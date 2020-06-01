 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   Officer who murdered George Floyd had multiple complaints of brutality against him. Only two of which resulted in reprimands added to his file   (ktla.com) divider line
63
    More: Obvious, Police, Derek Chauvin, white Minneapolis police officer, Pleading, Constable, Felony, Minneapolis City Council records, Police brutality  
•       •       •

497 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jun 2020 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



63 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
but guys we can't let perfect be the enemy of Klobuchar
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is the problem that needs fixing.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No one had any doubts he had a lousy record that had been covered up because Blue Lives Matter ( and therefore reputations and jobs they shouldn't deserve matter too ) -- but not yours.

/ We're all presumed anti-fa/BLM until proven dead.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good job Klobucher.  Not.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Systemic is the word
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should we take a hard look at George Floyd's history, too?
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Should we take a hard look at George Floyd's history, too?


No.

Although I'm sure you're being snarky.  At least I hope so
 
tirob [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning submitter:  This was a homicide, no doubt about that, but we don't know yet that it was a murder.  That will be determined at Derek Chauvin's trial.
 
AngryTeacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Should we take a hard look at George Floyd's history, too?


Did he shoot a guy and escape any punishment?
 
151
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

tirob: Good morning submitter:  This was a homicide, no doubt about that, but we don't know yet that it was a murder.  That will be determined at Derek Chauvin's trial.


Between now and conviction or acquittal, what word would you use to describe what the cop did too Floyd? One word.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
as cops often do.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

tirob: Good morning submitter:  This was a homicide, no doubt about that, but we don't know yet that it was a murder.  That will be determined at Derek Chauvin's trial.


This post is a lot like the ones that explain the important distinction between pedophiles and ephebophiles.
 
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Should we take a hard look at George Floyd's history, too?


No, racist.
 
Error 482
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Should we take a hard look at George Floyd's history, too?


Could anything in there possibly excuse murdering him in the street? No, so it's not farking relevant.
 
sirgrim [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Should we take a hard look at George Floyd's history, too?


So funny you typed that out thinking it's some woke ass point. Get outta here with that shiat.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
But I bet he had plenty of BS accomodations and a few promotions becuase the Thin Blue love racist monsters.
 
Nas is like
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A cop with a long history of abuse and getting away with it? impossible!!! i was assured if Americans protested in a way that it would not inconvenience or make people uncomfortable this would stop.

Fake news!!! brutality is not real its actually ANTIFA dressed up as cops Q said so
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
At least they're calling it abuse now rather than a performance metric.
 
jso2897
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And the guy has a "He tried to take my gun" shooting story.
Always a big, bright red flag.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

tirob: Good morning submitter:  This was a homicide, no doubt about that, but we don't know yet that it was a murder.  That will be determined at Derek Chauvin's trial.


He isn't going to trial. "3rd degree murder" is a borderline BS charge specifically designed for plea bargaining. There are very few DAs who want to try cops publicly. Either they're anti-law and order and "make cops' jobs harder" or they are not protecting the people. It's a lose-lose for the prosecutors. They, as well as the police, always prefer to plead it out. It's rare for a cop to go to trial.

The public scrutiny may force them this time, but I'm wondering if they are going to want to risk more lives and another riot. Cops are rarely convicted at trial. There are some high profile convictions but they are statistically rare.

All parties here want this to go away quietly.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Every one in his department knew he was bad news, and also knew that he would burn them sooner or later.  I find it fascinating that almost before the cell door slammed behind him, his wife filed divorce papers.

Lived this, in another life.  All these years later, I still hear from people telling me how sorry they are for backing scum.  God may forgive you, but my give a damn is busted.  Hope we someday learn the names of every single person that ever worked with and protected this animal.
 
suze
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
George and Derek worked together for 19 years at a club. Derek's fiance is also the sister of one of the cops that sat on George. I think plenty more will be coming out about this case. Derek should be in prison for life, and the three other cops arrested, too. No one should be murdered like that by the police. Can you imagine if 4 black cops did the same thing to a white man?
Specific new laws need to be created to deal with racial crime, police brutality (racist or not), and those racist creeps that call the police on POC for doing normal things like walking their babies or a bbq in a park. Or entering their own homes, FFS.
Racism is alive and well in this country and Trump is determined to escalate it any way he can.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
More than one cop murdered Floyd.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

JerkStore: tirob: Good morning submitter:  This was a homicide, no doubt about that, but we don't know yet that it was a murder.  That will be determined at Derek Chauvin's trial.

He isn't going to trial. "3rd degree murder" is a borderline BS charge specifically designed for plea bargaining. There are very few DAs who want to try cops publicly. Either they're anti-law and order and "make cops' jobs harder" or they are not protecting the people. It's a lose-lose for the prosecutors. They, as well as the police, always prefer to plead it out. It's rare for a cop to go to trial.

The public scrutiny may force them this time, but I'm wondering if they are going to want to risk more lives and another riot. Cops are rarely convicted at trial. There are some high profile convictions but they are statistically rare.

All parties here want this to go away quietly.


Are you and actual lawyer?

Based on your post, I'm guessing the answer is no.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

suze: George and Derek worked together for 19 years at a club. Derek's fiance is also the sister of one of the cops that sat on George. I think plenty more will be coming out about this case. Derek should be in prison for life, and the three other cops arrested, too. No one should be murdered like that by the police. Can you imagine if 4 black cops did the same thing to a white man?
Specific new laws need to be created to deal with racial crime, police brutality (racist or not), and those racist creeps that call the police on POC for doing normal things like walking their babies or a bbq in a park. Or entering their own homes, FFS.
Racism is alive and well in this country and Trump is determined to escalate it any way he can.


So prior history but just Murder 3. Pathetic.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: suze: George and Derek worked together for 19 years at a club. Derek's fiance is also the sister of one of the cops that sat on George. I think plenty more will be coming out about this case. Derek should be in prison for life, and the three other cops arrested, too. No one should be murdered like that by the police. Can you imagine if 4 black cops did the same thing to a white man?
Specific new laws need to be created to deal with racial crime, police brutality (racist or not), and those racist creeps that call the police on POC for doing normal things like walking their babies or a bbq in a park. Or entering their own homes, FFS.
Racism is alive and well in this country and Trump is determined to escalate it any way he can.

So prior history but just Murder 3. Pathetic.


Unless that prior history included a statement of intent to kill it's not really relevant
 
tirob [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

151: tirob: Good morning submitter:  This was a homicide, no doubt about that, but we don't know yet that it was a murder.  That will be determined at Derek Chauvin's trial.

Between now and conviction or acquittal, what word would you use to describe what the cop did too Floyd? One word.


A killing.

Parthenogenetic: tirob: Good morning submitter:  This was a homicide, no doubt about that, but we don't know yet that it was a murder.  That will be determined at Derek Chauvin's trial.

This post is a lot like the ones that explain the important distinction between pedophiles and ephebophiles.


No, those are two words that describe the same thing.  According to the law, there are several kinds of homicides, usually categorized along the lines of justifiable, negligent, reckless, intentional, homicide committed during the course of a felony, and premeditated.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Should we take a hard look at George Floyd's history, too?


The next time George Floyd murders somebody, we should take a really hard look at his history.
 
firesign [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

JerkStore: He isn't going to trial. "3rd degree murder" is a borderline BS charge specifically designed for plea bargaining.


On the other hand at least they didn't overstep the mark, a la Casey Anthony with Nancy Grace whipping everyone up into such a frenzy that she was up on an un-winnable 1st Degree Murder charge.

Seems like if there are designations for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd degree murder that this one was CLEARLY 2nd degree, for sure, though. (Not 1st degree since Chauvin didn't specifically pre-plan the circumstances to set up the event.)

...According to my non-existent GED in Law, anyway.
 
jimjays
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

151: tirob: Good morning submitter:  This was a homicide, no doubt about that, but we don't know yet that it was a murder.  That will be determined at Derek Chauvin's trial.

Between now and conviction or acquittal, what word would you use to describe what the cop did too Floyd? One word.


You weren't asking me, but the word I would use is cowardly. Any big man or person in authority soon realizes that power comes with responsibility. To abuse smaller people or people with less position is the act of a coward that can't feel he deserves his position otherwise. He doesn't really have the disposition or self-confidence to use his tools responsibly.


I learned quickly bouncing that most people don't really want to fight; they want to prove that they're willing to fight. Simply acknowledging that, allowing them to speak their mind, thanking them for their restraint, did the job nine times out of ten... No force or even intimidation necessary.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

tirob: Parthenogenetic: tirob: Good morning submitter:  This was a homicide, no doubt about that, but we don't know yet that it was a murder.  That will be determined at Derek Chauvin's trial.

This post is a lot like the ones that explain the important distinction between pedophiles and ephebophiles.

No, those are two words that describe the same thing.  According to the law, there are several kinds of homicides, usually categorized along the lines of justifiable, negligent, reckless, intentional, homicide committed during the course of a felony, and premeditated.


Have you not been paying attention to the news?  The mobs have decided that legal niceties no longer matter.  They want blood, and fire, and destruction.
 
Mouser
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

suze: George and Derek worked together for 19 years at a club. Derek's fiance is also the sister of one of the cops that sat on George. I think plenty more will be coming out about this case. Derek should be in prison for life, and the three other cops arrested, too. No one should be murdered like that by the police. Can you imagine if 4 black cops did the same thing to a white man?
Specific new laws need to be created to deal with racial crime, police brutality (racist or not), and those racist creeps that call the police on POC for doing normal things like walking their babies or a bbq in a park. Or entering their own homes, FFS.
Racism is alive and well in this country and Trump is determined to escalate it any way he can.


Oh, sure, blame it on Trump.

Trump didn't hire this goon.  Trump didn't keep him on the payroll while evidence mounted his was unfit to be a cop.  You want to play politics with this, go after the Democrats running Minneapolis who pay lip-service to civil rights while paying folks to trample them.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Should we take a hard look at George Floyd's history, too?


It would have been nice if the arresting officer had done that, and steered him to services, instead of using George to practice his finishing move on.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Should we take a hard look at George Floyd's history, too?


Here's an idea: go eat shiat.
 
PainSorrowLoss
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

firesign: JerkStore: He isn't going to trial. "3rd degree murder" is a borderline BS charge specifically designed for plea bargaining.

On the other hand at least they didn't overstep the mark, a la Casey Anthony with Nancy Grace whipping everyone up into such a frenzy that she was up on an un-winnable 1st Degree Murder charge.

Seems like if there are designations for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd degree murder that this one was CLEARLY 2nd degree, for sure, though. (Not 1st degree since Chauvin didn't specifically pre-plan the circumstances to set up the event.)

...According to my non-existent GED in Law, anyway.


As I understand it:

1st degree: premeditation and intent
2nd degree: spontaneous, crime of passion
3rd degree: gross negligence

But I think there is some over-lap between 2nd and 3rd degree murder.  That said, the facts are this guy had a history of police brutality and excessive force, the police force(s) were aware of and somehow okay with it, and the other cops did fark-all to stop him.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: suze: George and Derek worked together for 19 years at a club. Derek's fiance is also the sister of one of the cops that sat on George. I think plenty more will be coming out about this case. Derek should be in prison for life, and the three other cops arrested, too. No one should be murdered like that by the police. Can you imagine if 4 black cops did the same thing to a white man?
Specific new laws need to be created to deal with racial crime, police brutality (racist or not), and those racist creeps that call the police on POC for doing normal things like walking their babies or a bbq in a park. Or entering their own homes, FFS.
Racism is alive and well in this country and Trump is determined to escalate it any way he can.

So prior history but just Murder 3. Pathetic.

Unless that prior history included a statement of intent to kill it's not really relevant


WTF
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

firesign: JerkStore: He isn't going to trial. "3rd degree murder" is a borderline BS charge specifically designed for plea bargaining.

On the other hand at least they didn't overstep the mark, a la Casey Anthony with Nancy Grace whipping everyone up into such a frenzy that she was up on an un-winnable 1st Degree Murder charge.

Seems like if there are designations for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd degree murder that this one was CLEARLY 2nd degree, for sure, though. (Not 1st degree since Chauvin didn't specifically pre-plan the circumstances to set up the event.)

...According to my non-existent GED in Law, anyway.


2nd degree murder under Minnesota law requires intent to kill.  The result of death doesn't show that was the intent.

Sometimes intent to kill can be shown by the very nature of the act - shooting a gun at someone's head, for example.  The nature of the act is so likely to be fatal that intent to kill is a given.

Making that sort of argument here is problematic in part because-based on the medical report that came out-the more direct cause of death may have been the officer on Floyd's back.

Chauvin's defense attorney could create reasonable doubt for intent to kill by arguing that his client was just an indifferent asshole who had no intent to kill, and that the knee on the neck wasn't the cause of death anyway.

At least at this point, what should happen is that the 3 cops holding Floyd down should all be charged with 3rd degree murder since all 3 contributed to holding him prone where he would be subject to positional asphyxia.
 
Magnus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

suze: George and Derek worked together for 19 years at a club. Derek's fiance is also the sister of one of the cops that sat on George. I think plenty more will be coming out about this case. Derek should be in prison for life, and the three other cops arrested, too. No one should be murdered like that by the police. Can you imagine if 4 black cops did the same thing to a white man?
Specific new laws need to be created to deal with racial crime, police brutality (racist or not), and those racist creeps that call the police on POC for doing normal things like walking their babies or a bbq in a park. Or entering their own homes, FFS.
Racism is alive and well in this country and Trump is determined to escalate it any way he can.


Derek's soon-to-be ex-wife says you got some errors in your misinformation
 
incendi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: tirob: Parthenogenetic: tirob: Good morning submitter:  This was a homicide, no doubt about that, but we don't know yet that it was a murder.  That will be determined at Derek Chauvin's trial.

This post is a lot like the ones that explain the important distinction between pedophiles and ephebophiles.

No, those are two words that describe the same thing.  According to the law, there are several kinds of homicides, usually categorized along the lines of justifiable, negligent, reckless, intentional, homicide committed during the course of a felony, and premeditated.

Have you not been paying attention to the news?  The mobs have decided that legal niceties no longer matter.  They want blood, and fire, and destruction.


Was it "the mobs" that decided that legal niceties don't matter, or was it the police officers casually murdering black people that set the tone?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Police always protect their own. Like other criminal organizations.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Should we take a hard look at George Floyd's history, too?


I'm sure you can find several novel's worth of Floyd's supposed history at r/thedonald, Fox Nation, Stormfront, and other sites favored by Republicans.
 
purpurosea
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: tirob: Parthenogenetic: tirob: Good morning submitter:  This was a homicide, no doubt about that, but we don't know yet that it was a murder.  That will be determined at Derek Chauvin's trial.

This post is a lot like the ones that explain the important distinction between pedophiles and ephebophiles.

No, those are two words that describe the same thing.  According to the law, there are several kinds of homicides, usually categorized along the lines of justifiable, negligent, reckless, intentional, homicide committed during the course of a felony, and premeditated.

Have you not been paying attention to the news?  The mobs have decided that legal niceties no longer matter.  They want blood, and fire, and destruction.


You're absolutely right, it's shocking the way the police have been acting to escalate the violence and intimidate their communities into silence. They even arrested a journalist and shot at a news crew live on TV, it's like the law means nothing anymore to this power crazy mob.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: tirob: Parthenogenetic: tirob: Good morning submitter:  This was a homicide, no doubt about that, but we don't know yet that it was a murder.  That will be determined at Derek Chauvin's trial.

This post is a lot like the ones that explain the important distinction between pedophiles and ephebophiles.

No, those are two words that describe the same thing.  According to the law, there are several kinds of homicides, usually categorized along the lines of justifiable, negligent, reckless, intentional, homicide committed during the course of a felony, and premeditated.

Have you not been paying attention to the news?  The mobs have decided that legal niceties no longer matter.  They want blood, and fire, and destruction.


When the legal authorities don't apply legal niceties, what do they expect?

When the legal authorities send a message that a Black man's life is worth less than $20 (Floyd was accused of passing a counterfeit bill), how do they expect the people they have devalued to respond?
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Chain Smokes Freely: Should we take a hard look at George Floyd's history, too?

No.

Although I'm sure you're being snarky.  At least I hope so


You haven't seen this previous postings have you?
 
Error 482
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

purpurosea: Dork Gently: tirob: Parthenogenetic: tirob: Good morning submitter:  This was a homicide, no doubt about that, but we don't know yet that it was a murder.  That will be determined at Derek Chauvin's trial.

This post is a lot like the ones that explain the important distinction between pedophiles and ephebophiles.

No, those are two words that describe the same thing.  According to the law, there are several kinds of homicides, usually categorized along the lines of justifiable, negligent, reckless, intentional, homicide committed during the course of a felony, and premeditated.

Have you not been paying attention to the news?  The mobs have decided that legal niceties no longer matter.  They want blood, and fire, and destruction.

You're absolutely right, it's shocking the way the police have been acting to escalate the violence and intimidate their communities into silence. They even arrested a journalist and shot at a news crew live on TV, it's like the law means nothing anymore to this power crazy mob.


Multiple news crews. Police in several locations appear to be intentionally targetting the press.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Should we take a hard look at George Floyd's history, too?


Was it his job to use minimal/reasonable amounts of force on people depending on the circumstances and restrain people against their will? I dunno what he did for a living.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: JerkStore: tirob: Good morning submitter:  This was a homicide, no doubt about that, but we don't know yet that it was a murder.  That will be determined at Derek Chauvin's trial.

He isn't going to trial. "3rd degree murder" is a borderline BS charge specifically designed for plea bargaining. There are very few DAs who want to try cops publicly. Either they're anti-law and order and "make cops' jobs harder" or they are not protecting the people. It's a lose-lose for the prosecutors. They, as well as the police, always prefer to plead it out. It's rare for a cop to go to trial.

The public scrutiny may force them this time, but I'm wondering if they are going to want to risk more lives and another riot. Cops are rarely convicted at trial. There are some high profile convictions but they are statistically rare.

All parties here want this to go away quietly.

Are you and actual lawyer?

Based on your post, I'm guessing the answer is no.


Clearly he/she isn't (and I'm not either).  But this is generally what is going to happen.  After further investigation, including murdering cop's background, they will end up charging him with 2nd degree murder.  They may, indeed, give him then the opportunity to plead down to 3rd degree to avoid a trial.

Given the movie, there is such a preponderance of evidence that there is virtually no change of acquittal here.

Where there to be an acquittal the rioting going on today will look like a stroll through Disneyland compared to what will happen NATIONWIDE.  No one wants that to happen.  There will be strong pressure to avoid any chance of a miscarriage of justice.

In the aftermath, with all the videos taken of cops brutalizing innocent bystanders, media folks, etc., there is going to be HELL TO PAY this summer.  It's going to be hot and nasty.

And let me tell you another thing:  the weather systems are pointing to very dry and water-less conditions in California and elsewhere (think dust bowl like conditions).

We are standing on the precipice and it's looking like a hard fall.

Meanwhile, Nero, a/k/a the Big Twit, hides cowering in his bunker at the White House and the head clown in the Senate is thinking about judges who will permit jack-booted thugs to further militarize the police.

And on the subject of looters and rioters:

https://www.thedailybeast.com/daily-s​h​ow-host-trevor-noah-police-in-america-​are-looting-black-bodies
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: suze: George and Derek worked together for 19 years at a club. Derek's fiance is also the sister of one of the cops that sat on George. I think plenty more will be coming out about this case. Derek should be in prison for life, and the three other cops arrested, too. No one should be murdered like that by the police. Can you imagine if 4 black cops did the same thing to a white man?
Specific new laws need to be created to deal with racial crime, police brutality (racist or not), and those racist creeps that call the police on POC for doing normal things like walking their babies or a bbq in a park. Or entering their own homes, FFS.
Racism is alive and well in this country and Trump is determined to escalate it any way he can.

So prior history but just Murder 3. Pathetic.

Unless that prior history included a statement of intent to kill it's not really relevant


It implies a previous relationship and that their later encounter might not have been random but a premediated act of murder.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: IndyJohn: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: suze: George and Derek worked together for 19 years at a club. Derek's fiance is also the sister of one of the cops that sat on George. I think plenty more will be coming out about this case. Derek should be in prison for life, and the three other cops arrested, too. No one should be murdered like that by the police. Can you imagine if 4 black cops did the same thing to a white man?
Specific new laws need to be created to deal with racial crime, police brutality (racist or not), and those racist creeps that call the police on POC for doing normal things like walking their babies or a bbq in a park. Or entering their own homes, FFS.
Racism is alive and well in this country and Trump is determined to escalate it any way he can.

So prior history but just Murder 3. Pathetic.

Unless that prior history included a statement of intent to kill it's not really relevant

WTF


Literally what I said.

Murder 1 or 2 requires proof of specific intent to kill.

The fact that 2 people knew each other, or even that they had animosity, does not establish intent to kill.
 
Invisible Obama
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Also, he'd shot and killed 3 people in the line of duty in separate incidents.

Most cops go their entire career and never have a single Officer Involved Shooting.  For most police, the only time they actually fire their gun is at the firing range.

He didn't just have over a dozen complaints of police brutality, he'd killed 3 people with his service weapon in separate incidents. . .which is highly anomalous, statistically speaking.

This guy had a service record like Dirty Harry.

That only works in the movies.  Heck, in the first Dirty Harry movie it's a major plot point that Callahan's police brutality made it harder for them to prosecute the crimes he investigated.

Too many cops out there thinking they're going to be Inspector Harry Callahan or Sergeant Martin Riggs.  They are thinking Dirty Harry and Lethal Weapon when they become cops. . .instead of Dragnet or Law and Order.

That's the problem.  They're going out there wanting to be action heroes instead of public servants.
 
Displayed 50 of 63 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.