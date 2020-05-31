 Skip to content
Sunday night civil unrest thread. LGT cities with curfews
hodgemann [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LIVE: PROTESTS IN FRONT OF THE WHITE HOUSE IN DC
Live DC protest (non corporate feed)
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  



Louisville (clicky):
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hodgemann [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LIVE: ABC7's ongoing coverage of protests across Southern California
Republican/corporate live feed from L.A.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...a semi driving into a crowd in Minneapolis is a thing now...
 
hodgemann [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two loud booming sounds in DC.  Live feed is investigating.

(Fark is real slow right now)
 
Snaps [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LIVE: Coverage of continuing protests in Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd
MSP feed
 
Snaps [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Protesters march in San Francisco in response to George Floyd death -- WATCH LIVE
Sf
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hodgemann: Two loud booming sounds in DC.  Live feed is investigating.

(Fark is real slow right now)


It's probably fireworks. There have been a lot of them.
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: So...a semi driving into a crowd in Minneapolis is a thing now...


Has there been any further updates on that?  It looks like the crowd got the guy out of the truck, but I didn't see any further violence from the video I skimmed through.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha:

Bail funds across the country

Just separating that out as I didn't notice it the first scroll down...

/thanks for the link
 
hodgemann [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cell towers in DC must be going up in flames from all the traffic.  The feed keeps freezing.

Lots of booms now, police are starting to look nervous.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
may you live in interesting times.
 
jollyrancher82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Recoil Therapy: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha:

Bail funds across the country

Just separating that out as I didn't notice it the first scroll down...

/thanks for the link


Should keep reposting that periodically
 
Snaps [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: may you live in interesting times.


I think we're there.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: hubiestubert: So...a semi driving into a crowd in Minneapolis is a thing now...

Has there been any further updates on that?  It looks like the crowd got the guy out of the truck, but I didn't see any further violence from the video I skimmed through.


I've been looking through, and can't find a lot, and was hoping that the Power of Fark would cull through the various feeds to get more info. That was the best vid that I could find. I couldn't tell if that last person got out of the way. It looked like they got helped up when the crowd surged back in, but I couldn't be sure.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody keep in mind: not all cops are bad cops, not all protesters are vandals and looters. Together against racism and fascism.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hodgemann: Cell towers in DC must be going up in flames from all the traffic.  The feed keeps freezing.

Lots of booms now, police are starting to look nervous.


The police have probably put the cell system into 'emergency' mode.


The CTA (Chicago) is shutting down all transit in 9 minutes
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stay safe out there my brothers and sisters. You can tell it is gonna be bad.

Also Anonymous dropped a ton of stuff today. Is there a thread on that?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Snaps: some_beer_drinker: may you live in interesting times.

I think we're there.


Murder Hornets. Cannibal Rats. Hurricane season brewing.

Yeah, we were ALL waaaaay off when we filled out "Where do you see yourself in five years" back in 2015...
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Huh.  Airborne Ham just vanished.
 
jollyrancher82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

hodgemann: Cell towers in DC must be going up in flames from all the traffic.  The feed keeps freezing.

Lots of booms now, police are starting to look nervous.


Jim Acosta posting they're using flash bangs
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
All my twitter pics are clicky tonight:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They're looting their own neighborhoods here in Chicago. What a bunch of farking idiots.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Good to see (off the DC feed upthread) that the police are 'not' covering up their name tags/#s on their helmets.

When they think that they're completely anonymous is when the real civil rights violations/beatings happen.
 
hodgemann [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: Everybody keep in mind: not all cops are bad cops, not all protesters are vandals and looters. Together against racism and fascism.
[Fark user image 850x566]


Unfortunately, the good cops seem to be the exception to the rule, as was so clearly put on display last night.
 
jollyrancher82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

hodgemann: ParallelUniverseParking: Everybody keep in mind: not all cops are bad cops, not all protesters are vandals and looters. Together against racism and fascism.
[Fark user image 850x566]

Unfortunately, the good cops seem to be the exception to the rule, as was so clearly put on display last night.


It will be painfully obvious tonight as well. Probably a lot worse.
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Good to see (off the DC feed upthread) that the police are 'not' covering up their name tags/#s on their helmets.

When they think that they're completely anonymous is when the real civil rights violations/beatings happen.


They handled the bike kid well. That counts have ended badly.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The two Atlanta PD Officers that jerked those two college kids out of their car and arrested them last night have been fired.
 
hodgemann [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
DC cops knocked someone off their bike who was trying to ride thru their blockade.  They resisted the urge to beat the person up, but you could tell some were itching to.  The huge crowd was on pins and needles the whole time.

Sorry no screen cap.  Eating dinner.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Louisville:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

hodgemann: Republican/corporate


Cringe
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: The two Atlanta PD Officers that jerked those two college kids out of their car and arrested them last night have been fired.


GOOD.. Finally a city doing something about these rogue cops flexing on protesters
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: Everybody keep in mind: not all cops are bad cops, not all protesters are vandals and looters. Together against racism and fascism.
[Fark user image image 850x566]


If you have 10 bad cops and a hundred good cops, and the good cops don't turn in the bad cops, you have a 110 bad cops.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Can someone get that site that gathers youtube livestreams going?
 
Snaps [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
LIVE: Day 6 of George Floyd protests in Minneapolis-St Paul
Youtube 9-TjTJSnato

Unicorn MSP
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
METRO LOUISVILLEMay 31, 2020
Mayor Greg Fischer and LMPD Training Division Commander Maj. Paul Humphrey said in a media briefing Sunday evening that the protests are now "a riot," and anyone out demonstrating tonight should expect a similar law enforcement presence to last night.



RESIGN
 
hodgemann [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
DC putting female cops on the front line is reprehensible, especially since they have so many roided up male cops pacing behind them.  Those roids could hold a line better than the ponytails.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hodgemann [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: hodgemann: Republican/corporate

Cringe


Their great concern about the buildings that have been damaged gives it away pretty quickly.
 
pacified
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The fact that all these cities have all this gear is proof shiat needs to change
 
hodgemann [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: METRO LOUISVILLEMay 31, 2020
Mayor Greg Fischer and LMPD Training Division Commander Maj. Paul Humphrey said in a media briefing Sunday evening that the protests are now "a riot," and anyone out demonstrating tonight should expect a similar law enforcement presence to last night.


RESIGN


B-b-b-but he's not finished with his dismantling of government services yet.
 
kindms
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
did the folks in DC bring ladders yet ?
 
12349876 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

pacified: The fact that all these cities have all this gear is proof shiat needs to change


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: They're looting their own neighborhoods here in Chicago. What a bunch of farking idiots.


The looters have been majority not from the areas they are looting. In the case of Minneapolis, the majority arrested weren't even from the state.
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
shiat going down in DC.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh shiat, here we go... (DC)
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

hodgemann: DC putting female cops on the front line is reprehensible, especially since they have so many roided up male cops pacing behind them.  Those roids could hold a line better than the ponytails.


Maybe I'm misunderstanding the context here, but at a time when we're all biatching that the cops are escalating instead of de-escalating, I'm not sure what the problem is with a department not choosing roidraging assholes as their primary interface with a protest.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Clicky:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
