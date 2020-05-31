 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(10 News)   Think not living in an HOA protects you from busybody neighbors, think again   (10news.com) divider line
24
    More: Misc, Brian Masters, vintage John Deere tractors, enforcement officer, code enforcement violation, front yard, late July, tree stump, possible alternatives  
•       •       •

983 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 May 2020 at 9:20 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Doesn't matter where you live. Assholes gonna asshole
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Whoever biatched needs a swift kick in the tender bits

Cause they are pretty
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you have a problem, confront the individual directly. Involving law enforcement without giving the man a chance to move the tractors is cowardly.
 
Parrahs
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The municipality I live in has an old tractor standing in the middle of a roundabout as decoration.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good ole Escondildo. They always disappoint.  Always.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: If you have a problem, confront the individual directly. Involving law enforcement without giving the man a chance to move the tractors is cowardly.


"At Halloween, we had a line of people posing and taking pictures with them," Masters said. "I don't know who is complaining ... They were the centerpieces of our yard, it's a little front yard."

It's always always always somebody who is anonymous. Some ass-coward. Always.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dear FSM, this is worse than being murdered by a police officer.

my condolences to the tractor-enthusiast victim and his family
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: If you have a problem, confront the individual directly. Involving law enforcement without giving the man a chance to move the tractors is cowardly.


Some redneck who keeps tractors in his front yard is the type of person that would stand his ground with a gun if someone asked him about them.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Doesn't matter where you live. Assholes gonna asshole


Mostly California, New York and New Jersey.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Dear FSM, this is worse than being murdered by a police officer.

my condolences to the tractor-enthusiast victim and his family


Settle down hippie.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Dear FSM, this is worse than being murdered by a police officer.

my condolences to the tractor-enthusiast victim and his family


You're right. The news cycle can ONLY handle one story at a time. This must be fixed before TractorGate makes us forget about Pretty Boy Floyd. Or was it George Jetson? SHIAT!!! It's already happening! Damn, I can't wait until the day that humans learn how to report on two stories at the same time!
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: gameshowhost: Dear FSM, this is worse than being murdered by a police officer.

my condolences to the tractor-enthusiast victim and his family

You're right. The news cycle can ONLY handle one story at a time. This must be fixed before TractorGate makes us forget about Pretty Boy Floyd. Or was it George Jetson? SHIAT!!! It's already happening! Damn, I can't wait until the day that humans learn how to report on two stories at the same time!


Seriously. I clicked on this thread and now I'm stuck here. I didn't know I was only allowed one.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
But in order to do so, he says he had to hack off a tree stump, modify his fence, and take down a portion of his yard's retaining yard to give the tractors enough room to be moved.

Damn, it's really bad when you have to remove the retaining yard from your yard. That means he had to move the retaining yard's retaining yard too, most likely... And that retaining yard probably had a retaining yard, Pretty soon, he'll have to remove all of Escondido. All for two vintage tractors.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: But in order to do so, he says he had to hack off a tree stump, modify his fence, and take down a portion of his yard's retaining yard to give the tractors enough room to be moved.

Damn, it's really bad when you have to remove the retaining yard from your yard. That means he had to move the retaining yard's retaining yard too, most likely... And that retaining yard probably had a retaining yard, Pretty soon, he'll have to remove all of Escondido. All for two vintage tractors.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Posted at 12:15 PM, Feb 27, 2020 and last updated 7:28 PM, Feb 28, 2020

"New"s
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is why there is a thing called a storage locker. None of you farkers want to see my vintage collections of dildos in my front yard. I don't see the anger in this. he just said they have to be out of public view
That's it?
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Richard Freckle: Good ole Escondildo. They always disappoint.  Always.


Rare Escondido trifecta in play
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Storage locker?  Putting them under a couple of tacky green and purple tarps will satisfy the CCRs.
 
WordsnCollision [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
But in order to do so, he says he had to hack off a tree stump, modify his fence, and take down a portion of his yard's retaining yard to give the tractors enough room to be moved. If only there was some sort of "beam" he could deploy that could powerfully yet effortlessly attract the two vehicles from one region of space to another.
 
zbtop
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Escondido twice in a row on the front page? None of this seems particularly out of the ordinary for the place...
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Those are nice. It isn't like they are two rust buckets ready for their "before" picture. The Deeres don't stick out like a Case or a Moline. This isn't that different than people that have "wishing wells" or koi ponds in the front yard. I'm sure the neighborhood kids love them. You don't have to be a 2A guy to appreciate vintage hardware, just a motorhead or tinkerer.

Full disclosure: I'm related to these guys:
https://www.farmcollector.com/steam-t​r​action/the-rynda-30-hp-huber
https://www.farmcollector.com/steam-t​r​action/steam-engine-joe-rynda

I LOVED to go out to the farm and crawl around on my uncles current machinery, and then we would make a stop to look at the steam engines on the way to grandma's house. I was always awed seeing my 12 yr. old cousin putting a turbocharger on the John Deere, and the 11 yr. old knowing what he was doing with a welding torch. I never learned how to weld, and that is just one of many regrets in my life.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Boo farking hoo.  Civic ordinances are a thing, and where I live they forbid inoperable vehicles in the front yard as well as foot tall weeds and any shrubbery that impinges on the sidewalk.

Yes I just said shrubbery.

ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size


But a tasteful one, with a two level effect along a path.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 1 minute ago  
good thing it was only tractors that the enforcement officer was upset about. some people might have called the "officials" on the fact that they were out of their house or something.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sounds like an asshole neighbor with friends at city hall.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.