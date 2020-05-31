 Skip to content
(Patheos)   Read this Christian dad's letter to the boy who "stole" his daughter's virginity   (friendlyatheist.patheos.com) divider line
eurotrader
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Anyone else find it really creepy that any father thinks his daughter's virginity belongs to them?
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No
 
eurotrader
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cameroncrazy1984: No


Really hope you are replying to stubby and not my post otherwise you should probably go sit over there and wait for social services to get in touch.
 
Jackal_N
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cameroncrazy1984: No


Donnie, is that you?
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sounds like another deeply devote Christian regretting he didn't get to take his own daughters virginity.

Religion is mental disorder.
 
neongoats
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is how most right wingers think of their female children. They are property and so is their vagina.
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's farking disgusting. My parents raised my sister and me in a fairly religious (Catholic) home, but our father didn't worship our hymens. We got the whole, "I would prefer you remain chaste until marriage, but since you probably won't because you have your own lives to live, be smart about it" speech. Men like this are one step removed from being child molesters, IMO.

Jesus tapdancing Christ on a cracker.
 
Shostie
‘’ 3 hours ago  
However, I will tell you that my wrath against you is so great that to kill you by prolonged and extreme torture followed by the thorough desecration and destruction of your corpse would not be enough to extinguish my anger.

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
fusillade762
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: Anyone else find it really creepy that any father thinks his daughter's virginity belongs to them?


From the comments

If your daughter's virginity is your treasure, you are one sick fark.
 
edmo
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'd go straight for the restraining order.
 
Shostie
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Specifically I demand divine restitution that will age you and rejuvenate me 49 years. Therefore, if from this date you discover that you have aged significantly or are aging rapidly, know that it is not a medical condition. It is the judgement of God. You have chosen the wrong Grail.

/ftfy
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'll repeat what I said on a redlit thread:

This is this man's Festivus Post.

He feels as abandoned as Job. I imagine his daughter cut his ass out of her life years ago and has probably gone as far as a restraining order. He wants redress from someone.

I would consult a lawyer.
 
duppy
‘’ 3 hours ago  
1. Ew
2. It's all about keeping the commodity in marketable condition
3. Who else thinks that dudes who obsess over being a woman's first n' only are mostly terrified that they themselves are washouts in bed (or worse yet, might have to put in some actual effort)?
 
roddikinsathome
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: Anyone else find it really creepy that any father thinks his daughter's virginity belongs to them?


hee'thstill'yor'pwethadent.jpeg
 
ltnor
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I really don't need anymore disturbing things in my life.
 
BadReligion
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My daughter decide who to "give" her virginity to. It was her decision. Sex is normal.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hippity Hoppity, my daughter's my property
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Christ, what an asshole
 
Unobtanium
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Holy crap. I can't imagine the mindset it would take for me to think that I was the "owner" of my daughter's sex life. She's 17. I just want her to be smart about it.
 
eurotrader
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Unobtanium: Holy crap. I can't imagine the mindset it would take for me to think that I was the "owner" of my daughter's sex life. She's 17. I just want her to be smart about it.


Just smart and honestly medically informed and no reason ever to discuss the matter with her father. Sure it occurs but as a father it is not something I want to think about or be told about.
Plus IMHO it is better with a person that has clue on what they like and can do.
 
revrendjim
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Coco LaFemme: That's farking disgusting. My parents raised my sister and me in a fairly religious (Catholic) home, but our father didn't worship our hymens. We got the whole, "I would prefer you remain chaste until marriage, but since you probably won't because you have your own lives to live, be smart about it" speech. Men like this are one step removed from being child molesters, IMO.

Jesus tapdancing Christ on a cracker.


I was raised in a Catholic family, but when my sisters had their periods my mom put them on birth control. My mom had sisters who...weren't on birth control.
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My only take-away is that dude is seriously pissed that the other guy got to fark his daughter and he didn't.

/49 years servitude as restitution?   lolololololol
 
eurotrader
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Unobtanium: Holy crap. I can't imagine the mindset it would take for me to think that I was the "owner" of my daughter's sex life. She's 17. I just want her to be smart about it.


Just an add on. You do want grandkids don't you? It will be reasonable for me to have grandkids in a few years and looking forward to it. All the fun without all the nonsense
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Takes two to tango, buddy boy.
 
AirForceVet
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I see men protesting at Huntsville's women's center who I suspect are like this father. They bring their whole family with them sometimes. While I see their kids, apparently homeschooled and isolated by their parents into some bizarre Christian cult, my heart aches for them. One of my fellow escorts grew up in such a cult. She's cool to hang out with as she's recovered and a great person overall.
 
This About That
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dude, whatever you do, DO NOT RESPOND.
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 2 hours ago  

This About That: Dude, whatever you do, DO NOT RESPOND.


A whole lot of this.  The guy is hinting at violence and obsessing about his daughter's vajajay...7 years after she decided to take a ride on the cock express.  Not only don't respond, get the restraining order for your whole family.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: This About That: Dude, whatever you do, DO NOT RESPOND.

A whole lot of this.  The guy is hinting at violence and obsessing about his daughter's vajajay...7 years after she decided to take a ride on the cock express.  Not only don't respond, get the restraining order for your whole family.


Nope, I would trolling the crap out of the guy. Maybe send him a detailed letter explaining in graphic detail how awesome the sex was with his daughter.

a. It might satisfy the creepy old farkers infatuation with his daughters first time and leave him alone.
b. Maybe he will get lucky and the jerk will stroke out.

I would be rooting for b.
 
Cafe Threads
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: Takes two or more to tango, buddy boy.


ftfy
 
Recoil Therapy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Unobtanium: Holy crap. I can't imagine the mindset it would take for me to think that I was the "owner" of my daughter's sex life. She's 17. I just want her to be smart about it.

Just smart and honestly medically informed and no reason ever to discuss the matter with her father. Sure it occurs but as a father it is not something I want to think about or be told about.


No kidding.  Freshman year in college my daughter's roommate in the dorms moved out & was never replaced.  A month or two later her boyfriend essentially moved in.  I didn't want to 'know' (there's a funny CSB Sunday floating around about when I actually met him but no time tonight to track it down...sorry), but really, was there any doubt?

/was kinda jealous actually, a dorm room all to oneself? I would have been doing the same thing I assumed she was
//her being the genetic result of MrsRT & I after all. I know we were farking like rabbits every chance at around that age
 
isamudyson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alright, ya got me. I'll confess: I have slept with not one virgin...but two! The first one was when I was a teen. She was too. It was awkward, fun & over about as fast as you imagine it was. Sadly, that was our only time getting together as some neighbor ratted her out for having a boy over while babysitting & her dad wouldn't let her out of his sight until she left for college.

The 2nd one was my late gf (would be "late wife" but she has some thing about not wanting to be a burden after she got diagnosed with cancer. Plus, getting married would have messed with her insurance, so...) Anyhow, I was 25, she was 24. "24?", I hear some of you saying to yourself, "WTF? Why so late?" Honestly, part of it was due to growing up in Japan (she was Japanese-American) and the other part was she wanted to be like her mom & pick who she wanted to spend the rest of her life with, not have it picked for her (like her mom's family tried to do). So after 4+ months of dating, she said "it was time", so to speak. I asked a few times if she was sure & why me? 1) Because she loved me, 2) I loved her & 3) no one else had made it past two months, much less four, so "patience is a virtue" it seems. Annnd it also went like you would think it did: slow, lots of stopping, waiting, startSTOP, etc. But finally we managed it. Second time went a bit better & the third time was much much better for both of us. She would have been 50 this month & 13+ years later, I still miss her every day.

Oh wait, what was this thread about again? Oh, that's right! Some dad still pissed his daughter slept with a boy she liked & not him, like in the Literotica stories I am sure the father angrily spanks off to while crying about missing his chance. Rather than troll the Dad, I would look into getting a restraining order as someone still biatching about this years after the fact is liable to do something worse. Best to put some court orders between the guy and Daddy Dearest.  I bet the father favorite wrestler is Dolph Ziggler Why? Because he's always crying:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shostie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Billy Liar: Takes two or more to tango, buddy boy.

ftfy


Ain't nothing wrong with a little Billy Idol now and then or several times a day.

Billy Idol - Dancing With Myself (Official Music Video)
Youtube FG1NrQYXjLU
 
Confabulat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This About That: Dude, whatever you do, DO NOT RESPOND.


Oh I wouldn't be able to help myself.
 
Coach McGirk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Anyone else find it really creepy that any father thinks his daughter's virginity belongs to them?


Yes.
 
Coach McGirk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And where is her mother?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shut up, nerd.
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did she at least keep the box it came in?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Anyone else find it really creepy that any father thinks his daughter's virginity belongs to them?


usercontent1.hubstatic.comView Full Size


Yes, it is creepy as fark.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was more of a stick up than a robbery.
 
kdawg7736
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So stealing her heart is still OK?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Anyone else find it really creepy that any father thinks his daughter's virginity belongs to them?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

isamudyson: Alright, ya got me. I'll confess: I have slept with not one virgin...but two! The first one was when I was a teen. She was too. It was awkward, fun & over about as fast as you imagine it was. Sadly, that was our only time getting together as some neighbor ratted her out for having a boy over while babysitting & her dad wouldn't let her out of his sight until she left for college.

The 2nd one was my late gf (would be "late wife" but she has some thing about not wanting to be a burden after she got diagnosed with cancer. Plus, getting married would have messed with her insurance, so...) Anyhow, I was 25, she was 24. "24?", I hear some of you saying to yourself, "WTF? Why so late?" Honestly, part of it was due to growing up in Japan (she was Japanese-American) and the other part was she wanted to be like her mom & pick who she wanted to spend the rest of her life with, not have it picked for her (like her mom's family tried to do). So after 4+ months of dating, she said "it was time", so to speak. I asked a few times if she was sure & why me? 1) Because she loved me, 2) I loved her & 3) no one else had made it past two months, much less four, so "patience is a virtue" it seems. Annnd it also went like you would think it did: slow, lots of stopping, waiting, startSTOP, etc. But finally we managed it. Second time went a bit better & the third time was much much better for both of us. She would have been 50 this month & 13+ years later, I still miss her every day.

Oh wait, what was this thread about again? Oh, that's right! Some dad still pissed his daughter slept with a boy she liked & not him, like in the Literotica stories I am sure the father angrily spanks off to while crying about missing his chance. Rather than troll the Dad, I would look into getting a restraining order as someone still biatching about this years after the fact is liable to do something worse. Best to put some court orders between the guy and Daddy Dearest.  I bet the father favorite wrestler is Dolph Ziggler Why? Because he's always crying:

[Fark user image image 500x280]


I had sex with my girlfriend in high school.  She was a virgin. I was not, but it was the thing you recall.   Kind of awkward.  A thing to get past.

Then I had sex with a virgin when I was 22. She was 21. She "chose" me.  I was kind of freaked out by that, but she was hot so.... did it.  I really liked her but that was it. She moved on immediately.  Never got what that was all about.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah..
BUT
did he eat ass??
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duppy: 1. Ew
2. It's all about keeping the commodity in marketable condition
3. Who else thinks that dudes who obsess over being a woman's first n' only are mostly terrified that they themselves are washouts in bed (or worse yet, might have to put in some actual effort)?


Hell, I've stuck to the credo that I never want to be any woman's first or last.
 
The Irresponsible Captain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: eurotrader: Anyone else find it really creepy that any father thinks his daughter's virginity belongs to them?

[usercontent1.hubstatic.com image 506x514]

Yes, it is creepy as fark.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: Hippity Hoppity, my daughter's my property
[Fark user image 417x519]


Talk about creepy
 
sjmcc13
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Anyone else find it really creepy that any father thinks his daughter's virginity belongs to them?


No, you are not alone in that feeling.

The real problem is the ones who think their kwife and daughters belong to them, which is to common in the "Christian" community, until they marry and become rhe husbands property.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: However, I will tell you that my wrath against you is so great that to kill you by prolonged and extreme torture followed by the thorough desecration and destruction of your corpse would not be enough to extinguish my anger.

[media1.giphy.com image 480x206]


biatch, betta have my bride price!
 
rebelyell2006
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Recoil Therapy: /was kinda jealous actually, a dorm room all to oneself? I would have been doing the same thing I assumed she was


I had a dorm room to myself for two semesters (one roommate kicked out one year and one roommate voluntarily moved out the following year), and then had three semesters in single-occupant dorm rooms after that.  I just wished I had a significant other to share it with, like I heard people do elsewhere.  Instead, it was the start of many years of living by myself that hasn't ended yet.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a former teenage boy, I can tell you one thing - it's the Catholic girls that want to have the most fun.

She'll be screaming 'daddy' and not for you, old man.
 
