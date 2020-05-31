 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   Over 1,400 were arrested at George Floyd protests, resulting in fears that a second wave of Coronavirus is about to spread   (newsweek.com) divider line
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your use of commas makes my eyes hurt subby.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A second wave is already spreading, especially in Alabama, Mississippi, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Washington.

There will be a third, fourth, and fifth wave before we are done.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: A second wave is already spreading, especially in Alabama, Mississippi, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Washington.

There will be a third, fourth, and fifth wave before we are done.


And maybe a sixth.  I, personally, am looking forward to the seventh wave.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: SomeAmerican: A second wave is already spreading, especially in Alabama, Mississippi, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Washington.

There will be a third, fourth, and fifth wave before we are done.

And maybe a sixth.  I, personally, am looking forward to the seventh wave.


We'll see lots of shadows in the rain before we get there, unfortunately.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zero arrested:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That was my biggest fear when I went out to demonstrate.


I wore a KN95 mask and another mask over it and the tear gas didn't get into my throat so maybe I got lucky?

I'm sorry. But the government and corporate elites haven't been listening. They have to stop and listen and change.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The first wave never stopped...
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
<facepalm.gif>

Protesting police violence against your community doesn't do you any good if getting together in large crowds to protest spreads a pandemic disease that kills more of your own community members than the police ever did.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Soon to be followed by the accusation that the protests were secretly meant to increase transition to make Trump look bad.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So, Subby. You say the problem is going to solve itself?
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well it seems that every weekend we will see a surge in cases because 'murica, just look at the aftermath of the Holiday weekend.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just in time for the second wave.  Fill up the hospitals with thousands of injured protesters.
 
ocelot
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The virus! The virus!
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Humanity is the virus.

/no, really
 
lolmao500
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: That was my biggest fear when I went out to demonstrate.


I wore a KN95 mask and another mask over it and the tear gas didn't get into my throat so maybe I got lucky?

I'm sorry. But the government and corporate elites haven't been listening. They have to stop and listen and change.


LOL. That wont happen until you burn their multi-million dollars houses to the ground. And their summer houses. And their boats. And their ferraris. And their businesses.

These people wont understand shiat until they lose everything.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

edmo: Zero arrested:

[Fark user image image 850x555]


What laws are they breaking? Please cite specific statutes.

If they are breaking laws, then they should be arrested or cited - depending on the infraction in question. If they are not, then the fact that they make you feel uncomfortable doesn't really matter.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

edmo: Zero arrested:

[Fark user image image 850x555]


Also zero fires started, zero stores looted, and zero police assaulted.  That's probably just a coincidence though.

You're well within your rights and completely justified to protest a racist police killing in broad daylight.  When you start smashing windows, stealing shiat, and starting fires you're no longer a protester, you're a criminal committing felonies and should be treated as such.
 
daffy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is so stupid that they are protesting when the cop has been arrested and even other cops are coming out against him. If the man did do this (I only say if because you are supposed to be innocent  until proven guilty) he is under arrest  and will go on trial. There is nothing else the police, or anyone else can do. These protesters risk spreading the Corona virus. They need to stay home and watch justice being done.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Funny how all the "VIOLENT RIOT!" folks don't seem to mention the war the cops waged on the press.
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: Funny how all the "VIOLENT RIOT!" folks don't seem to mention the war the cops waged on the press.


And medics, and people standing on their own front porches. We need farking UN monitors.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Nadie_AZ: That was my biggest fear when I went out to demonstrate.


I wore a KN95 mask and another mask over it and the tear gas didn't get into my throat so maybe I got lucky?

I'm sorry. But the government and corporate elites haven't been listening. They have to stop and listen and change.

LOL. That wont happen until you burn their multi-million dollars houses to the ground. And their summer houses. And their boats. And their ferraris. And their businesses.

These people wont understand shiat until they lose everything.


Hey. Ferrari's are limited.  Every human being on the planet is better just because Ferrari's exist. It doesn't matter who "owns" them right now. They are like gold. You never own one. You are just a caretaker till the next person takes over. You leave Ferrari out of this and maybe, just maybe, Ferrari leaves *this* out of your mom.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I can't believe ANTIFA was behind the Coronavirus all along!
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

daffy: This is so stupid that they are protesting when the cop has been arrested and even other cops are coming out against him. If the man did do this (I only say if because you are supposed to be innocent  until proven guilty) he is under arrest  and will go on trial. There is nothing else the police, or anyone else can do. These protesters risk spreading the Corona virus. They need to stay home and watch justice being done.


I do get the very uncomfortable feeling that we're all getting played here. Like, I'm not saying the protests are bad or wrong, but they seem to be playing right into exactly what "the bad people" want.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'd guess the last few days guaranteed most colleges won't be back in the fall.

Large cities were already getting hit the hardest from this pandemic, and this sure as fark won't help.

/I hope the pig fries
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Nadie_AZ: That was my biggest fear when I went out to demonstrate.


I wore a KN95 mask and another mask over it and the tear gas didn't get into my throat so maybe I got lucky?

I'm sorry. But the government and corporate elites haven't been listening. They have to stop and listen and change.


It was a stupid farming cop that started this. THEY need to stop being aholes. Government needs to prosecute cops like that immediately.
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oh, yeah, an increase of COVID-19 cases is baked into this situation. Just the gathering in large crowds, let alone the incarcerated being further confined together. This is a perfect shiat-storm.
 
Even With A Chainsaw
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WalkingSedgwick: <facepalm.gif>

Protesting police violence against your community doesn't do you any good if getting together in large crowds to protest spreads a pandemic disease that kills more of your own community members than the police ever did.


Especially if these are the communities we need to get out and vote in November.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

grumpfuff: Funny how all the "VIOLENT RIOT!" folks don't seem to mention the war the cops waged on the press.


Funny how you aren't mentioning the journalists and media headquarters that were attacked by the protestors.
 
