(WXYZ Detroit)   Genesee County Sheriff lays down baton and joins march protesting police brutality. "You tell us what you need to do." This is how you effectively police your community   (wxyz.com) divider line
    Michigan, Genesee County, Michigan, Flint, Michigan, Police, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson  
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There are always a few rogue elements.
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sam Vimes lives.
 
no1curr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"NOT ALL COPS!!!1121", etc.

It's a start. Work with and support your community rather than meeting it with the end of a baton. More of this please
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And Flint had a relatively peaceful night, while Grand Rapids burned. Imagine that.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

shastacola: And Flint had a relatively peaceful night, while Grand Rapids burned. Imagine that.


They probably need to check the lead in their water.
 
Byno [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I don't care what gesture(s) they make I'll never forgive them for this shiat.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Early in the day when the protest groups get together, the cops should be going up to them and ask them if they can march with them.  Governors and mayors should be directing cops (voluntarily) to do that.  Also, keeping track of those who do.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It should be clearly communicated the the number one focus of the police is to protect the protesters.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He must not have gotten the memo from Trump's people to whip this thing into a martial-law level uprising.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Byno: [Fark user image image 170x297]
I don't care what gesture(s) they make I'll never forgive them for this shiat.


This was in Michigan, not NY, so you're safe
 
6nome
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Reverse double-undercover police work. Kudos.
 
Satan's Cheese Cancer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This country could us more togetherness and less hate.
 
roc6783
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

wademh: There are always a few rogue elements.


We need more of them.
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Last night was a pretty good sorting of which police departments are run by fascist white supremacists and which ones have people with brains. Good on Kansas City and this place.
 
skyotter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My town, also

https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-n​ews/northwest/police-join-residents-at​-peaceful-protest-rally-in-alaska/
 
mdarius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Good.
At least some police organizations recognize the road they'd be heading down and opting for, you know, not wholesale slaughtering civilians.
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Sandelaphon: Last night was a pretty good sorting of which police departments are run by fascist white supremacists and which ones have people with brains. Good on Kansas City and this place.


Well, I may have spoken too soon on Kansas City.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Also Norfolk, Santa Cruz, Camden, and Flint:

https://twitter.com/kylegriffin1/stat​u​s/1266930089922609155
https://twitter.com/mochimomsc/status​/​1266930850592985088
https://twitter.com/JoshuaPotash/stat​u​s/1266895422397779968
https://twitter.com/midmichigannow/st​a​tus/1266907736735956996

Unracist police response unpossible?  No!
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Really tough to fight someone who says "I agree with you"
 
red5ish
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Carrot lives.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Sandelaphon: Last night was a pretty good sorting of which police departments are run by fascist white supremacists and which ones have people with brains. Good on Kansas City and this place.


It depends on who you listen to - Chicago isn't run by fascist white supremacists but after the curfew was announced, you would think that it was by the amount of hatred spewed at the Mayor and the Superintendent.

They made it pretty clear that a line had been crossed, and that the line being crossed was the catalyst for everything afterwards.  Lori did a good job supporting the folks without implements of destruction (bats, shovels, bricks), and calling out those throwing shiat (literally), destroying the city, and harming people.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Satan's Cheese Cancer: This country could us more togetherness and less hate.


While I agree with you, that's not how Republicans win elections
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Satan's Cheese Cancer: This country could us more togetherness and less hate.


Understatement of the day.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

clawsoon: Also Norfolk, Santa Cruz, Camden, and Flint:

https://twitter.com/kylegriffin1/statu​s/1266930089922609155
https://twitter.com/mochimomsc/status/​1266930850592985088
https://twitter.com/JoshuaPotash/statu​s/1266895422397779968
https://twitter.com/midmichigannow/sta​tus/1266907736735956996

Unracist police response unpossible?  No!


I think the second hand contact high makes it impossible for them to be aggressive.
/never saw Santa Cruz sober
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You catch more flies with honey than vinegar.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Satan's Cheese Cancer: This country could us more togetherness and less hate.


The Youngbloods - Get Together (Audio)
Youtube 7xGxQXmu7Os
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Satan's Cheese Cancer: This country could us more togetherness and less hate.

While I agree with you, that's not how Republicans win elections


Well, and not how you prove your progressive creds.
 
dababler
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This headline is a total failure as it doesn't mention how DILFtacular he is.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ooof!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: You catch more flies with honey than vinegar.


...yes, you lull them into a false sense of security, getting them to lower their guard, making it easier to strike...
 
emtwo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: You catch more flies with honey than vinegar.


The problem with that phrase is it's objectively untrue. Put out a cup of honey and a cup of vinegar and find out yourself.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Satan's Cheese Cancer: This country could us more togetherness and less hate.


i only hate trump.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Some realize we're all in this together.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Byno: [Fark user image image 170x297]
I don't care what gesture(s) they make I'll never forgive them for this shiat.


Their cream ale was the first keg I legally bought. It was $30ish which tasted like too much.

Good for this guy and his deputies. We're going to need a lot more of this to move the needle, though. Along with tangible action and change.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Satan's Cheese Cancer: This country could us more togetherness and less hate.

While I agree with you, that's not how Republicans win elections


Not with that attitude!
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Satan's Cheese Cancer: This country could us more togetherness and less hate.


I agree.

But since social media, the news organizations, our politicians, and most celebrity figures seem hell bent on segmenting us into smaller and smaller identity communities I don't see that happening anytime soon.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Satan's Cheese Cancer: This country could us more togetherness and less hate.

I agree.

But since social media, the news organizations, our politicians, and most celebrity figures seem hell bent on segmenting us into smaller and smaller identity communities I don't see that happening anytime soon.


All lives matter,amirite?
 
nursetim
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This will blow some minds here:
He's a Democrat who has gone on record to say his department would not be enforcing the state's pandemic orders, one of many Sheriffs in the state of Michigan to have thus stance.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.detr​o​itnews.com/amp/5204277002
 
Target Builder [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
As the saying goes:

If you want a riot send in the riot police.

Departments up and down the country are more than capable of De-escalating these protests, as we saw a couple weeks ago when they responded with calm restraint to large numbers of heavily armed protesters even when the protesters were up in their faces.

We see it again here. Where the police are calm and respectful the crowds respond accordingly. It's no coincidence that almost every protest that's turned into a shiatshow has been accompanied by numerous videos of riot police attacking people.
 
DrD'isInfotainment [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You know one thing that really brought " change" to the whole dire situation after1968? When Woodstock happened all the Reactionaries were saying it was the end of civilization, but there was this one cop in one of those small towns in UpState who came out and said he saw no problems and they were his sons and daughters and they were cool and he loved them. It kind of diffused all that angst. Of course Kent State had yet to happen, but that was sort of the death knell on all of Nixon era narrative even if some 53% of Muricans said the NG should have killed more state college student.

This guy in Flint could revolutionize  law enforcement. It does give you hope.
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Byno: [Fark user image image 170x297]
I don't care what gesture(s) they make I'll never forgive them for this shiat.


My first beer underage age was a Tennessee Cream Ale. I almost swore off all beer after the first sip.
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

LouisZepher: Byno: [Fark user image image 170x297]
I don't care what gesture(s) they make I'll never forgive them for this shiat.

My first beer underage age was a Tennessee Cream Ale. I almost swore off all beer after the first sip.


*Gennessee
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Good for them. but what are police suppose to do when rioters are burning buildings and shooting at people?
 
creckert
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I still think "that cop over there? hugs people" sounds like a warning
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Satan's Cheese Cancer: This country could us more togetherness and less hate.

i only hate trump.


I like how the next post after this was "Some realize we're all in this together." Just need to keep that hate together and act on it in November.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
While nice, I'm less interested in the chiefs and sheriffs, I'm more interested in the rank-and-file. THAT is where the problem lies.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Good for them. but what are police suppose to do when rioters are burning buildings and shooting at people?


Every action has an equal and opposite reaction.
 
emtwo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Good for them. but what are police suppose to do when rioters are burning buildings and shooting at people?


You do realize that it's primarily undercover police and out-of-state white nationalists doing those things, yeah?
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: While nice, I'm less interested in the chiefs and sheriffs, I'm more interested in the rank-and-file. THAT is where the problem lies.


Attitude reflect leadership, captain
 
Alex in Wonderland
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's an act of self preservation. They're starting to fear waking up to their house on fire & their doors barricaded from the outside.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Chappelle's Show - Tron Carter's "Law & Order" - Uncensored
Youtube HeOVbeh2yr0
 
