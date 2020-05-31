 Skip to content
(Big Think)   "The massive supervolcano that could wipe out the U.S. is overdue." *looks at news* Yeah, I'll say   (bigthink.com) divider line
43
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Get back to us on this in 1,000 years
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sure, fark it - why not?
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's okay.  The overdue superquake and ensuing supertsunami will put it out.  Just to be safe though, I'm gonna  pile about 5 feet of asbestos all over my house.
 
Byno [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: That's okay.  The overdue superquake and ensuing supertsunami will put it out.  Just to be safe though, I'm gonna  pile about 5 feet of asbestos all over my house.


Just make sure you inject it into your body to prevent SuperCancerEbola
 
slaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, why not?  It's just been that kind of year.
i.ytimg.com
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Byno: Billy Liar: That's okay.  The overdue superquake and ensuing supertsunami will put it out.  Just to be safe though, I'm gonna  pile about 5 feet of asbestos all over my house.

Just make sure you inject it into your body to prevent SuperCancerEbola


Wait, can't the Murder Hornets take care of that for us?
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we can't get a giant meteor, a super volcano will do.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but as any real Scientist will tell you: in Geological Terms, "a bit overdue" can still be years and years.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I think Halloween would seem about right for timing in this script.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Stop it.
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Combustion: Yeah, but as any real Scientist will tell you: in Geological Terms, "a bit overdue" can still be years and years.


Buzzkill. Why'd ya hafta go and put out our light at the end of this fu*king endless tunnel?
 
The Shoveller
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That does it. I'm watching 2012 tonight.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm putting my money on September.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Combustion: Yeah, but as any real Scientist will tell you: in Geological Terms, "a bit overdue" can still be years and years.


eons and eons...
 
jw1987
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I think the volcano will be the grand finale in December.
 
mrparks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I only click if the weasel-word count in the headline is <2.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
*Looks at Yellowstone*
i.pinimg.com
 
sourballs
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The giant meteor will plug it up
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Science Isn't Scary Episode 25: Supervolcanoes Aren't Scary
Youtube HP1JL_1dULg


Calm the fark down.
 
rcain
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
*yawn* they keep trotting this crap out at least once a year
Besides, we have already met our doom, his name is Trump
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm in
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh look, it's this article again.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.imgur.com
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There is a workable idea to defuse it. And the other ones around the world. But it would cost money and take 100? years to accomplish. Someday we may be smart enough to start the project. But we have to progress past Faux News and the deplorables first.

Methinks that will never happen. A nuclear WWIII is much more likely. Hello Fallout world. Then the explosion will just add to the carnage.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Now all we need is an AfterMASH reboot to really top things off.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
725,000 years between  the big 3 eruptions on average.

Still have about 100 millennia to go
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is why stopping global warming is a bad thing. We need the temperature to be as high as we can get it so that when the ash in the atmosphere drops it by 20 degrees, it won't be so bad.
 
goatharper
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That reminds me....

adds popcorn to shopping list
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well at least we are safe from her E-Mails!
 
Bastet1000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
lolmao500
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Since looking at light changes its behavior, does thinking about upcoming catastrophes creates them if enough people think about them?

I wonder.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yellowstone gets all the press, but there are numerous supervolcanoes around the world. There's a total of 4 S.V. calderas in the U.S.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: There is a workable idea to defuse it.


Oh do go on
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
All any of the geologists said for decades was that Yellowstone wouldn't be due for tens of millions of years. Then someone started telling the tourists "It could go at any time" and they geologists, were like "Well, that's technically true, but..." and ever since the media has been "OMG NOES ANY TIME NOW DERP DERP DERP!!!!" Any time they need a few clicks they trot it out again.

Yellowstone will not erupt for millions of years. Deal with it.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bastet1000: [Fark user image 425x312]


One more day.  It's been exhausting.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Great, then we will have Trump accusing the Forestry Service of attacking his chances at reelection, the stonk market, then claim that volcanoes are liberal/democrats that are influenced by China.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: [Fark user image 425x534]


Ever since he went through puberty, Elmo just hasn't been the same.

Fark user image
 
cleek
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
just do it. get this nightmare over with.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Isn't this pretty much the same article that gets ran about twice a year for the last twenty years or so?

I mean, it's technically true, and it probably will happen at some point, but the leadup to the event would probably be unmistakable and that doesn't seem to be happening yet, and may not in the next ten thousand years.

The downside would be that even with a great deal of advance warning, there's not a lot we could do about it anyway.
 
mdarius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
And that's when God starts playing "Yakkity Sax"
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ah, the monthly Yellowstone article. It's just the year for it, though. I can't wait to see how Trump screws this up.
 
NINEv2
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hissatsu: Tr0mBoNe: [Fark user image 425x534]

Ever since he went through puberty, Elmo just hasn't been the same.

[Fark user image image 365x200]


Well, wachu spect at them libruhl endocktronation youneeversitees?!?
 
