(CBC)   Homeless man not allowed to move to his own property   (cbc.ca)
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So this guy can't even afford a basic apartment and he thinks he'll be able to take care of 11 acres of property?
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ArkAngel: So this guy can't even afford a basic apartment and he thinks he'll be able to take care of 11 acres of property?


Not sure what "Capacity to afford" and "Ability to take care of" have to do with one another.
 
RecoveringLibertarian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I suppose it's comforting in a sick way that even Canada finds a way to criminalize poverty.
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Webb said he continued to communicate with EMO officials by phone while driving across Canada, but he never got a written approval to enter P.E.I. to present at the point of entry.

Tse said her best advice to any individual in the situation that was described to her would be to go through the proper channels and try again."

More accurate headline: "Idiot didn't follow proper procedure."
 
Jz4p
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eravior: More accurate headline: "Idiot didn't follow proper procedure."


The procedure was that he needed to show his new deed, and the proof that he'd sold his previous home.

The key flaw in the procedure is that he didn't own any other property, so he's caught in a catch-22.
 
flondrix
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Eravior: "Webb said he continued to communicate with EMO officials by phone while driving across Canada, but he never got a written approval to enter P.E.I. to present at the point of entry.

Tse said her best advice to any individual in the situation that was described to her would be to go through the proper channels and try again."

More accurate headline: "Idiot didn't follow proper procedure."


Until now there hasn't been a proper procedure for taking residence on your own property.
 
my herniated disc
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I guess he couldve made up a fake rental agreement with a family member he was staying with? saying he'd been there for 5 years and was now ending it.. seems pretty ridiculous but wouldve saved a bunch of hassle. Sometimes honesty is not the best policy when it comes to the bureacracy, you just gotta tick their farking boxes like.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

flondrix: Eravior: "Webb said he continued to communicate with EMO officials by phone while driving across Canada, but he never got a written approval to enter P.E.I. to present at the point of entry.

Tse said her best advice to any individual in the situation that was described to her would be to go through the proper channels and try again."

More accurate headline: "Idiot didn't follow proper procedure."

Until now there hasn't been a proper procedure for taking residence on your own property.


Yeah. At first I was like "no one mentioned to him that he needed written permission to move to a new province in Canada?", then I was like "wait...you need written permission to move to a new province in Canada?"
 
Parrahs
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

my herniated disc: I guess he couldve made up a fake rental agreement with a family member he was staying with? saying he'd been there for 5 years and was now ending it.. seems pretty ridiculous but wouldve saved a bunch of hassle. Sometimes honesty is not the best policy when it comes to the bureacracy, you just gotta tick their farking boxes like.


Now that would likely have been a crime, and may not be all that good an idea now that he's told the world via the news that he hasn't been renting as well. So yeah, instead of coming up with ways that he should have risked punishment in order to get to hunker down on the closest thing to a home he's ever owned maybe we can tell the bureaucracy to de-SNAFU itself.
(And no dear Tse,telling someone who was threatened with arrest if he didn't get the hell out right there and then to just drive back and try again is not how you fix the cockup in your system.)
 
electricjebus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: So this guy can't even afford a basic apartment and he thinks he'll be able to take care of 11 acres of property?


A basic apartment in Vancouver is like twice my mortgage.  Also, the land mostly takes care of itself... as it's been doing for billions of years.
 
ModernLuddite [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A global pandemic is a good time to buy property and move thousands of kilometres, said no rational human being ever.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ModernLuddite: A global pandemic is a good time to buy property and move thousands of kilometres, said no rational human being ever.


Yeah! Why would anyone leave a crowded city during a pandemic? That makes no sense.
 
khatores
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: So this guy can't even afford a basic apartment and he thinks he'll be able to take care of 11 acres of property?


Damn those poor people!
 
Trik
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Seems the problem is different areas have different rules for travel during the pandemic.
 
IHateHipHop
‘’ 1 minute ago  
HAHA, homeless people think they can relocate. Good one. Didn't you know that if you don't have a home in your name, you have no rights?
 
