(Twitter)   Aspiring Legolas brings a bow & arrow to confront protesters
170
    More: Fail, shot  
1685 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 May 2020 at 5:20 PM (1 hour ago)



170 Comments
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The beat down this guy received gives me hope. The fact his also awaiting charges is icing on the cake.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That was sad to see at least 8-10 people hitting him without landing a single solid punch.
The pilates and spinning classes ain't working, kids.
Go home and work out, or at least help your gramps with the digging.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He later went on to the news. Said he was attacked, got his weapon, was attacked again. The poor snowflake.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

lurkey: That was sad to see at least 8-10 people hitting him without landing a single solid punch.
The pilates and spinning classes ain't working, kids.
Go home and work out, or at least help your gramps with the digging.


In their defense, Fat Legolas had some really strong punch-absorbing fat on his body. Also they were trying to disarm and disable him, not necessarily beat him to death (though quite honestly I would not have blamed them in the moment because it's self-defense to take down a sh*tty archer and former felon who is trying to fire a weapon into a crowd).
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Torched his shiatty dodge caliber, too.
 
Dumski [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WTF. Dump, Vlad, Fukerberg, Repugnicans, nazis etal. have sure done a good job of dismantling democracy in 4 yrs. I have a deep sadness for my fellow 'murican farkers.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hobnail: Torched his shiatty dodge caliber, too.


He's lucky he left with any teeth remaining and without that bow shoved so far up his ass it came out the top of his pin head.

That would have been wrong, but as Chris Rock says, I would have understood.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lurkey: That was sad to see at least 8-10 people hitting him without landing a single solid punch.


Given the size of the crowd surrounding the guy, it would have been fairly difficult to swing without hitting someone else.
 
Doctor Funkenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, wow.  Definitely watch the video clip of him being interviewed in the Twitter comments.  Heh - he tries to say he was attacked by "two black African Americans", consistently biatches that he lost his phone, says he was inside of the car when it was flipped and torched (those must be two very strong black African Americans), says he's a felon who is reformed, claimed he brought the bow and arrow to protect the cops and let's us know that he can't go to the hospital for his injuries because he's not working and is collecting unemployment.  Oh, and he's very, very upset about that phone, so he can't call for a ride.  This dude is a hot mess.  What a piece of shiat.

My only complaint with the crowd is they didn't shove the bow and arrow up his ass before letting him go.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

Now that's a well-deserved beating!
 
China White Tea
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That dude went there to start some shiat and was a victim of his own success.
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bows are obsolete
/Might be obscure here
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This new season of Arrow is farking lame.

/Yeah, I  binged that series over the past 2+ months of quarantine.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: Torched his shiatty dodge caliber, too.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Hola amigos!
 
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how he was sure to mention a couple times how he had at least $1000 worth of stuff in the car. Just, y'know, in case you're listening, Geico.
 
Alcaste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Honey? Where's the car?"

OH I WAS JUST SHOOTIN MY HUNTIN' BOW AT SOME COMMIES

/also brought a machete
// It's lucky he missed the shot he took and everyone rushed him.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: hobnail: Torched his shiatty dodge caliber, too.

He's lucky he left with any teeth remaining and without that bow shoved so far up his ass it came out the top of his pin head.

That would have been wrong, but as Chris Rock says, I would have understood.


Dude had a big knife on him before the bow came out, he's lucky it wasn't turned on him.
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: Oh, wow.  Definitely watch the video clip of him being interviewed in the Twitter comments.  Heh - he tries to say he was attacked by "two black African Americans", consistently biatches that he lost his phone, says he was inside of the car when it was flipped and torched (those must be two very strong black African Americans), says he's a felon who is reformed, claimed he brought the bow and arrow to protect the cops and let's us know that he can't go to the hospital for his injuries because he's not working and is collecting unemployment.  Oh, and he's very, very upset about that phone, so he can't call for a ride.  This dude is a hot mess.  What a piece of shiat.

My only complaint with the crowd is they didn't shove the bow and arrow up his ass before letting him go.


I bet he even got their names.
Moe and Joe Black have come out of retirement.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, the dude that whacks him with the skateboard too.

The skateboard, not as clumsy or as random as a bow and arrow. An elegant weapon...for a more civilized beatdown.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go get 'em Boomer Hood
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Legol-ass
 
El Brujo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have rammed that arrow through his throat.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://heavy.com/news/2020/05/man-wi​t​h-bow-arrow-taken-down-salt-lake-city/​
 
Doctor Funkenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn.  I just had a horrible thought.  He's probably not allowed to have a firearm for being a felon.  I'm guessing that's why he had a bow and not a gun.  If those rules were just a little different, he would probably have been pointing a loaded firearm at the crowd instead of the bow.  And, he doesn't exactly seem like the type of cat that would be responsible and disciplined with a firearm.  That douche would have fired on the crowd.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

QuesoDelicioso: I like how he was sure to mention a couple times how he had at least $1000 worth of stuff in the car. Just, y'know, in case you're listening, Geico.


No insurance money for riot damage. He's screwed.
 
Starkaryen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could've been worse dude! What if they'd shot him in the knee with his own bow to really give him something to biatch about!
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's interesting to wonder exactly what was going through his head and how he thought it was going to play out. Did he think he would pull out his bow, and suddenly become a hero? Shoot the protesters one at a time, who would presumably hold still since it apparently takes him a full minute to nock an arrow? Did he think the sight of his bow and his manliness would cause the protest to spontaneously end? He must think that's a hell of a bow.

Whatever it was, he was clearly in the throes of some wild delusions. He shouldn't be arrested, he should be thrown in an asylum, heavily medicated, and left there for the rest of his life.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

QuesoDelicioso: I like how he was sure to mention a couple times how he had at least $1000 worth of stuff in the car. Just, y'know, in case you're listening, Geico.


I hope he puts that on a claim. Most people don't realize just how much is left after a car or house fire. Investigators are remarkably good at determining what possessions were actually in the fire. Insurance fraud would be a nice touch, as would a denial of his claim on the torched car because of said fraud.
 
Doctor Funkenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DippityDoo: hobnail: Torched his shiatty dodge caliber, too.

[Fark user image 425x561]
Hola amigos!


Hahaha!  Oh, shiat.  I have to go back and read some of those columns.  That stuff is great.
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's remarkable that there are some MAGAt losers for whom Salt Lake City isn't white enough.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We get one white guy with a bow and one white guy with a sword.

Where's the white guy with the axe?
 
dready zim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just hope his insurers refuse to pay out so he is out the total cost of his car.

Sorry sir, you are not insured for stupidity or vigilantism.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: He later went on to the news. Said he was attacked, got his weapon, was attacked again. The poor snowflake.


He was able to speak? I just assumed that he'd either be dead or in an ICU somewhere while they found recipients for his organs.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Legolas, what do your elf eyes see?"

"Ah sees a couplea black African Americans aboutta whoop my ass!" [Gets jumped by like 20 white kids.]
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leviosaurus: It's interesting to wonder exactly what was going through his head and how he thought it was going to play out. Did he think he would pull out his bow, and suddenly become a hero? Shoot the protesters one at a time, who would presumably hold still since it apparently takes him a full minute to nock an arrow? Did he think the sight of his bow and his manliness would cause the protest to spontaneously end? He must think that's a hell of a bow.

Whatever it was, he was clearly in the throes of some wild delusions. He shouldn't be arrested, he should be thrown in an asylum, heavily medicated, and left there for the rest of his life.


Like every ammosexual, he has daydreams of acting out a Rambo fantasy.
Since his ex-convict ass isn't allowed to own a gun, the bow and arrow is the best he could do.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This might not be America's finest hour.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

litespeed74: Go get 'em Boomer Hood


You... support this guy? Am I reading that right?
 
Doctor Funkenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: We get one white guy with a bow and one white guy with a sword.

Where's the white guy with the axe?


Also need a midget with some bling.
 
Alcaste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: Damn.  I just had a horrible thought.  He's probably not allowed to have a firearm for being a felon.  I'm guessing that's why he had a bow and not a gun.  If those rules were just a little different, he would probably have been pointing a loaded firearm at the crowd instead of the bow.  And, he doesn't exactly seem like the type of cat that would be responsible and disciplined with a firearm.  That douche would have fired on the crowd.


He did fire, that's why they rushed him. In the video you can see someone drop down, probably who he was aiming at. Luckily he missed.

Because he's as shiatty a marksman as he looks.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some folks won't provoke a crowd with a bow and arrow.
Then again some folks'll,
Like Brandon, the ass-whupped yokel!
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Bathsalt: This might not be America's finest hour.


A would-be domestic terrorist getting stomped by American's who ain't having it? How is that not America's finest hour?
 
friendlytarget
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Link Song
Youtube StvcDAHF7uo
 
dready zim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: We get one white guy with a bow and one white guy with a sword.

Where's the white guy with the axe?


Off in a guitar shop playing 'smoke on the water'

Playing THE FORBIDDEN RIFF in a Huge Guitar Store
Youtube _2Z-5Bop7-g
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-mia3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size



Was that wrong, should I not have done that?
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: Torched his shiatty dodge caliber, too.


That still only counts as one!
 
Doctor Funkenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alcaste: Doctor Funkenstein: Damn.  I just had a horrible thought.  He's probably not allowed to have a firearm for being a felon.  I'm guessing that's why he had a bow and not a gun.  If those rules were just a little different, he would probably have been pointing a loaded firearm at the crowd instead of the bow.  And, he doesn't exactly seem like the type of cat that would be responsible and disciplined with a firearm.  That douche would have fired on the crowd.

He did fire, that's why they rushed him. In the video you can see someone drop down, probably who he was aiming at. Luckily he missed.

Because he's as shiatty a marksman as he looks.


Holy shiat!  I totally missed that.  I thought he put the bow down.  I totally missed it.  A+ for the crowd for letting him live after that shiat.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stoli n coke: Billy Bathsalt: This might not be America's finest hour.

A would-be domestic terrorist getting stomped by American's who ain't having it? How is that not America's finest hour?


This. More dickheads like this guy should be getting the shiat kicked out of 'em.
 
dready zim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, make that 'stairway to heaven'

#truRebels
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stoli n coke: leviosaurus: It's interesting to wonder exactly what was going through his head and how he thought it was going to play out. Did he think he would pull out his bow, and suddenly become a hero? Shoot the protesters one at a time, who would presumably hold still since it apparently takes him a full minute to nock an arrow? Did he think the sight of his bow and his manliness would cause the protest to spontaneously end? He must think that's a hell of a bow.

Whatever it was, he was clearly in the throes of some wild delusions. He shouldn't be arrested, he should be thrown in an asylum, heavily medicated, and left there for the rest of his life.

Like every ammosexual, he has daydreams of acting out a Rambo fantasy.
Since his ex-convict ass isn't allowed to own a gun, the bow and arrow is the best he could do.


There's a difference between daydreams and delusions. This is delusion.
 
