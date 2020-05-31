 Skip to content
(BBC) It's a cliff hanger. As in, it's hanging over a cliff (bbc.co.uk)
12
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm falling over, the White Cliffs of Dover
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎵 🎶 Waiting for the house to fall
And carry us all over the cliff
Soon the ground will shift
Down the cliff, baby, yeah 🎶 🎵
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sucks when the neighbors drop in.
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are dumb.  There is an obvious solution.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Victoly [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
academickids.comView Full Size
 
yms
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Get it sold, quickly.
Amazing sea views.
 
rcain
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Damn California transplants, wont leave anywhere well enough alone
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A swimming pool in Kent?

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: 🎵 🎶 Waiting for the house to fall
And carry us all over the cliff
Soon the ground will shift
Down the cliff, baby, yeah 🎶 🎵


We're seein' things in a different way
And God knows it ain't his
It sure ain't no surprise
Livin' on the edge
Livin' on the edge
Livin' on the edge
Livin' on the edge...
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Victoly: [academickids.com image 230x179]


Someone mentioned Castle Of Cagliostro in the Studio Ghibli thread yesterday, which prompted me to look up a playthrough video of Cliffhanger. I loved that game, but looking back now, the voice work was absolutely terrible.
 
Katerchen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
<<<
"This should have been dealt with a long time ago," he said. "It's not right to have people's home, their livelihoods, falling into the sea."
>>>

Yeah, who could have possibly foreseen this possibility when building/buying this close to the edge?

ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
