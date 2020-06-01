 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Nothing really, just peaceful images of calm and solidarity emerging from the violent George Floyd riots in the US over the weekend   (9news.com.au) divider line
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I can't believe the shoving of the man with a cane to the ground In SLC is not a bigger story. That cop should be mucking out goat stalls until retirement.
 
no1curr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm liking the support from around the world
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

August11: I can't believe the shoving of the man with a cane to the ground In SLC is not a bigger story. That cop should be mucking out goat stalls until retirement.


It should be noted with how quickly other officers went to help the man up, no pepper spray, no knee on his neck.

Kinda telling, no?
 
justinguarini4ever
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

August11: I can't believe the shoving of the man with a cane to the ground In SLC is not a bigger story. That cop should be mucking out goat stalls until retirement.


I know this is Fark and everyone hates cops on here, but what about the billions of dollars of damage done across the country last night or the 11 shooting deaths across the country during the looting? Multiple cops also have had broken bones and other injuries and yet there have miraculously been no deaths of protesters or rioters at the hands of cops. I woke up in Chicago today to a city that has seen minority neighborhoods have every single food and retail store looted and trashed.
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

justinguarini4ever: August11: I can't believe the shoving of the man with a cane to the ground In SLC is not a bigger story. That cop should be mucking out goat stalls until retirement.

I know this is Fark and everyone hates cops on here, but what about the billions of dollars of damage done across the country last night or the 11 shooting deaths across the country during the looting? Multiple cops also have had broken bones and other injuries and yet there have miraculously been no deaths of protesters or rioters at the hands of cops. I woke up in Chicago today to a city that has seen minority neighborhoods have every single food and retail store looted and trashed.


They maybe cops should rethink their long term strategies of how they interact and police minority communities especially. Then maybe civilians wouldn't be angry, frustrated and out in the streets marching. Maybe if the police weren't such violence prone bullies we wouldn't be seeing these sorts of protests. Maybe if the farking paid professionals acted with a modicum of accountability, all of this could have been avoided.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

justinguarini4ever: August11: I can't believe the shoving of the man with a cane to the ground In SLC is not a bigger story. That cop should be mucking out goat stalls until retirement.

I know this is Fark and everyone hates cops on here, but what about the billions of dollars of damage done across the country last night or the 11 shooting deaths across the country during the looting? Multiple cops also have had broken bones and other injuries and yet there have miraculously been no deaths of protesters or rioters at the hands of cops. I woke up in Chicago today to a city that has seen minority neighborhoods have every single food and retail store looted and trashed.


Probably for the same reason slapping someone on the forehead while clutching a Bible doesn't cure them of coronavirus.
 
