(Arch Daily)   Old and Busted: Baseless accusations. New Hotness: Baseless houses. Look, I'm quarantined and it's hard to think up a decent headline OK   (archdaily.com) divider line
12
    More: Interesting, Building, weekend house, House, Basement, Length, Storey, Baseless House, first-floor heights of structures  
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
New hotness? Pretty sure I saw pictures of houses on stilts in National Geographic magazines from the seventies.
 
Riche
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Seems to me like the perfect spot for a large garage/storage space.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
TL;DR

Probable summary: Someone discovers something that's been around forever but thinks it's new.
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Based or cringe?
 
max_pooper
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Russ1642: New hotness? Pretty sure I saw pictures of houses on stilts in National Geographic magazines from the seventies.


70s? There are homes built this way in Louisiana that are a couple centuries old.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Are we just gonna ignore the opening of the article?

Like most of you, I have spent the last two months quarantined. I'm a bit embarrassed to say it, but just as nobility fled the cities during the plagues of the Middle Ages, we've been lucky enough to escape densely populated Boston, a hotpot for the pandemic, and spend our days along the shore in Marshfield, a small town about 45 minutes south, where we have a weekend house. I must constantly remind myself that it could be far worse.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FEMA regulations with unintended consequences? Say it ain't so!

You should not be allowed to build in the "100-year floodplain" at all. That should be parkland when it's not flooded and flood control when it is. Yes, I feel sorry for your higher insurance rates, if you can get insurance at all. But either you or the insurance company will want a bailout when the flood comes, and I'm tired of hearing about that.
 
daffy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You build in a flood plain, you will get your feet wet.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just put your house on pontoons and be done with it.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You could say..
<puts on sunglasses>
That's what Base meant...
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

max_pooper: Russ1642: New hotness? Pretty sure I saw pictures of houses on stilts in National Geographic magazines from the seventies.

70s? There are homes built this way in Louisiana that are a couple centuries old.


Maybe those were the houses in the pictures.
 
MBooda
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Been reading the thread about houses falling off cliffs, so I'm getting a kick out of this.

/thanks trump
 
