June 1, 2020: The day the UK made it illegal to have sex with a person from another home in your own home
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Now we know why Boris Johnson got married...
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TWX: Now we know why Boris Johnson got married...


We already knew he knocked her up
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why are they calling this The Farker Statute?
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I can still--

For those couples looking for a workaround, having sex in a public place is already illegal.

DAMMIT.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People who may be deemed to have a reasonable excuse are sports professionals

So you can still bang your tennis instructor?
 
mrparks
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So that's how it is in their family.
 
padraig
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I assume that means Cumming has a mistress, and they do it in the conjugal need.
 
padraig
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Bed, not need
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How would THAT be enforced?
 
Nullav [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I think the real question here is, is that at all enforceable? Not as in, will the charges stick, but how bad do you have to piss off the neighbors to get arrested for doing the needful?
 
crumblecat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Why sex?

Same rules apply to playing chess.

Oh, it's the Mirror.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Alphax: How would THAT be enforced?


No shiat.

This seems like one of those measures which is so completely contrary to human needs and nature that it will be roundly ignored.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Life, uh, finds a way...
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Alphax: How would THAT be enforced?


Pussy detector vans.
 
thatboyoverthere [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Alphax: How would THAT be enforced?

Pussy detector vans.


I know what we're renting at our next Fark party.
 
phishrace
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Whoa. I'm horrified, but not surprised.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Life, uh, finds a way...


roll tide?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This must be why Brits are so into dogging.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Onion is sure off their game with that article.
 
