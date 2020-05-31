 Skip to content
(Today)   Tired of not being able to leave the house? Solution: just take the house with you. Easy peasy, lemon squeezy   (today.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've certainly seen increasing popularity over the years as we pull our camper trailer around. It's easier to find hotel rooms than get a parking spot in a campground these days. And that's befroe the virus.

Having spent a lot of time in ours, I gotta say there's a limit to how much you want to be in it. One southeastern spring saw three weeks of rain. We got real tired of being inside and cleaning up the mud we tracked in.

But normally, we use it to facilitate seeing the country,  visiting tourist spots, museums, attending odd concerts, finding new brewpubs, so on and so forth. Well, a lot of those things are not available or off our personal list at the moment. So maybe it's not a great solution for everybody.

But if all you really want to do is park your minnie winnie near a stream and trout fish everyday? Perfect.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've heard of shoplifting, but houselifting???  Sorry, but I'm not that strong.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Appropriate song

The Who - Going Mobile
Youtube ToxymSLzJeM
 
grinding_journalist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been into the lemon squeezy of late as well, subs.

Phase 1 was the glut of cheap raspberries and blackberries around here about a month ago. Making fresh berry lemonade would turn into a fun dad-and-kids activity that I could sprinkle a little basic chem/physics into.

Phase 2 was stopping at the "add water" phase of making the berry lemonade, getting an ice shaver, and having spectacular fresh fruit snow cones on a daily basis. Fact: it takes a child way longer to consume the same amount of calories if they're over shaved ice.

Without berries works well too- 8 oz of simple syrup plus an whole lemon's juice, ice, blender= soft frozen lemonade.

Phase 3 is figuring out how to better utilize the volumes of rinds being generated. Freezing zest just doesn't work well, and the rings take forever to mulch.

I'm sorry, what was TFA about?
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Do you have any suggestions as to where to look for a practical camper to tow around on a pickup truck. I don't want to go crazy spending too much, but might consider towing a small camper.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
yeah, but can you buy a giant mask for it then? won't you spread the rona?
 
whatisaidwas
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There is nearly a lemon trifecta and this is upsetting me.
 
m57lyra [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've had all 8 of my reservations cancelled for this year. We only have one BLM area in WA state unfortunately and it's off limits atm.

The cancellations include the one for next weekend for an existing reservation after the camping was opened but they are doing construction.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's stupid on wheels for these newbs. Keep your eyes out on the road.

Not to mention the mess this will make for those who got into the recreation more thoughtfully. Sort of like boating on summer holiday weekends.
 
m57lyra [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I'd be happy to help. What is your truck's tow cap?
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
But stay out of PEI
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Something as simple as a pop-up camper is great. You can squeeze a young family of four in there if you really want to. It's a small footprint so easily parkable at the house.

Fark user imageView Full Size


A little more removed from the weather is one of these guys. Hard sides instead of  fabric.

Fark user imageView Full Size


That's the small end of the market.
 
Gramma [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I bought some land in Texas so that when i retire i can park a camper on it and spend the winters where it is warm. Its just up the road from a state park where i can shower and do laundry.There is already power and water at the road, so I won't be completely roughing it.

It's heavily wooded so i will have enough cleared out for a driveway and a pad for the camper.  Then i can let my inner hermit rejoice.
 
Gramma [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

b0rg9: It's stupid on wheels for these newbs. Keep your eyes out on the road.

Not to mention the mess this will make for those who got into the recreation more thoughtfully. Sort of like boating on summer holiday weekends.


I've got a buddy that spends every Memorial day with a cooler of beer on a bench by the boat ramp.  He says watching noobs is the best entertainment all year.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
too bad the quality of pretty much every RV is abysmal
 
Compact Travel Size
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

xanadian: I've heard of shoplifting, but houselifting???  Sorry, but I'm not that strong.


You've had eight to ten weeks to work out. Do you even lift, bro?

grinding_journalist: I've been into the lemon squeezy of late as well, subs.

Phase 3 is figuring out how to better utilize the volumes of rinds being generated. Freezing zest just doesn't work well, and the rings take forever to mulch.

I'm sorry, what was TFA about?


Candied lemon peels are tasty and easy in an instant pot. High in calories though.


This is something which sounds great in theory but in actuality will make it suck for those who normally do this (overflowing campgrounds full of people who don't know how to drive/care for the RV, overcrowded nature areas, people getting in over their heads hiking) and will have very mixed results for those who try it. I'd already decided that I won't be doing my usual camp-and-hike vacation this year, even if flights seem safe again, because I'd rather not be part of the swarm problem.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Gramma [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

edmo: Something as simple as a pop-up camper is great. You can squeeze a young family of four in there if you really want to. It's a small footprint so easily parkable at the house.


I want to get one of these. https://www.weeroll.com/air-ca​mp
I'm uber sensitive to mold, and I don't see anything for the mold to grow on.  Every thing I put in will be easily removed for cleaning.

Not sure how well I'll do living in 60 sq ft with a couple Australian Shepherds, but since the weather is almost always nice, I wouldn't likely spend much time inside.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
townsquare.mediaView Full Size

Winner winner chicken dinner, subperson
 
Sin_City_Superhero [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
68.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Porous Horace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
No, it's difficult, difficult - lemon difficult.
 
trialpha
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cwheelie: too bad the quality of pretty much every RV is abysmal


Now here's a question: are campers any less terrible than RVs?

At least with a camper you could presumably get a good vehicle with a shiat camper, as opposed to an RV which is just shiat everything.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cwheelie: too bad the quality of pretty much every RV is abysmal


Apparently they are cheap for a reason.  But if you know what you are looking for, cheap big block engine!

/warning: information largely from youtube
//and only semi-confirmed elsewhere (costs of old RVs)
///ymmv
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

grinding_journalist: I've been into the lemon squeezy of late as well, subs.

Phase 1 was the glut of cheap raspberries and blackberries around here about a month ago. Making fresh berry lemonade would turn into a fun dad-and-kids activity that I could sprinkle a little basic chem/physics into.

Phase 2 was stopping at the "add water" phase of making the berry lemonade, getting an ice shaver, and having spectacular fresh fruit snow cones on a daily basis. Fact: it takes a child way longer to consume the same amount of calories if they're over shaved ice.

Without berries works well too- 8 oz of simple syrup plus an whole lemon's juice, ice, blender= soft frozen lemonade.

Phase 3 is figuring out how to better utilize the volumes of rinds being generated. Freezing zest just doesn't work well, and the rings take forever to mulch.

I'm sorry, what was TFA about?


I have no idea, since TFA was a shiatty autoplay video with no transcript.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We like to camp midweek when most of the flatlanders are gone, say tuesday wednesday thursday. We live in the forest but a bit too close to the highway and the idiots it brings in, so summertime its fun to go set up the tent and airbed and stove and table and chairs and not rough it at all, with a lake view...
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cwheelie: too bad the quality of pretty much every RV is abysmal


Most tiny houses are RVs now, and a lot of them are gorgeous.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.