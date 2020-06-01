 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Unemployed New Yorkers by the hundreds wait on line for one ATM in Manhattan every day. Why? Because it's the only one in NYC where they can withdraw their money without getting charged fees   (nypost.com) divider line
41
    More: Facepalm, Unemployment, New York City, Manhattan, Interbank network, Debit card, Maestro, Unemployment benefits, Siouxche Sharpe  
•       •       •

724 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jun 2020 at 10:50 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I won't throw out a free plug for a multinational financial conglomerate but ATM fees are main the reason I chose my bank, that shiate adds up.
 
AnEasyTarget [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh good the bank is going to add signs about social distancing. Why the hell don't they just add more atms to keep the line moving?
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AnEasyTarget: Oh good the bank is going to add signs about social distancing. Why the hell don't they just add more atms to keep the line moving?


Or they could inform people of all the other ATMs where they can withdraw without incurring fees.
 
toetag [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

brap: I won't throw out a free plug for a multinational financial conglomerate but ATM fees are main the reason I chose my bank, that shiate adds up.


Haven't used an ATM in probably 15 or more years.  The few times I need cash, go to the grocery store and buy some gum.  "Do you want cash back?"
 
Subtonic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fun fact: Those stimulus debit cards that got sent out (the ones that look like junk mail so you;ll throw it out) can only be used at one location without fees. Walmart.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Y'all know there are banks that refund you ATM fees, right?

* Huntington
* PNC

Two off the top of my head, but I'm sure there's hundreds more. Then again, I have like ten checking and savings accounts at about six different banks and don't pay a cent in fees, so I really don't get people's complaints about there being no free banking.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: Y'all know there are banks that refund you ATM fees, right?

* Huntington
* PNC

Two off the top of my head, but I'm sure there's hundreds more. Then again, I have like ten checking and savings accounts at about six different banks and don't pay a cent in fees, so I really don't get people's complaints about there being no free banking.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯


You are reliably out of touch and you miss the point as usual.  You will die alone and unloved.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hmmm. Hundreds of people withdrawing 200 or more; New York ain't cheap? How much cash does that ATM hold anyway?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Muggers seen forming around the corner, mumbling something about "Location, Location, Location."
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Found it!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
DNRTFA - do banks not work the same in NYC that they do everywhere else?  I'm quite sure that if I have a Chase account, I'm not getting charged fees at a Chase ATM for withdrawals.  Or are we talking Green Dot type cards that aren't linked to a physical bank?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Most places you make purchases will give you the option for cashback on your ATM card. Why go to an ATM?
 
rcain
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Who the fark uses germ scrip these days?
Really though, it makes me suspect these people are all buying drugs
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

toetag: brap: I won't throw out a free plug for a multinational financial conglomerate but ATM fees are main the reason I chose my bank, that shiate adds up.

Haven't used an ATM in probably 15 or more years.  The few times I need cash, go to the grocery store and buy some gum.  "Do you want cash back?"
---


That's the first thing I thought of too.

/ no idea what the max is a grocery will do as 'cash back'.
// Plus why is the woman in the article paying her $500 rent in cash?
/// How can she prove she paid it if she uses cash - and how can the U.S. tax people keep track of her landlord?
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: DNRTFA - do banks not work the same in NYC that they do everywhere else?  I'm quite sure that if I have a Chase account, I'm not getting charged fees at a Chase ATM for withdrawals.  Or are we talking Green Dot type cards that aren't linked to a physical bank?


No, they do. People are just farking stupid and blame the banks because they are blacklisted from gaining accounts after overdrafting them so often. Also, the state uses Key Bank (woot, Cleveland) and they are upset that their benefit cards are issued through a bank that only has one branch in the city.

However, if they weren't idiots, they would've realized this:

Some said they endured the line and rolled the dice on their health to avoid getting gouged with surcharges at out-of-network banks. Others said the KeyBank machine was the only one where they could get a daily maximum withdrawal of $1,500. And some simply didn't know that the bank was part of a network of 1,000 ATMs - because neither the state nor the bank told them when they sent the "Key2Benefits" cards.

Because Google is hard.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: DNRTFA - do banks not work the same in NYC that they do everywhere else?  I'm quite sure that if I have a Chase account, I'm not getting charged fees at a Chase ATM for withdrawals.  Or are we talking Green Dot type cards that aren't linked to a physical bank?


The bank NY is using to issue benefits only has one branch in the city.  It's part of a network of ATM's, but they didn't tell anyone that.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I don't use ATMs unless I can go to my actual bank.  Because if you use another bank, you get charged twice.

The solution for me is to go the grocery store and pay with my debit card.  You can always get cash back, and it's always free.

I guess that's not in option in some places?
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

nanim: toetag: brap: I won't throw out a free plug for a multinational financial conglomerate but ATM fees are main the reason I chose my bank, that shiate adds up.

Haven't used an ATM in probably 15 or more years.  The few times I need cash, go to the grocery store and buy some gum.  "Do you want cash back?"
---

That's the first thing I thought of too.

/ no idea what the max is a grocery will do as 'cash back'.
// Plus why is the woman in the article paying her $500 rent in cash?
/// How can she prove she paid it if she uses cash - and how can the U.S. tax people keep track of her landlord?


I don't know- paper rent receipts?
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
FTH:Unemployed New Yorkers by the hundreds wait on line for one ATM in Manhattan every day.

AOL is running an ATM?  Do they get a free cd-rom with each withdrawal?

/Subby needs to get in line.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
These are not debit cards linked to an account of choice. The issuer was chosen by the government, and they have apparently done a dangerously bad job of communicating options for its use, or ensuring there are many no-cost options.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

rcain: Who the fark uses germ scrip these days?
Really though, it makes me suspect these people are all buying drugs


So what if they are? It's not your business to decide how people should spend their money.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Most places you make purchases will give you the option for cashback on your ATM card. Why go to an ATM?


Well, I have to say that I don't live in NYC so I don't know how things work there, but my sister does and it sounds like few stores will let you do the cash back things there and there is usually a $40 limit. Also sounds like you need cash for some small stuff like the everpresent tips and small purchases, but I dunno.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: DNRTFA - do banks not work the same in NYC that they do everywhere else?  I'm quite sure that if I have a Chase account, I'm not getting charged fees at a Chase ATM for withdrawals.  Or are we talking Green Dot type cards that aren't linked to a physical bank?


The bank card benefits are paid on is for a bank that only has one branch and only one ATM in New York City.  However,they have an agreement with some sort of network which has a thousand ATMs in NYC that can also be used for free, although this is not made clear to benefit recipients (although the logo of the network is on the card as well).
 
sleze
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They need to find one of these.

Fark user imageView Full Size


No ATM fees.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's always astounding how primitive the US's retail banking is whenever travelling there.

I travelled to Oakland with one of our field crews for some utility inspection work last fall and the cashier at the Denny's across from our hotel looked at us like we were wizards because we had tap Interact cards.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Alright. I agree opening a bunch of free accounts is a bit much to expect. BUUUUT buried in TFA (which I reluctantly clicked on bc I knew NY Post is a sensationalist rag):
"There are more than 1,000 ATMs in New York City that KeyBank debit cardholders can use for free, including over 100 in each borough"

Keybank like my main (free) bank Capital one is part of Allpoint network. Which is likely stamped on the back of their cards. Unless these people have never banked in nyc (possible if very poor, but still odd) they are kinda dumb.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: Y'all know there are banks that refund you ATM fees, right?

* Huntington
* PNC

Two off the top of my head, but I'm sure there's hundreds more. Then again, I have like ten checking and savings accounts at about six different banks and don't pay a cent in fees, so I really don't get people's complaints about there being no free banking.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯


USAA
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And here I was going to make fun of them for 'baking in 79° temperatures'...
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: FarkBucket18: Y'all know there are banks that refund you ATM fees, right?

* Huntington
* PNC

Two off the top of my head, but I'm sure there's hundreds more. Then again, I have like ten checking and savings accounts at about six different banks and don't pay a cent in fees, so I really don't get people's complaints about there being no free banking.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

You are reliably out of touch and you miss the point as usual.  You will die alone and unloved.


(Sorry for double post but one I was replying to got goned)

Alright. I agree opening a bunch of free accounts is a bit much to expect. BUUUUT buried in TFA (which I reluctantly clicked on bc I knew NY Post is a sensationalist rag):
"There are more than 1,000 ATMs in New York City that KeyBank debit cardholders can use for free, including over 100 in each borough"

Keybank like my main (free) bank Capital one is part of Allpoint network. Which is likely stamped on the back of their cards. Unless these people have never banked in nyc (possible if very poor, but still odd) they are kinda dumb.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Getting cash in another country is worse.  You pay the atm fee and get hit on the xchange rate too.  Oh well, banks gotta bank
 
Sin_City_Superhero [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: And here I was going to make fun of them for 'baking in 79° temperatures'...


I'll do it.


On Wednesday, customers baked in 79-degree temperatures as they waited


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Think of the opportunity cost in lost wages from standing in line that long, just to save a few dollars in fees.  Sheesh.  Some people have no understanding of economics.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: It's always astounding how primitive the US's retail banking is whenever travelling there.

I travelled to Oakland with one of our field crews for some utility inspection work last fall and the cashier at the Denny's across from our hotel looked at us like we were wizards because we had tap Interact cards.


Someone warned me about using chip and pin credit cards in the US. Apparently if you set the PIN longer than 4 digits it won't work with most of their systems down there. LOL.
 
grinding_journalist [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

akya: FTH:Unemployed New Yorkers by the hundreds wait on line for one ATM in Manhattan every day.

AOL is running an ATM?  Do they get a free cd-rom with each withdrawal?

/Subby needs to get in line.


It's an archaic usage that's fallen out of favor since the internet age, but it still applies.

Go watch Godfather II - near the beginning of the movie, when Michael is holding court, his sister Connie shows up to ask for money, and she asks her mother where Michael is- she needs to talk to him, and she doesn't want to wait "on line" to do it.

Her mother replies "You go see your children first, then you can worry about waiting on line for Michael."
 
noazark [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

toetag: brap: I won't throw out a free plug for a multinational financial conglomerate but ATM fees are main the reason I chose my bank, that shiate adds up.

Haven't used an ATM in probably 15 or more years.  The few times I need cash, go to the grocery store and buy some gum.  "Do you want cash back?"



The Ralphs (Kroger) grocery chain in the Los Angeles area recently started charging a fee for 'cash back'.

It only encouraged me to take my 'cash back' grocery-shopping business elsewhere ... but now that one chain has instituted it, it's probably only a matter of time before fees are tacked-on there, too.  -_-
 
Spego
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

rcain: Who the fark uses germ scrip these days?
Really though, it makes me suspect these people are all buying drugs


Germ scrip?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: rcain: Who the fark uses germ scrip these days?
Really though, it makes me suspect these people are all buying drugs

So what if they are? It's not your business to decide how people should spend their money.


Interesting, so to you, merely pointing out an action is the same as condemning it
Not exactly the sharpest marble in the box, are you?

But as a "thought exercise", please point out where I made any direct condemnation at all
Bonus points if you can make an angry rant of 5 paragraphs or more going off on me for my judgment on these people
 
Trocadero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

grinding_journalist: akya: FTH:Unemployed New Yorkers by the hundreds wait on line for one ATM in Manhattan every day.

AOL is running an ATM?  Do they get a free cd-rom with each withdrawal?

/Subby needs to get in line.

It's an archaic usage that's fallen out of favor since the internet age, but it still applies.

Go watch Godfather II - near the beginning of the movie, when Michael is holding court, his sister Connie shows up to ask for money, and she asks her mother where Michael is- she needs to talk to him, and she doesn't want to wait "on line" to do it.

Her mother replies "You go see your children first, then you can worry about waiting on line for Michael."


Yeah, but when do you wait in line, and when do you wait on line?
"Well, what about waiting in queue?"
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Ponzholio: And here I was going to make fun of them for 'baking in 79° temperatures'...

I'll do it.


On Wednesday, customers baked in 79-degree temperatures as they waited


[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


Glad to see this has been covered.
 
rcain
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Spego: rcain: Who the fark uses germ scrip these days?
Really though, it makes me suspect these people are all buying drugs

Germ scrip?

[Fark user image 459x360]


Maybe you missed Kimmel pointing out that money has a bad rap right now
I was merely playing off that -- money being a potential vector of the rona

Sorry if making quips about topical matters is so upsetting to you
Perhaps you should go calm down and have an apple and juice box
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Russ1642: ChiliBoots: It's always astounding how primitive the US's retail banking is whenever travelling there.

I travelled to Oakland with one of our field crews for some utility inspection work last fall and the cashier at the Denny's across from our hotel looked at us like we were wizards because we had tap Interact cards.

Someone warned me about using chip and pin credit cards in the US. Apparently if you set the PIN longer than 4 digits it won't work with most of their systems down there. LOL.


There's also the asinine zip code credit card authentication at gas pumps that may, or may not work with out of country cards even when you use the postal code numerical digits + appended zeros trick. You pretty much have to stick to certain chains or use cash.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.