(The Verge)   Another collection of videos showing America's police force deescalating tensions at protests around the country
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Security forces in Minneapolis marched down a quiet residential street and shot paint canisters at residents who were watching from their private porch

That was the national guard, I think, not cops.  I guess the guard was anxious to get in on the thuggery.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This keeps up, we're gonna start seeing IEDs deployed against cops.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's incredible that they're being this violent (a) during protests against police brutality, (b) knowing the protesters all have phones with cameras, (c) with national media present and watching them.

They absolutely do not give a f*ck. They're an occupying force making it very clear they intend to rule through fear and suppression rather than through consent of the governed. And all the supposed "good cops" are suiting up and standing side by side with em.

Fark it. ACAB.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That cop who shoved the old man with a cane to the ground? I hope a world of painful justice comes down on his shoulders.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

August11: That cop who shoved the old man with a cane to the ground? I hope a world of painful justice comes down on his shoulders.


i don't have any faith in justice anymore.

i hope he has terrible hemorrhoids.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kudayta: This keeps up, we're gonna start seeing IEDs deployed against cops.


I'm not really bothered by something like that anymore. If the police wanted me to have sympathy for them, they wouldn't have been murderous, authoritarian, savage oafs for the last several decades.
 
tuxq
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
2020: Australia burns, Siberia swelters and melts, we enter another recession, interest rates bottom out, pandemic, 41 million jobs lost, stay at home protests, racism protests, and now widespread rioting.

*sigh* fark. There are not enough drugs on earth to fight this anxiety.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kudayta: This keeps up, we're gonna start seeing IEDs deployed against cops.


And just like that we turned into Iraq. Complete with our own Baghdad Bobs.

I can't be the only American just utterly blow away by how fast the rot accelerated. We always knew it was there, of course, but damn it crumbled all at once. . .
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Also a lot of news orgs, a lot of social media users, etc., trying desperately to pivot away from confronting the problem to putting protestors on the defensive and making them condemn rioters or looters.

F*ck that. Riot and loot. The police have been firmly stating through their actions and words that black lives don't matter. All of America is being told that they need to go back to work and die for the stock market, thereby implying human life is worth less than money and stuff.

The second you are told your life is worth less than insured, replaceable stuff, that's when you break sh*t and set sh*t on fire.

Don't let them try to condemn riots. Riots are needed right now. Keep rioting.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

tuxq: 2020: Australia burns, Siberia swelters and melts, we enter another recession, interest rates bottom out, pandemic, 41 million jobs lost, stay at home protests, racism protests, and now widespread rioting.

*sigh* fark. There are not enough drugs on earth to fight this anxiety.


Add that a lot of folks are experiencing some kind of domestic violence and you've got a really good recipe for a hellscape.
 
bentleypm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I hear they shot a dude dead in the Ville last night.  Not sure of the circumstances.
 
mrparks
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: Also a lot of news orgs, a lot of social media users, etc., trying desperately to pivot away from confronting the problem to putting protestors on the defensive and making them condemn rioters or looters.

F*ck that. Riot and loot. The police have been firmly stating through their actions and words that black lives don't matter. All of America is being told that they need to go back to work and die for the stock market, thereby implying human life is worth less than money and stuff.

The second you are told your life is worth less than insured, replaceable stuff, that's when you break sh*t and set sh*t on fire.

Don't let them try to condemn riots. Riots are needed right now. Keep rioting.


Screen name checks out bigly.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I think we can all pat ourselves on the back for not electing the woman with the private email server. That could have been a disaster.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Looks like the rioters have accomplished their goal and have given police a warm and fuzzy feeling about them. I'm sure all future interactions will be much better as they have shown them they  have nothing to be concerned about.

What a disaster this has been. From a practical standpoint, what are the chances of a positive outcome? When you say you want change, if you're not careful, you get change for the worse.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Notice the cops do these things against peaceful protesters but don't lift a finger when there's actual looting going on. Much easier to beat up on people who don't fight back.

I'm all for some police brutality if it's being used against people wielding weapons, breaking into buildings, and setting things on fire. There's a certain sense of "like for like" that most reasonable people can accept.

Beating down old men with canes and tear gassing peaceful protesters, on the other hand...fark that noise. Cops overplaying their hands are going to get farked hard when this is all over.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Notice the cops do these things against peaceful protesters but don't lift a finger when there's actual looting going on. Much easier to beat up on people who don't fight back.

I'm all for some police brutality if it's being used against people wielding weapons, breaking into buildings, and setting things on fire. There's a certain sense of "like for like" that most reasonable people can accept.

Beating down old men with canes and tear gassing peaceful protesters, on the other hand...fark that noise. Cops overplaying their hands are going to get farked hard when this is all over.


BULLIES DO NOT WORK THAT WAY!
 
HAMMERTOE [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Congratulations.

This is what you get when you allow the government to see itself as the ends, rather than the means to an end, for so long that it sees itself as the ultimate arbiter of "justice".

When it's rationalized itself as "justified" in wielding any degree of lethal force, and escalating any situation (and resistance it receives) to the point that it can bring that lethal force to bear upon the citizens it's supposed to pretend to "serve".

When the courts rule that Law Enforcement's job doesn't include protecting the citizens.

/Until all of us can count on justice, none of us can count on justice./
 
hestheone
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kudayta: This keeps up, we're gonna start seeing IEDs deployed against cops.


Can you even buy a burner phone for cash nowadays?
Asking for a friend....
 
SomeAFguy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Peki: kudayta: This keeps up, we're gonna start seeing IEDs deployed against cops.

And just like that we turned into Iraq. Complete with our own Baghdad Bobs.

I can't be the only American just utterly blow away by how fast the rot accelerated. We always knew it was there, of course, but damn it crumbled all at once. . .


Rots from the head down. I'm not surprised when we elected a professional conman, potentially financially compromised by our  foreign "friends".
 
padraig
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

pkjun: It's incredible that they're being this violent (a) during protests against police brutality, (b) knowing the protesters all have phones with cameras, (c) with national media present and watching them.

They absolutely do not give a f*ck. They're an occupying force making it very clear they intend to rule through fear and suppression rather than through consent of the governed. And all the supposed "good cops" are suiting up and standing side by side with em.

Fark it. ACAB.


The president, senate and supreme court in on their side.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Peki: kudayta: This keeps up, we're gonna start seeing IEDs deployed against cops.

And just like that we turned into Iraq. Complete with our own Baghdad Bobs.

I can't be the only American just utterly blow away by how fast the rot accelerated. We always knew it was there, of course, but damn it crumbled all at once. . .


That's the thing about structural rot--It still looks pretty solid right up until it isn't.  Then it collapses.  The people we allowed into power knew what we wanted it to look like, so that's what they delivered.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

king of vegas: I think we can all pat ourselves on the back for not electing the woman with the private email server. That could have been a disaster.


What difference, at this point, would it make? She would have sent in the national guard and condemned looters as "thugs" too, just like the last president in 2015. For all of Trump's shiatty communication, victim blaming, and all in all racist attitude, when it comes down "boots on the ground" it's just the new boss, same as the old boss.
 
W_Scarlet [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7YXxZ​6​DRl4s
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There have been multiple cities where the police have joined the protesters in solidarity.  None of those cities are on fire.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

hestheone: kudayta: This keeps up, we're gonna start seeing IEDs deployed against cops.

Can you even buy a burner phone for cash nowadays?
Asking for a friend....


yes, yes you can.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: Also a lot of news orgs, a lot of social media users, etc., trying desperately to pivot away from confronting the problem to putting protestors on the defensive and making them condemn rioters or looters.

F*ck that. Riot and loot. The police have been firmly stating through their actions and words that black lives don't matter. All of America is being told that they need to go back to work and die for the stock market, thereby implying human life is worth less than money and stuff.

The second you are told your life is worth less than insured, replaceable stuff, that's when you break sh*t and set sh*t on fire.

Don't let them try to condemn riots. Riots are needed right now. Keep rioting.


Even with insurance most people will take a hit. My business insurance won't cover what I should have made while not working. My car insurance will pay off my car but wouldn't be enough to buy a brand new one. Wages aren't always paid either so I wouldn't be surprised if a whole bunch of looted and burned out businesses take their insurance payout and close up. But hey, people are angry at the cops so that diner needs to burn.
 
SomeAFguy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Notice the cops do these things against peaceful protesters but don't lift a finger when there's actual looting going on. Much easier to beat up on people who don't fight back.

I'm all for some police brutality if it's being used against people wielding weapons, breaking into buildings, and setting things on fire. There's a certain sense of "like for like" that most reasonable people can accept.

Beating down old men with canes and tear gassing peaceful protesters, on the other hand...fark that noise. Cops overplaying their hands are going to get farked hard when this is all over.


That "like for a like" mindset is what got us here. Why should people who get executed in the street with no repercussions care about a Target? There's only one group that operates with guidelines and restrictions. It's the police and if they can't show restraint, it's a slippery slope to you and I.

And no, most of these cops will not be held accountable. Hence, we are where we are
 
SomeAFguy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Shaggy_C: king of vegas: I think we can all pat ourselves on the back for not electing the woman with the private email server. That could have been a disaster.

What difference, at this point, would it make? She would have sent in the national guard and condemned looters as "thugs" too, just like the last president in 2015. For all of Trump's shiatty communication, victim blaming, and all in all racist attitude, when it comes down "boots on the ground" it's just the new boss, same as the old boss.


Well one Presidential nominee was out among the protesters, the other? Hunkered down in a vault.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SecondaryControl: That's the thing about structural rot--It still looks pretty solid right up until it isn't. Then it collapses.

No, it doesn't.  It collapses because an expert points at it and says "that's going to collapse" and the owner does nothing, then that not-crazy aunt or uncle with a background in construction goes "that's going to collapse" and the owner does nothing, then the rot is so screamingly obvious that passersby point at it and go "that's going to collapse" and the owner does nothing because owner is soooo smart, you see, and doesn't need no fancy "experts" or "reality" telling him what's what.  Eventually the entire neighborhood is screaming "THAT'S GOING TO COLLAPSE" in a unified intervention, and the owner calls the head of the HOA to ban such nonsense.

Then it collapses.
 
