(10 News)   Man arrested for fatal stabbing at Escondido Burger King, with 'yeah, he did it' mugshot   (10news.com) divider line
    More: Creepy, Escondido, California, 47-year-old John Christopher Burns, San Diego, San Diego County, California, Palomar Medical Center, San Diego Sheriff's deputies, Monday, fatal stabbing of another man  
Brawndo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Totally jealous of this guy having a recent haircut while I'm going on three months without
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Thought that meant he was blood splattered or something.  It was worse than that.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Some who looks like that asks if they can have a fry...just give it to him. Offer him some ketchup as well.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That man has made some bad choices in his life. On a regular basis.
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The person that wrote that article needs to run a spell-checker or go back to school.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I would love to see the lineup this guy's in.
 
zbtop
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's about what I'd expect from Escondido.

Only reason to ever go there is Peterson's Donuts.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He'll have plenty of time to finish off his collection of facial tattoos while in prison.
 
stuffy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Would not want to be this guy's lawyer. Screw the win/loss record.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
