(BBC-US)   UK man dies after being attacked by cows, casting further doubt on herd immunity   (bbc.com) divider line
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
d1466nnw0ex81e.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
THIS IS WHAT IS REALLY HAPPENING WHILE WE ARE DISTRACTED BY THE PLAGUE AND THE PROTESTS

(wake up sheeple?)
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
HOTY
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Detectives are attempting to establish a moo-tive
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flab [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOTY candidate.  Well Played, subby.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Well played, subby.  Well played.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chesus that's a rough way to go!
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lockdown means lockdown!
 
QFarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SOOOOOOOOOOOON !!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Phil ODendron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://youtu.be/a5s5qGg01nE

One of my favourites...

(no idea how to get a thumbnail thingy  -duh!)
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cows are pretty dangerous...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, the herd was immune.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Don't forget frogs can kill you too!

scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oooooooooohhhhhhhh....he herd it through the grapevine?

// Best I can come up with
 
ukexpat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Come on now, moove along, nothing to see here folks.
 
WillJM8528 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That was a good arse headline.
 
Noah_Tall [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fusillade762: [d1466nnw0ex81e.cloudfront.net image 600x935]


Just finished season 2 of Amazon's Tick. It wasn't as good as the animated series but was a hell of a lot better than the Warburton version. Would have been nice if there were more references to classic characters like MEC. I wish there had been a third season since I'll likely be dead before someone else tries to reboot it.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
martialartsactionmovies.comView Full Size
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's sad that someone lost their fodder.
 
