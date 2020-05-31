 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Minnesota)   Concerns about Chauvin being able to breathe   (minnesota.cbslocal.com) divider line
16
    More: Ironic, Manslaughter, Hennepin County, Minnesota, Derek Chauvin, Sunday afternoon, press conference Sunday night, Criminal law, department of corrections facility, Ramsey County, Minnesota  
•       •       •

808 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jun 2020 at 8:15 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Hanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Are they trying to find a facility filled with Covid? I vote in favor
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is a quality headline, Subby.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
During a press conference Sunday night, Commissioner of Corrections Paul Schnell said that Chauvin has been moved partially due to COVID-19 concerns, especially considering the number of protesters who had already been arrested on Sunday.


Non sequitur alert.  "We painted the barn orange because the cow ate some beans."
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Word salad used to fill mic time when someone doesn't want to answer a question, or discuss an issue.

When it's said and done they haven't told you a thing.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Can we get him some of those Jeffrey Epstein guards while we're at it?
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

wademh:

During a press conference Sunday night, Commissioner of Corrections Paul Schnell said that Chauvin has been moved partially due to COVID-19 concerns, especially considering the number of protesters who had already been arrested on Sunday.


Non sequitur alert.  "We painted the barn orange because the cow ate some beans."


No it makes perfect sense. They've thrown so many citizens in jail for protesting police brutality during a pandemic that the jails are now unsanitary deathtraps, and there's no way a cop is going to let another cop be subjected to the same sort of casually life-threatening punishments they inflict on the general population.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Man, that would be something if he ended up croaking while on a ventilator and cuffed to his bed.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Over the weekend on Twitter and Instagram, there was a new conspiracy picture using the screen cap from the video, next to Chauvin intake photo, claiming it wasn't the same person. Holy fark if this isn't going to give that conspiracy wings.
 
steklo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I fell a sense of ease when bad cops go to jail.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
His health should be carefully guarded so he lives long enough to get into a State prison.
 
Dr Dreidel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I saw something yesterday about him being on suicide watch.

Motherfarker threw HOW MANY people in jail (some of them were even good busts, I'd bet), assaulted who even knows how many more, kneeled on a person's neck and listened to them beg for life for 10 farking minutes until they died (showing no remorse), and he didn't last 2 days in jail until he was crying for the easy way out?

// suicide is far too serious a problem to waste time worrying about a suicidal jackhole who made bad - murderous - choices and cannot live with the consequences of those bad choices
// I hope he gets the psych help we routinely deny to victims of police violence (and to people who often BECOME victims of police violence due to mental health conditions), and wakes up one day to the full horror of the world he helped build
// after that, I hope he lives a long life; one where he jolts awake every morning to beg mercy from the ghosts of the people he killed, hearing only silence, and crying himself to sleep in their memory every night
 
bambi121899 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He needs to live. He needs to stand trial.
 
ScottD61080 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Just put him in with the general population. A couple of days tops, problem solved, justice served.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wow, that's where my insane parents were smuggling drugs into. Also Freeman, the Minneapolis DA, was the prosecutor in their case and protected two cops who were later charged with horrendous crimes -- and got off then moved by the FOP to other states. It's very good Minnesota's AG has taken the prosecution from Freeman. He'd set Chauvin free, man.

/ He has to go he's been on and off that job for three decades. Same goes for the Police union jackass. And well a good portion of their access and support from socially malignant law enforcement organizations like the Fraternal Order of Police.
// The FOP are openly authoritarian jackboot stormtroopers.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bambi121899: He needs to live. He needs to stand trial.


But after that, he can fark off and die, right?
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

vrax: Man, that would be something if he ended up croaking while on a ventilator and cuffed to his bed.


He needs to survive to make it to prison.  Preferably somewhere with an ethnically diverse gen pop.

Give him lots of yard time.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.