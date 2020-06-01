 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NOAA)   On the first day of hurricane season, 2020 gave to me, the remnants of a tropical storm moving from the Pacific into the Gulf in a pear tree   (nhc.noaa.gov) divider line
2
    More: Facepalm, Tropical cyclone, additional NHC products, active tropical cyclones, weather system, Rain, graphic displays, product, tropical cyclone formation potential  
•       •       •

402 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jun 2020 at 5:29 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



2 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Break out the Sharpie! it's heading for Alabama!

/ Gosh, remember when SharpieGate was one of the more minor fark ups from Emperor Magat?
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Don't forget fire season is about to start in California too.

We'll be on fire, flooding, protesting, and on ventilators by September.
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.