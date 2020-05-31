 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Ummmm yeah, sorry about destroying that 46,000-year-old heritage site of yours. Oops   (9news.com.au) divider line
    More: Followup, Indigenous Australians, Rio Tinto Group, Rio Tinto, Australia, Mining, Iron ore, giant Rio Tinto, Western Australia  
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
they should have gone to bendigo to get me cube...
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Always easier to ask forgiveness than it is to ask permission.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sure. Ignore objections and blow it up, then apologize later. Yeah, I'm totally buying your sincerity.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
this sounds like the plot of a bad kids nickelodeon movie, except the kids don't stop the villain in time.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Perth could use a protest march.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure that they'll restitute the locals by giving them all profits made on the mining operation. Mining companies are fair and generous to the people whose lands they humbly request to use for mutually beneficial and environmentally sensitive resource exploration operations, so I'm sure this apology will be backed up with prompt action.
 
Target Builder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weirdly out of character for a mineral extraction company to be total assholes to indigenous people.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Sure. Ignore objections and blow it up, then apologize later. Yeah, I'm totally buying your sincerity.


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Priorities.
As we all know, the God of Abraham and his religions' holy sites are the only ones that matter.
That and corporate profits.

/Maybe Trump Jr. & friends could fly out and shoot up the place for a nice finishing touch.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We are sorry for the distress we have caused," the company said in a statement on Sunday.

More distress than a black man being murdered by police?  Bootlicker.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fact that this company won't be shut down, it's assets sold off and senior management thrown into prison for a decade or two is but one of countless reasons why western civilization is a cancer which needs to be burned to the ground and new, more informed and sustainable form of civilization built from the ground up

Fortunately, we are beginning that process now
 
flart blooger
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
dingo ate my baby.....
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Here is a rock to replace the one we blew up.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I have a few recommendations for the remaining dynamite.
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Kate Bush - The Dreaming - Official Music Video
Youtube M2Wa0LdCsvM


Erase the race that claim the place
And say we dig for ore.
 
MBooda
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I don't recall Peter Garrett singing about any "Juukan Gorge" in his high-pitched, Marvin Kaplanesque voice.
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So sorry we got caught, we feel really bad that people noticed.
 
Flashlight
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's a rock. Get over it. Why do people get emotionally attached to such things?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Flashlight: It's a rock. Get over it. Why do people get emotionally attached to such things?


I can physically attach you to it, if that will help you understand.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Unrestrained capitalists folks, in their worldview, there is nothing sacred, the environment is there to be turned into toxic sludge, and your life isn't worth anything except what they can exploit.
 
MBooda
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's a beaut'.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
As I said in the earlier thread about the destruction, the mining company blew the site up because they could- not because they had to. It would have been cheaper to extend their mining operations around the site, and work preserve the site in cooperation with the PKKP. The resulting PR could have helped offset the inevitable public backlash from other deeply stupid moves made in search for profits.

They're only just now realizing that they'd stepped on their minuscule man-mushrooms when the public outrage began making the news outside Western Australia, and the government is working hard on setting up legislation to stop this sort of dick moves. In the usual well-reasoned response from mining companies caught being stupid and greedy, they're pretending it was just a mistake.

"These black fellas are maiking a stink about some caives we blew up. What should we do?"

"No one cares about what black fellas have to saiy. Jist chainge the channel."

"It's on all the other channels, too, maite."

"Crikey! I reckon we oughter issue a public staitement and apologize."

I might be missing some of the racist nuances.
 
dryknife
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It may have been a "heritage" site, but it wasn't a World Heritage© site, which can only be proclaimed by rich white people in Paris.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Flashlight: It's a rock. Get over it. Why do people get emotionally attached to such things?


Ask the Native Americans, when the pioneers slaughtered them, to take their land
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This sounds like a job for Arid Climate Preserved Caveman Lawyer.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yes, apologizing makes it magically come back. All better!
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dryknife: It may have been a "heritage" site, but it wasn't a World Heritage© site, which can only be proclaimed by rich white people in Paris.


World Heritage sites come in three flavours:

1. "This is a popular tourist destination in Western Europe".

2. "This is not in Western Europe, but is an excellent example of Western European influence on these distant shores."

3. "Isn't it lovely when inferior cultures try to build something on their own? This is the one and only noteworthy attempt this country ever made at civilisation."

#1 accounts for a third of sites. #2 accounts for half of sites. #3 accounts for nearly all of the remainder.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Flashlight: It's a rock. Get over it. Why do people get emotionally attached to such things?


You know, there are some serious social concepts and historical values to consider that explain why preservation & interpretation are nessisarry.

But since you're not a 6 year old child asking this question out of a genuine sense of curiosity, the explanations are truly wasted on  you.

The world needs less of your kind. Keep the discord you harbor quarantined within your own petty life you apparently are dissatisfied with, and stop trolling.
 
