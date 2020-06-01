 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WJAC TV Johnstown)   If you find yourself in a heated confrontation or an argument, it is usually best to just walk away. But wait until the vehicle you are riding in comes to a stop   (wjactv.com) divider line
11
    More: Sad, Pennsylvania woman, Pickup truck, pickup truck, AP, Truck, Isuzu, Trailer, Sport utility vehicle  
•       •       •

276 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jun 2020 at 4:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I am sure she got out all on her own. No help at all from the driver, the only witness to her 'leaving the truck'.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BadReligion: I am sure she got out all on her own. No help at all from the driver, the only witness to her 'leaving the truck'.


My first reaction too. Only two people know what happened, one of them is dead, and the cops are taking the survivor's word for it?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"But wait until the vehicle you are riding in comes to a stop"

Screw that, tuck and roll!
 
aagrajag
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BadReligion: I am sure she got out all on her own. No help at all from the driver, the only witness to her 'leaving the truck'.


It would be fairly difficult - though certainly not impossible - to keep a hand, or even a knee on the wheel of a moving vehicle while managing to lean over the passenger, reach and open the passenger door, then push the (probably struggling) passenger from the vehicle. Seatbelts add only more complexity.

Also, I've already read several other stories right here on Fark about exactly this sort of thing: argument ensues, passenger thinks "f*ck this; I'm out", and bails right then and there. Drugs and alcohol are typically involved, of course.
 
CRtwenty
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
An old roommate of mine used to date a girl who would pull this kind of stuff during fights so the guys story seems legit to me.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jjorsett: BadReligion: I am sure she got out all on her own. No help at all from the driver, the only witness to her 'leaving the truck'.

My first reaction too. Only two people know what happened, one of them is dead, and the cops are taking the survivor's word for it?


Not enough details yet to arrest him, yet, but I'm sure cops have his address.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

CRtwenty: An old roommate of mine used to date a girl who would pull this kind of stuff during fights so the guys story seems legit to me.


I used to date a girl who, should she have had one of her abusive psycho fits while driving, with me in the passenger's seat, would absolutely have got me thinking "Ahhh, I'll probably survive if cover my head and remember to tuck and roll..."
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
poodebunker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What the heck is going on with Fark?!
Site keeps crashing on me, freezes, its a hit our miss whether I can get a link for articles to work and other stuff. Comment counts that just an hour ago in the hundreds etc now show 0?
This is weird. In all my years here I've never had an issue with it. Never once.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

poodebunker: What the heck is going on with Fark?!
Site keeps crashing on me, freezes, its a hit our miss whether I can get a link for articles to work and other stuff. Comment counts that just an hour ago in the hundreds etc now show 0?
This is weird. In all my years here I've never had an issue with it. Never once.


Maybe the site caught a case of the 'rona.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

poodebunker: What the heck is going on with Fark?!
Site keeps crashing on me, freezes, its a hit our miss whether I can get a link for articles to work and other stuff. Comment counts that just an hour ago in the hundreds etc now show 0?
This is weird. In all my years here I've never had an issue with it. Never once.


Working smooth over here.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.