(Buzzfeed News)   Photos show how restaurants around the world are trying to keep customers safe while reopening. If you always wanted your own Cone of Silence or thought it would be fun to be the protagonist from "I Am Legend", this is the pandemic for you   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is all getting a bit surreal.
Whoever is running this simulation is laughing their ass off at this world they've created.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What I've learned from seeing some of the marquis boards for menus:
Restaurateurs should really learn to order multiple S's. And more vowels.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The irony is in the book he turned out to be the antagonist.
 
