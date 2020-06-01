 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Her Majesty figures you Americans could use a reminder of what the front end of a horse looks like   (bbc.com) divider line
15
    More: Spiffy, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Prince, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Monarch, 94-year-old monarch, last public picture of the Queen, white gloves, colourful headscarf  
•       •       •

900 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jun 2020 at 11:05 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh come on. Kate Middleton isn't that bad looking subs.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
lol
 
mindset zero
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I think everyone on Fark here knows what Sarah Jessica Parker looks like.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ralphjr: [Fark user image image 425x309]


A twofer
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'd happily take the front end of the horse, rather the horse's ass we have now.

Though in fairness to actual horses' asses, they are much nicer than the one we have.
 
steklo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
celebmafia.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mindset zero: I think everyone on Fark here knows what Sarah Jessica Parker looks like.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
basicstock
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Trump would be riding the horse named "Jared."
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I just hope I can walk when I'm 94 (assuming I live remotely that long), let alone get on a horse.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Class.
 
Pincy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: I just hope I can walk when I'm 94 (assuming I live remotely that long), let alone get on a horse.


No kidding, at her age she is damn brave to be on a horse.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What's with the coments?  I thought it looked like a pretty nice horse.

Fell pony?  It didn't look that inauspicious.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pincy: Polish Hussar: I just hope I can walk when I'm 94 (assuming I live remotely that long), let alone get on a horse.

No kidding, at her age she is damn brave to be on a horse.


It's actually housing all the animatronics required for the wave/smile combo, which is notoriously difficult to get looking natural.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

steklo: [celebmafia.com image 850x1098]


Iggy Pop has really let himself go.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.