hundreds, perhaps thousands of people are being arrested for "unlawful assembly."

It appears rights have limits.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: "Sir, before I administer the test, I need to understand the risk factor, were you involved in last week's protests? Uh huh. And what did you say your name was?"


Not sure if joking.

Or which side you're joking from. Either way, it's nice to have something on your grave to mark who you were.
 
jekfark
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Abox: And what happened to the Arbery case are we done with that


We can only focus on one thing at a time
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Now the politicians care about COVID. I thought they were in "open up no matter what" denial before the protests.


Mayor of Atlanta has been consistent because it is her mostly minority citizens who will take the brunt of the deaths.  The white Republican governor knows this, and is pro killing off tens of thousands of the Mayor's black residents.
 
IamAwake
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Egoy3k: Living in Canada this is a lot like watching your neighbors house burn down and realizing that it's not as far away from your house as you would like.


especially since your neighbor has repeatedly demonstrated he's willing to take everyone out with him, and he has enough explosives to break the planet into little pieces.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh no rioters. You'll get coronavirus. Stop. Don't. Come back.
 
cartmans_evil_twin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
AtomPeepers:

If the virus wins, maybe the dolphin people will do better.

Nope, dolphins are assholes too.
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dont forget that every mouth breather licked each others burgers and peed in eachothers pool on Memorial day.  June is going to be a party
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just as our enemies like it.
Delete Facebook.
Stay off Reddit.
Vote.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Warlordtrooper: edmo: It won't be long until all our drunk Uncles fill Facebook with claims showing these uppity demonstrators have caused the resurgence. Heck, they might even go back and delete all their posts demanding the country reopen again.

Not me.


Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.

The first amendment text is very clear. Freedom of assembly is protected by the constitution virus or not

Supreme court disagrees with you buddy.  Have for 200 years.  Congress can not restrict assembly or church attendance, but your governor sure as hell can if there is a pandemic.


No, the Constitution certainly applies to States.   Abortion can not be banned by the Governor or any State, the Governor of NY cannot shut down the New York Times. If the amendments don't apply to the States, why do local police inform you about your 5th Amendment rights.
 
jbuist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.

The first amendment text is very clear. Freedom of assembly is protected by the constitution virus or not


You're going to want to look up strict scrutiny and what it means.

The short version is if a government cannot perform it's require duties without trampling on a civil right they're allowed to.  There are limits to your rights and those have been recognized for a long time. Not being able to yell "Fire!" in a crowded theatre is a common example.  In this case your right to express yourself doesn't trump the safety of others.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: edmo: It won't be long until all our drunk Uncles fill Facebook with claims showing these uppity demonstrators have caused the resurgence. Heck, they might even go back and delete all their posts demanding the country reopen again.

Not me.


Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.

The first amendment text is very clear. Freedom of assembly is protected by the constitution virus or not


I love when you guys pretend to know more about the Constitution than the Supreme Court.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: There may be some truth in this but it seems to me that it's mainly a ploy to try to get the protesters to go home and "shelter in place." Politicians do try to control you by playing one crisis off of another...


As someone who lost a father to COVID, fark you.  I hope nobody else here has to go through not being able to say goodbye to someone they love in person because of a hospital lockdown, or be unable to have two-way communication because of intubation.

There are a lot of folks, not just the protestors, looters, rioters, and opportunists, who have lost sight of the absolutely uncaring infection blazing through our nation at the moment.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: edmo: It won't be long until all our drunk Uncles fill Facebook with claims showing these uppity demonstrators have caused the resurgence. Heck, they might even go back and delete all their posts demanding the country reopen again.

Not me.


Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.

The first amendment text is very clear. Freedom of assembly is protected by the constitution virus or not


Gamergater lectures us on the importance of the first amendment.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: WastrelWay: There may be some truth in this but it seems to me that it's mainly a ploy to try to get the protesters to go home and "shelter in place." Politicians do try to control you by playing one crisis off of another...

As someone who lost a father to COVID, fark you.  I hope nobody else here has to go through not being able to say goodbye to someone they love in person because of a hospital lockdown, or be unable to have two-way communication because of intubation.

There are a lot of folks, not just the protestors, looters, rioters, and opportunists, who have lost sight of the absolutely uncaring infection blazing through our nation at the moment.


Oh believe me I know. I ran a few errands yesterday here in the suburbs of St. Louis and I was definitely in the minority when it came to people wearing masks.

This second wave was already shaping up to be bad but these riots are just going to make it that much more worse.
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Both liberals and conservatives risked spreading infection.

Liberals risked it to protest the execution of minorities.

Conservatives risked it for haircuts.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Everyone who wanted us to go the intentional infection/herd immunity route is about to get their wish.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jethroe
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Egoy3k: Living in Canada this is a lot like watching your neighbors house burn down and realizing that it's not as far away from your house as you would like.


I'm in Montreal.  There was a protest downtown here where they burned shiat and did some vandalism, but that's pretty normal.  It's the French blood, I tell ya.  Nobody got killed as far as I know.

We'll be alright.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: WastrelWay: There may be some truth in this but it seems to me that it's mainly a ploy to try to get the protesters to go home and "shelter in place." Politicians do try to control you by playing one crisis off of another...

As someone who lost a father to COVID, fark you.  I hope nobody else here has to go through not being able to say goodbye to someone they love in person because of a hospital lockdown, or be unable to have two-way communication because of intubation.

There are a lot of folks, not just the protestors, looters, rioters, and opportunists, who have lost sight of the absolutely uncaring infection blazing through our nation at the moment.


I'm sorry for your loss and the suffering your father and you went through.
Was he part of a high risk demographic?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: Both liberals and conservatives risked spreading infection.

Liberals risked it to protest the execution of minorities.

Conservatives risked it for haircuts.


On the other hand,

conservatives petitioned for stores to be allowed to open and sell goods
liberals opened them up by smashing their windows and stealing everything
 
