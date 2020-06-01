 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Italian doctor cautiously says COVID-19 cases are dwindling in his home country, giving more ammos to conspiracy theorists   (uk.reuters.com) divider line
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's going to disappear. One day - it's like a miracle - it will disappear.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well sure, when half your country has already had the virus, the cases are going to decrease.

*actually RTFA*

That's not what the article says at all.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When he says it's losing it's potency I think it has mutated to something less deadly. But TFA does not day that. Sounds like something was lost in translation. Is he really trying to say less people have the rona?
Time to go back to bed
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: It's going to disappear. One day - it's like a miracle - it will disappear.


Hopefully, sometime in January 2021...
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ammos?

/yeah, I'm being that guy
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You know that time when Homer Simpson pulled a prediction out of his ass that an asteroid heading to Springfield "will burn up in our atmosphere, and whatever's left will be no bigger than a chihuahua's head"? And he turned out to be exactly right?

Sure looks like Trump called Covid-19 right on several counts. First he said the NYC was way over-estimating how many ventilators they'd need, turns out he was right. Then he said that the virus lockdown was basically a hoax in Democratic states, most of the states that opened up have shown that to be true too. And he said the virus would miraculously go away when the weather got hot. Guess what's happening.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'd absolutely believe the virus is mutating to be less deadly*, but from context it sounds like he's just saying that fewer people have it and there are fewer severe cases.

*Viruses have no interest in killing off or even putting their hosts on bed rest, since at that point they stop spreading the virus. Most human coronaviruses have found their evolutionary optimum is just to be a common cold; SARS-CoV-2 would be exceptional not to wind up as the same.
 
John Hopoate [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Maybe it has attenuated in the Italian mutation. But there's enough breeding opportunities world wide for a more virulent mutation to occur.

/Keep it out of NZ
//10 Days, no new cases
///!000 mile moat
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.