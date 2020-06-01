 Skip to content
Turns out the Dodge Challenger isn't actually a boat
    Florida, Dodge, case of insurance fraud, photos of a Dodge Challenger  
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not with that attitude.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
NOW you tell me.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I disagree, have you never heard a Challenger? Sounds just like a person trying to dock a large boat for the first time.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the Dodge "Horsepower fathoms for dollars" sales event.

For every foot of water your new Dodge penis extension settles into, you get a dollar.

And a bottle of Cialis.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x384]


Done in three.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HAMMOND, YOU BLITHERING IDIOT
 
eKonk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the biggest failure in trying to launch a Challenger in Florida since....

/too soon?
 
Teaser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cadillac used to make Land Yachts.  And Challengers are all about the retro.

farm4.static.flickr.comView Full Size
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it have automatic wipers? If it doesn't, the driver turning them on after driving in just adds the finger kiss of sublime futility.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New rule: 80-year-old men should be banned from ever driving a muscle car. They can own all the want but hire a chauffeur for the lakes and farmer's markets.

/ I suppose it is slightly better than the days they all drove a car like the Caddy above.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who knew.
 
sleze
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Subby needs an old VW Beetle.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Just corners like one.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Gotdam if that lagoon doesn't look like the one from Gilligan's Island.

GILLIGAN ! ! !
 
Mukster
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So, you're saying it didn't rise to the Challenge(r)?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: Just corners like one.


True this. We rented one for an out of town wedding because, amazingly, it was cheaper than anything else. The back-up camera isn't just a necessity, it's a blessing because you can't see out the rear window the design is so damn boxy.

So grateful it was acknowledged and accepted I would be drunk most of the trip and therefore no driving for me.
 
Nobody in Peculiar [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Of course it isn't a boat. Everyone knows the Challenger was a space shuttle.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Nope, it's an overhyped crap-mobile.
 
The Madd Mann [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
From the look of the hood, that's a 392 Scat Pack model with the Shaker hood. Why in the world is an 80 year old man driving one of those...
 
