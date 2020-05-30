 Skip to content
Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 787: "June Bug". Details and rules in first post.
23
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: "June Bug"

Description: Show us your best bug shots. Volkswagon Beetles need not apply.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Robber fly

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Some true bug nymph

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Honey bee meets wild cucumber

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ldrtchbrd [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Butterfly Conservatory, Niagara Falls, Canada
 
opalakea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pelecinus polyturator (Drury). Not the most spectacular photo, but I'm submitting it for a couple of reasons. First, these beasts are cool (well, to insect nerds) as they're parasitic wasps that solved the problem of attacking hosts that live deep in a substrate by evolving an elongate abdomen (rather than the more typical long ovipositor). Second, they're parasites of June bugs (a.k.a. "June beetles"; actually attack the grubs in the soil), so it's - in a way - a good fit for the thread.
 
Morchella [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Titled Crouching Sweat Bee Hidden Spider on my Flickr page.
 
Morchella [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size


Bombus Impatiens on Goldenrod.
 
Morchella [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Spider Mite
 
gordian [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Just hatched...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gordian [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Coffee stealer!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gordian [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Joined the picnic

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0729 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



cicada nymph skins
/huge cicada eruption
//Fayetteville, WV
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0653 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/what the adult cicada looks like
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0234 by jambayalajo, on Flickr


/Butterfly World
//Coconut Beach,Florida
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
betawulf [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mating Craneflies by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Golden Orb Weaver by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
