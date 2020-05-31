 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Pig)   A group of feral pigs destroyed over 20k worth of cocaine that drug dealers had stored in a forest. No word on how the pigs are doing but they were seen smiling   (allthatsinteresting.com) divider line
49
    More: Amusing, Gang, Wild boar, Suspect, Illegal drug trade, Crime, last year's drug-related murder, Italy, Albanian suspects  
•       •       •

639 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 May 2020 at 1:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
By Pig Math, that's over 20 illion-thay.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How many were there? 30-50?
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Coked up pigs are the best for finding truffles
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Man, that must make some skinny bacon
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Alcohol will make a pig mean.  I can't imagine what coke would do.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wild Pigs on Cocaine is my 80's hair metal Police cover band
 
Doctor Funkenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Man, it was just murder hornets and now we have cocaine pigs to deal with, too.  2020 is being a harsh mistress.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can relate. I accidentally left a box of grapes on the carport once and raccoons got into it. Scattered stems was all that was left in the morning.

I was pretty bummed, but it would have been a lot worse if it had been $20,000 worth of grapes.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just what we need, coked-up feral pigs
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wish I could blame lack of coffee, but meant million but typed for th for thousand.
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: Man, it was just murder hornets and now we have cocaine pigs to deal with, too.  2020 is being a harsh mistress.


Yeah but when wintertime rolls around, the meth gorillas simply freeze to death.
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you imagine running into a mob of coked-up feral hogs in the woods?

I can't believe I just typed that and it's not a euphemism. 2020 is going to truly plumb the depths of depraved and weird, isn't it?
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Just what we need, coked-up feral pigs


They've got nothing on Cocaine Bear.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$15M worth of coke is enough to kill a bear. TMYK.
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure explains how amped up the cops were yesterday.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: Sure explains how amped up the cops were yesterday.


And we're done here.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You want bacon?

You want BACON?

YOU WANT BACON?

/it is not that coke makes you invincible, it makes it so that you don't care
 
DVD
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vermithrax Perjorative: Can you imagine running into a mob of coked-up feral hogs in the woods?

I can't believe I just typed that and it's not a euphemism. 2020 is going to truly plumb the depths of depraved and weird, isn't it?


And here we had Fixed News showing a black man kneeling as the height of depravity not too long ago.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: $15M worth of coke is enough to kill a bear. TMYK.


Yet not enough to take down a Charlie Sheen.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hey crackhead, check out this pigshiat I got right over here...
 
Hagbardr [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

OldRod: Just what we need, coked-up feral pigs


There have been problems with coked-up feral pigs all over the US.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
McGrits:

It's gonna be some pretty lean bacon
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
media.thetab.comView Full Size


Wanted for questioning...
 
batlock666
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This sounds like an unused script from Archer Vice.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well, at least Hollywood is gonna get a lot of scripts ready when filming starts up again. shiat, we might finally get the feature length Pigs in Space!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That will do, Piggie, that will do.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: [Fark user image image 599x599]


That must have a backstory.

/dunno why it makes me cackle evilly, either
 
CokeBear
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Are they the same ones patrolling the streets shooting at people? Because those pigs sure seem to be high on something.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bughunter: Madman drummers bummers: [Fark user image image 599x599]

That must have a backstory.

/dunno why it makes me cackle evilly, either


From the film "Snatch".  Good flick, check it out.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

batlock666: This sounds like an unused script from Archer Vice.


My favorite moment:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/cocaine pam is HOT
 
6nome
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

CokeBear: Are they the same ones patrolling the streets shooting at people? Because those pigs sure seem to be high on something.


Username checks out.
 
JaytheFarkingCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
As a former farm hand,I worked extensively with pigs. They can be assholes when they are pissed off; I don't want to see what a  pig with major withdrawals is like!
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

CokeBear: Are they the same ones patrolling the streets shooting at people? Because those pigs sure seem to be high on something.


Dextroamphetamines, Monster, and nearly a whole presidential term greenlighting fascism.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Wild Pigs on Cocaine is my 80's hair metal Police cover band


I thought it was the the working title for "Wild Hogs 2"
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
smiling? doubtful
probably grinding their tusks and rearranging their pigsties
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Feral pigs or federal pigs? Sort of a difference (maybe not much).
 
Thrag
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Feral hog are coked up now!? And you people wonder why I need this AR-15!
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: By Pig Math, that's over 20 illion-thay.


I am so mad I laughed at this.
 
Limeyluv
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

CokeBear: Are they the same ones patrolling the streets shooting at people? Because those pigs sure seem to be high on something.


They are high on power and hatred.
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My first reaction was "again?"

But nope, it's the same story from 6 months ago. And my hope of stumbling into large stash of cocaine in the woods still remains unfulfilled 6 months later.
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I have a solution...
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
flart blooger
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Alcohol will make a pig mean.  I can't imagine what coke would do.


hard to get a boner when yur all coked up.

maybe this is actually the answer to the whole "feral" thing.....
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I saw "A group of feral pigs" in the header and the first thing I thought was "oh for Fark's sake what did the cops at the protests do now?".

/I'm sure I wasn't the only one
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Thrag: Feral hog are coked up now!? And you people wonder why I need this AR-15!


I think the SSK .950 JDJ is called for- 2400 grains should get you full penetration.
Or you could trade it to the pigs for some yay yo.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Incoming CSB

Right after I graduated, I was given a potbelly pig as a gift. Didn't want it, but ended up with it anyway. The pig was fine until my older brother introduced him to the joys of a bowl of 100-proof Smirnoff.

The pig developed a huge drinking problem. We would bring it to parties a lot that summer and the pig would go around stealing beers from people. It learned how to use the spigot on a keg and would drink until it passed out.

Now that would have been fine except the pig would turn into a mean drunk. It would pick some random person out of the crowd and try and start a fight with them. Charging their legs, butting into them, biting their shoes. Just being an all around jerk. Then it would wander off somewhere to sleep it off.

The booze was bad enough, but the pig also developed a smoking problem. It would eat packs of cigarettes. It ate butts out of ashtrays.

Then the pig got into weed. That same nose famed for finding truffles could smell out who was holding instantly. The pig would beg for weed, and if they didn't pony up, the pig would try and rob them. My hippie roommate hated the pig since it would sneak into his room and eat his stash. It stole joints being passed around. It would knock over bongs to drink the water and chew up pipes for the resin. It once ate a bag of mushrooms it stole from one of Arlo Guthrie's roadies.

Now, I never saw the pig get any coke, but it would not surprise me to learn that it had. I guess the point of my story is that pigs suck.

/End CSB
 
daffy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Coked up pigs are the best for finding truffles


I would think pigs on pot might be better. After all the munchies are a great incentive
 
fearthecowboy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I had to read that 3 times before I saw "feral' and not 'federal' ... Well, pigs be pigs I guess
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.