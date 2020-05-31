 Skip to content
 
(KTLA Los Angeles)   The world watches America with horror, but no surprise   (ktla.com)
fusillade762
6 hours ago  
Notabunny
5 hours ago  
They won't be surprised the next time, either. Or the next time. Or the time after that. Etc.
 
Marcus Aurelius
4 hours ago  
Demonstrators then marched to the U.S. Embassy

Holy shiat.  Even the foreigners are protesting US cops.

Can't say as I blame them.
 
kdawg7736
4 hours ago  
Every country has its own problems. We only notice America's.
 
lindalouwho
3 hours ago  
Are we going to pretend that racism and bigotry aren't universal?
 
Al Roker's Forecast
3 hours ago  
"Who Do You Call When Police Murder?"

of course!
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
3 hours ago  

lindalouwho: Are we going to pretend that racism and bigotry aren't universal?


You have to admit though, it does seem to have morphed into a particularly virulent strain of itself in America.
 
Billy Liar
3 hours ago  
Just leaving this here.
From 30 years ago.

Sinéad O'Connor - Black Boys On Mopeds
Youtube n14lwdpYkAA
 
Billy Liar
2 hours ago  
^^^ It isn't pointed anywhere, except maybe at ourselves.  It's all over the place, and no matter how much we pat ourselves on the back, it hasn't changed any in 30, or 50, or 75 years.
 
kermit the forg
2 hours ago  
I'm horrified but not surprised, and I live in America.
 
sno man
2 hours ago  

kdawg7736: Every country has its own problems. We only notice America's.


One of Americans many long term problems is myopia..
America is actually finally exceptional in the eyes of the rest of the world here.

Don't be proud of that.
 
lindalouwho
2 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: lindalouwho: Are we going to pretend that racism and bigotry aren't universal?

You have to admit though, it does seem to have morphed into a particularly virulent strain of itself in America.


No, there are much worse places. Ours is just balls out while others suppress information.
 
Spermbot
1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: lindalouwho: Are we going to pretend that racism and bigotry aren't universal?

You have to admit though, it does seem to have morphed into a particularly virulent strain of itself in America.


India's bigotry towards black people is as virulent and even less-disguised than America's.
 
hundreddollarman
1 hour ago  
Every other country right now

KungFuJunkie
1 hour ago  
America has always made progress every 50 years. When shiat gets bad, it typically means we are fighting for something better.
 
This text is now purple
1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: lindalouwho: Are we going to pretend that racism and bigotry aren't universal?

You have to admit though, it does seem to have morphed into a particularly virulent strain of itself in America.


You can ask the Belgians to give us a hand. After Leopold, they should have plenty of extras.
 
baron von doodle
1 hour ago  

KungFuJunkie: America has always made progress every 50 years. When shiat gets bad, it typically means we are fighting for something better.


I'm white, and you sound translucent.
 
BafflerMeal
1 hour ago  

KungFuJunkie: America has always made progress every 50 years. When shiat gets bad, it typically means we are fighting for something better.


That is a great myth.

Anenu
1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: ^^^ It isn't pointed anywhere, except maybe at ourselves.  It's all over the place, and no matter how much we pat ourselves on the back, it hasn't changed any in 30, or 50, or 75 years.


Things have gotten better, it isn't anywhere near where it should be but it has improved. Segregation is now illegal, people of color are no longer barred from using various establishments. Interracial marriage is virtually universally accepted now in America, redneck assholes might still disapprove but they won't really do anything. And of course lynchings are way down and generally the people who do them face some kind of punishment even if not as severe as they should.

As MLK said 
We aren't were we need to be, we aren't even close to were we should be but to say there has been no progress isn't true and ignores decades of struggle to get were we are.
 
Krieghund
1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Every country has its own problems. We only notice America's.


This.

Other countries have their own problems with institutionalized racism and they have their own experiences with riots.

Although there probably are quite a few people around the world feeling schadenfreude thanks to the USA.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Are we going to pretend that racism and bigotry aren't universal?


They weren't codified into laws in the countries that didn't have massive slave populations.
 
wingedkat
57 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: America has always made progress every 50 years. When shiat gets bad, it typically means we are fighting for something better.


Please elaborate with some evidence.  I need some hope right about now.
 
tinyarena
55 minutes ago  
and right now the US is having a time
leave a message we'll call you later
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
53 minutes ago  
Guess who loses in the long term.

It's not who the left hopes it will be.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
51 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: lindalouwho: Are we going to pretend that racism and bigotry aren't universal?

You have to admit though, it does seem to have morphed into a particularly virulent strain of itself in America.

No, there are much worse places. Ours is just balls out while others suppress information.


And these countries have the wealth and standard of living that the US does?

But you are correct. Any place that cherishes conservative "values" is a racist, misogynistic shiathole.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
49 minutes ago  

Anenu: Billy Liar: ^^^ It isn't pointed anywhere, except maybe at ourselves.  It's all over the place, and no matter how much we pat ourselves on the back, it hasn't changed any in 30, or 50, or 75 years.

Things have gotten better, it isn't anywhere near where it should be but it has improved. Segregation is now illegal, people of color are no longer barred from using various establishments. Interracial marriage is virtually universally accepted now in America, redneck assholes might still disapprove but they won't really do anything. And of course lynchings are way down and generally the people who do them face some kind of punishment even if not as severe as they should.

As MLK said [Fark user image image 850x850]

We aren't were we need to be, we aren't even close to were we should be but to say there has been no progress isn't true and ignores decades of struggle to get were we are.


Well, unless it's the police lynching people. Then they're on the rise, and generally accepted.
 
evilized
49 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: lindalouwho: Are we going to pretend that racism and bigotry aren't universal?

They weren't codified into laws in the countries that didn't have massive slave populations.


Nah they just genocided or slaveried their way around pesky laws. Much easier.

Also the protests are about Floyd. The riots are politically motivated domestic terrorism and shouldnt be seen as the same event/same people. I'm sure there is some overlap somewhere but I'd like to believe people looking for actual justice and change aren't trying to change the world by burning everything down and beating people half to death.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
48 minutes ago  

evilized: Natalie Portmanteau: lindalouwho: Are we going to pretend that racism and bigotry aren't universal?

They weren't codified into laws in the countries that didn't have massive slave populations.

Nah they just genocided or slaveried their way around pesky laws. Much easier.

Also the protests are about Floyd. The riots are politically motivated domestic terrorism and shouldnt be seen as the same event/same people. I'm sure there is some overlap somewhere but I'd like to believe people looking for actual justice and change aren't trying to change the world by burning everything down and beating people half to death.


Ok, except, shouldn't we hold america to a higher standard than Rwanda or Russia?
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
48 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Guess who loses in the long term.

It's not who the left hopes it will be.


Who?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
47 minutes ago  
Natalie Portmanteau:

Weird that my phone capitalized Rwanda and Russia but not america, although, I guess that's not really the name of the country, so... meh
 
Natalie Portmanteau
46 minutes ago  

evilized: Natalie Portmanteau: lindalouwho: Are we going to pretend that racism and bigotry aren't universal?

They weren't codified into laws in the countries that didn't have massive slave populations.

Nah they just genocided or slaveried their way around pesky laws. Much easier.

Also the protests are about Floyd. The riots are politically motivated domestic terrorism and shouldnt be seen as the same event/same people. I'm sure there is some overlap somewhere but I'd like to believe people looking for actual justice and change aren't trying to change the world by burning everything down and beating people half to death.


But yeah, I'm aware the protestors and rioters are not the same people.
 
cyberspacedout
45 minutes ago  

Anenu: Billy Liar: ^^^ It isn't pointed anywhere, except maybe at ourselves.  It's all over the place, and no matter how much we pat ourselves on the back, it hasn't changed any in 30, or 50, or 75 years.

Things have gotten better, it isn't anywhere near where it should be but it has improved. Segregation is now illegal, people of color are no longer barred from using various establishments. Interracial marriage is virtually universally accepted now in America, redneck assholes might still disapprove but they won't really do anything. And of course lynchings are way down and generally the people who do them face some kind of punishment even if not as severe as they should.

As MLK said [Fark user image image 850x850]

We aren't were we need to be, we aren't even close to were we should be but to say there has been no progress isn't true and ignores decades of struggle to get were we are.


In recent days, the internet has also been throwing around King's quote about riots being "the language of the unheard."

I just wonder if anyone's listening this time.
 
squirrelinator
45 minutes ago  

The Zen Philosopher Basho: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Guess who loses in the long term.

It's not who the left hopes it will be.

Who?


Who cares.

The conservative movement has lost every battle its fought. The revolution, civil war, Jim Crowe, gay rights, abortion...

All of them.
 
evilized
44 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: evilized: Natalie Portmanteau: lindalouwho: Are we going to pretend that racism and bigotry aren't universal?

They weren't codified into laws in the countries that didn't have massive slave populations.

Nah they just genocided or slaveried their way around pesky laws. Much easier.

Also the protests are about Floyd. The riots are politically motivated domestic terrorism and shouldnt be seen as the same event/same people. I'm sure there is some overlap somewhere but I'd like to believe people looking for actual justice and change aren't trying to change the world by burning everything down and beating people half to death.

Ok, except, shouldn't we hold america to a higher standard than Rwanda or Russia?


Find a country on the planet, likely it has had slavery and genocide in its history.

And I think its naive that we should hold ourselves to a higher standard than others, afterall we are all human and should be equally capable of compassion or atrocities. In the end we should be looking at what we, and other societies have done poorly and try to make things better. I think other countries should do the same. I dont want to hold the US to a higher standard, ideally I want the standard to be... well, the standard. How we get there though is anyone's guess. Hopefully it's not a post-apocalyptic arrival.
 
MechaPyx
43 minutes ago  
Russia accused the United States of "systemic problems in the human rights sphere."

Yes, in Russia they just throw you out a window. Much more civilized.
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
41 minutes ago  

squirrelinator: The Zen Philosopher Basho: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Guess who loses in the long term.

It's not who the left hopes it will be.

Who?

Who cares.

The conservative movement has lost every battle its fought. The revolution, civil war, Jim Crowe, gay rights, abortion...

All of them.


You're right.

I just wanted to see what dance the monkey was gonna do.
 
evilized
36 minutes ago  

squirrelinator: The Zen Philosopher Basho: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Guess who loses in the long term.

It's not who the left hopes it will be.

Who?

Who cares.

The conservative movement has lost every battle its fought. The revolution, civil war, Jim Crowe, gay rights, abortion...

All of them.


Uh... I know it's wikipedia and all but...
Not to say the conservatives aren't also full of assholes but, let's not jumble facts.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/South​e​rn_Democrats
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
34 minutes ago  

The Zen Philosopher Basho: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Guess who loses in the long term.

It's not who the left hopes it will be.

Who?


Long term, it's you lily white trust fund Antifa sissies who are wreaking all this havoc that will lose.

You leftists always underestimate your opponents, and for that, those of us on the right are forever grateful.


aungen
31 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: lindalouwho: Are we going to pretend that racism and bigotry aren't universal?

You have to admit though, it does seem to have morphed into a particularly virulent strain of itself in America.


Without any historical context ...

Because it's improved over the tradition of genocide, doesn't mean we can ignore it.

Keep trying to make it better, 'cause it still sucks REALLY bad.
 
squirrelinator
28 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: The Zen Philosopher Basho: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Guess who loses in the long term.

It's not who the left hopes it will be.

Who?

Long term, it's you lily white trust fund Antifa sissies who are wreaking all this havoc that will lose.

You leftists always underestimate your opponents, and for that, those of us on the right are forever grateful.


We didn't underestimate you on D-Day, fascist.
 
aungen
28 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: KungFuJunkie: America has always made progress every 50 years. When shiat gets bad, it typically means we are fighting for something better.

I'm white, and you sound translucent.


Are you saying we aren't fighting for something better?
 
LowbrowDeluxe
25 minutes ago  
evilized:

Oh lawd.  Honestly, I'm embarrassed for you.
 
aungen
24 minutes ago  
Is anyone else buying extra TP and hand sanitizer and Mac & cheese already?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
22 minutes ago  

evilized: Natalie Portmanteau: evilized: Natalie Portmanteau: lindalouwho: Are we going to pretend that racism and bigotry aren't universal?

They weren't codified into laws in the countries that didn't have massive slave populations.

Nah they just genocided or slaveried their way around pesky laws. Much easier.

Also the protests are about Floyd. The riots are politically motivated domestic terrorism and shouldnt be seen as the same event/same people. I'm sure there is some overlap somewhere but I'd like to believe people looking for actual justice and change aren't trying to change the world by burning everything down and beating people half to death.

Ok, except, shouldn't we hold america to a higher standard than Rwanda or Russia?

Find a country on the planet, likely it has had slavery and genocide in its history.

And I think its naive that we should hold ourselves to a higher standard than others, afterall we are all human and should be equally capable of compassion or atrocities. In the end we should be looking at what we, and other societies have done poorly and try to make things better. I think other countries should do the same. I dont want to hold the US to a higher standard, ideally I want the standard to be... well, the standard. How we get there though is anyone's guess. Hopefully it's not a post-apocalyptic arrival.


I think it's ok to hold industrialized, democratic nations to a higher standard than say, Eritrea.

It's almost like if a nation goes into a country, plunders its resources, farks with the local power structure and then bails when things get tough it causes long lasting problems for whatever semblance nation is left after we've gone.
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
18 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: The Zen Philosopher Basho: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Guess who loses in the long term.

It's not who the left hopes it will be.

Who?

Long term, it's you lily white trust fund Antifa sissies who are wreaking all this havoc that will lose.

You leftists always underestimate your opponents, and for that, those of us on the right are forever grateful.


You didn't answer my question.
 
gorauma
16 minutes ago  

hundreddollarman: Every other country right now

Funnied, but only because that pic cracks me up every time.
 
Trik
16 minutes ago  
I seem to recall some yellow vest silliness over yonder that went on forever.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
15 minutes ago  

squirrelinator: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: The Zen Philosopher Basho: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Guess who loses in the long term.

It's not who the left hopes it will be.

Who?

Long term, it's you lily white trust fund Antifa sissies who are wreaking all this havoc that will lose.

You leftists always underestimate your opponents, and for that, those of us on the right are forever grateful.


We didn't underestimate you on D-Day, fascist.


I was raised by that generation, kiddo. Maybe you were too, but you're too much of a coward to include any personal details in your profile, so it's impossible to know.

The people who participated in D-Day and then entered law enforcement on their return following the war would have been using live ammunition on these 20-something white elitists provocateurs on night one of our current crisis, and it would have been long over by now.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
15 minutes ago  

evilized: Natalie Portmanteau: evilized: Natalie Portmanteau: lindalouwho: Are we going to pretend that racism and bigotry aren't universal?

They weren't codified into laws in the countries that didn't have massive slave populations.

Nah they just genocided or slaveried their way around pesky laws. Much easier.

Also the protests are about Floyd. The riots are politically motivated domestic terrorism and shouldnt be seen as the same event/same people. I'm sure there is some overlap somewhere but I'd like to believe people looking for actual justice and change aren't trying to change the world by burning everything down and beating people half to death.

Ok, except, shouldn't we hold america to a higher standard than Rwanda or Russia?

Find a country on the planet, likely it has had slavery and genocide in its history.

And I think its naive that we should hold ourselves to a higher standard than others, afterall we are all human and should be equally capable of compassion or atrocities. In the end we should be looking at what we, and other societies have done poorly and try to make things better. I think other countries should do the same. I dont want to hold the US to a higher standard, ideally I want the standard to be... well, the standard. How we get there though is anyone's guess. Hopefully it's not a post-apocalyptic arrival.


And actually, no, it's not anyone's guess. Economic parity, robust education, and strong social systems are how we get there.

The problems tearing america apart at the moment are the problems the left has been literally screaming about for 40 years, and offering solutions for.

But those ideas aren't business friendly, or they'd be hard, or someone might have to pay a little more in taxes. So we sweep it under the rug. Well, the rug is full, nothing else is fitting under it.
 
SoberCannibal
15 minutes ago  
I grew up four blocks from 38th and Chicago in MPLS. It took getting out of that provincial burg and seeing the world and living in international cities for me to realize just how farking racist the place was. In my head I fight the racist that was me when I was there.
 
