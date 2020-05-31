 Skip to content
(GQ)   Show us your protective (against the novel coronavirus) face mask. Where did you get it? Did you make it? If so, have a pattern/instructions to share? Would you recommend it?
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't have pics right now, but I do have tips... The wife has been making these at home.

We discovered a few things that needed modification from the basic pattern(Which I'll also post tomorrow when I have pics).

First, the sizes fit my wife and daughter, but mine needed to be an inch bigger.

Making the mask bigger changed the placement of the elastic, so she actually had to shorten that.

Speaking of elastic, it's better to be a little big, rather than small. You can always fold a bit of the elastic and run a stich through it, but too small means the elastic has to be redone.

We had to add a dart at the bottom to make it fit sung against the chin.

Also, there is something called 'interfacing' that allows you to add an extra layer (Not exactly sure what it is) there are different levels of stiffness. Medium is too stiff, makes the mask uncomfortable.

And it's still in the experimental phase, but my wife has also started adding a moldable nose piece. We don't have the aluminum strips they use, but 2 pieces of craft wire with a loop at each end, wrapped in electrical tape keeps a pretty good shape. Gets a little squirrelly when washed, so the strips would be best, but this works well.

These are the biggest things we've discovered so far.

Like I said, I'll try and get on and post the pattern tomorrow, along with some pics.
 
Hillbilly Jim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Sort of ex wife made it for me from a fabric s rap she found while shopping.
 
InvisibleInsane [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
From what I've read, introducing a coffee filter doubles the particles blocked from standard cotton (7% to 14%.) If you want decent filtration, you need to go for a Filtri and ripstop combo. That will get you to 84%. Still not as good as an N95, but for homemade, it's pretty damn effective.
 
InvisibleInsane [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I got the pattern from YouTube. The fabric is from le Mart du Wal. I have no machine so my mask is hand sewn. Pattern video
 
InvisibleInsane [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Try pipe cleaners for the nose piece. That's what I've been using and they  work very well.
 
DogParkSniper
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wife works in an ER, in a state where our governor isn't a total moron. So I get her leftovers, after they go through my ghetto, homebrew decontamination. Minutes of UV lamp exposure, a copious amount of ethanol spray, and sitting in the sun for a week.

Beats a scarf, I guess. This is where we are.
 
Devo Cornholiosky
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:422​5​667 No image on my phone, but I printed this myself.  Front of it is removable to insert your own sourced filter material, and it prints with mounts to put elastic or ties to hold it on.  Also, you can get add-ons that don't affect its protection and breathability bit DO show people that they are merely adopting social distancing and isolation :)
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I have a N95 I keep in the car, but I have a beard so it's not as effective.

/I wash my beard regularly
 
bikerdiva
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Made by MaskedCrusaders, located near Amsterdam
 
TAOCHOW [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Mine is black so not worth a pic,

Got it at rickshawbags.com made in San Francisco CA,

A little pricy at around $25 or so, but he has 3 sizes and a ton of colors to choose from. I have bought for family and given as gifts, they are top quality 3 layers of material and reversible. In my opinion the comfort of them is worth it.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Here's what I've been using
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ordered from online years ago by SO who just figured it'd be a good idea to have them. SO was right.
 
mrparks
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Make my own mask like a poor? Sheeeit I bid on a case of N95s from JKushPPE4u.com and got it at a steal for 10,000/per.


The rubber isn't brittle either. Snaps.
 
orangehat [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I bought it at 7-11.  Now that it's warm out I may need to get some more to color coordinate with whatever shirt I'm wearing that day.
This picture was taken on the bus on my way to my job two months ago... essential employee, have the option to work from home but can't because of circumstance, etc.  My employer gave us the option but I don't have the ability personally to do it.
Go Rockies.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luckyeddie [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I would be interested if anyone has any tips on making a mask suitable for a deaf person.

I wear spectacles and over-the-ear hearing aids, so there's not a lot of room behind my ears, and any elasticated 'stick over the ears' fastener is just going to rip my hearing aids out.

(some would say there's not a lot of sense between my ears either, but that's another matter).
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Take a standard bandanna / do-rag. Fold it in half.

Tie a knot in all four corners.

Loop and knot a hair tie (I use Goody Ouchless for my ponytail) around the knots at both long ends.

Pull one hair tie through the other, and clip it with a clothespin.

Looks dorky as shiat, but is reasonably effective so far as containing any coughing / sneezing on people, and works well if you have a long beard.


/ reminds me, I owe a certain mask-maker angel some wire for nose-bridges if ever I get to the post office.
 
