 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Evidence of COVID-19 in patients. In November. In France   (nbcnews.com) divider line
71
    More: Interesting, World Health Organization, Influenza, Vincent Breton, team of researchers, last week, NBC News, World Health Organization's China office, Dr. Vin Gupta  
•       •       •

971 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 May 2020 at 12:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



71 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Talked to my Aunt and she and the family may well have had the dread Rona in December and have suffered from very Corona symptoms through the year. This is not impossible, seeing as they were Out West (BC and Alberta) at the time and thus exposed to earliest transmission from Asia, before the Italian and American strains got to Eastern Canada. Her sons's work was a possible factor in how hard he got hit and how early.

If the virus was in Europe and North America two months before the Chinese recognized it as novel, that explains a heck of a lot and also the big spike in New York following a much earlier and smaller spike on the West Coast.

We have a massive amount to learn yet about the disease, its history and spread, and why it affects people so many differnent ways never seen before in a coronavirus. Time will tell provided the Grayte Powwows that be in China, Russia, the USA and other quasi-authoritarian countries don't bury the Truth alive.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This will always be the Trump Great Plague to me, because it is so Trump and so grayte.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hard to keep claiming it came from a lab in Wuhan.  First known cases in China were in December weren't they?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Macronfiber masks not effective.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

OldRod: Hard to keep claiming it came from a lab in Wuhan.  First known cases in China were in December weren't they?


They've found a case from November.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: OldRod: Hard to keep claiming it came from a lab in Wuhan.  First known cases in China were in December weren't they?

They've found a case from November.


OK, never mind me LOL
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
November 1347? I think that was something else.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Another sad victim of the virus.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Man, that one guy, from Gyna, really got around.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

OldRod: Hard to keep claiming it came from a lab in Wuhan.  First known cases in China were in December weren't they?


They were in the middle of trying to say that a new bird flu wasn't happening and the swine flu was all gone.  Maybe they missed something?

/If you tell the truth, you don't have to remember anything.  -Mark Twain
 
wax_on [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What this means to me is that it will be months before we see the full effect of states reopening.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: This will always be the Trump Great Plague to me, because it is so Trump and so grayte.


Grayte means kinda sorta gay, right? Maybe swings both ways?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This article is two weeks old and out of date.

This shouldn't have been green lit.
 
12349876 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin'sHero: Macronfiber masks not effective.


Completely stopping every person from getting it is not the goal of any mask other than N95.  Anything that reduces the rate of spread is a good thing.  If you get it to the point where every infected person infects fewer than one other person (like 9 people infecting one other, and the 10th infecting no one), it will slowly go away.  And just about any mask greatly restricts the distance droplets travel leaving a person who is infected.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peter Green was Patient Zero?

In France (Live)
Youtube k7w9yrjqJMM
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: This will always be the Trump Great Plague to me, because it is so Trump and so grayte.


Pied Patriotic President and his Plague Pachyderms
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's been a few discovered like this. Early on, when you're an ER doc, in flu season, and you get a patient with pneumonia descending to ARDS, you're thinking "oh, bad luck with the flu." You get a patient who's having arrhythmia, you're looking at lots of things.

It's not until you suddenly see dozens of these showing up at once that you start looking for other causes.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife was in NY City in December on business.  When she got back, she came down with a fever, shortness of breath, etc...  We just chalked it up to the flu.  Now we think it was the 'rona.   We have been in lockdown pretty tight, and I mask up any time I go out, which is infrequently, so when we finally do get anti-body tests, she goes first.
 
bigbadideasinaction [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: This article is two weeks old and out of date.

This shouldn't have been green lit.


Please link the article that refutes it. Just because it's two weeks old doesn't make it less true unless there's news I can't find that rebuts it.
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My estimate of the total cases in the US folks that have had it and recovered

has gone up from 20 million to 60 or 80 million

and I haven't even read the article

this ain't nothing compared to what nature can dish out

this is a Healthcare System issue

this is a truth issue

need this is a we change issue
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No surprises.

It takes a while for things to climb to a "global pandemic" level so they can noticed, researched and properly categorized even when it is a flu; and for a virus that creates a whole spectrum of symptoms in different people it can take even longer.

This is why the belligerent talk of the "COVID-19" and "Chinar responsabiletey" is not a winning strategy long term - things aren't simple when biology is concerned, and political confrontation isn't really helping.

Preparation is gold, but the politicians in the developed world are too "cost-conscious" to spend money on something they don't understand well in advance.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bigbadideasinaction: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: This article is two weeks old and out of date.

This shouldn't have been green lit.

Please link the article that refutes it. Just because it's two weeks old doesn't make it less true unless there's news I can't find that rebuts it.


The article says the researchers found X-rays of lungs that looked like the lungs of a coronavirus patient.  And coronavirus patients have lungs that look like pneumonia.  Isn't it possible the X-rays are of pneumonia infected lungs?
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pup.socket:

This is why the belligerent talk of the "COVID-19"

Haha, nice filter there. I did not type in "COVID-19", but the phrase that a certain US president is using to describe it.
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't believe all those people in the pool in the Ozarks

and there's one case

that's just weird

that's totally unexpected

I was thinking the transmission rate was .009

.0174 as a worst-case scenario

this is bullshiat

fire them all and make them reapply

350,000 dead/60,000,000 cases = .00583333
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they couldn't f****** handle it
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just read the other day, the first 'officially' designated AIDS death in the US was around 1980. Now evidence shows it may have actually been sometime in the late 50s. It won't surprise me to find out something similar about COVID 19
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
350000 is a worst-case maximum

divided by 160000 and see what you get
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if that 'VAPING ILLNESS,' was covid-19?  Anyone remember the rare persons ting and long lingering lung issues?
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
160000/60000000

I was told there would be no math
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, I've said it a dozen times:  kill the ground zero at the wet market if you want to destroy the 'escaped From a lab' story.

If they can do it, imagine how much of a mess this will be. What if we've already had waves of covid and not known it?
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know clusters are a big issue

a big big issue

but that's why we have experts

LOL
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the new name if it was France?

The Paris Pukes?
The Toulouse Flus?
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Experts and studies

oh my god I'm laughing so hard I'm going to die
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Hard to keep claiming it came from a lab in Wuhan.  First known cases in China were in December weren't they?


Probably not. China was seemingly aware of the disease in November, without knowing what it was.
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 1 hour ago  
zepillin

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 1 hour ago  

12349876: Sin'sHero: Macronfiber masks not effective.

Completely stopping every person from getting it is not the goal of any mask other than N95.  Anything that reduces the rate of spread is a good thing.  If you get it to the point where every infected person infects fewer than one other person (like 9 people infecting one other, and the 10th infecting no one), it will slowly go away.  And just about any mask greatly restricts the distance droplets travel leaving a person who is infected.


A mask is a courtesy to others that you don't  spread your personal nasty funk.  Even if you feel hale and hearty, you could have the Covid Cooties and not know.

So wear a mask or stay home.  No one wants your manky aerosolized saliva in their sinus tissues.
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zepillin: Experts and studies

oh my god I'm laughing so hard I'm going to die


You need to come down off whatever you are taking and read your posts sober.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: What's the new name if it was France?

The Paris Pukes?
The Toulouse Flus?


The Flouvre
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Imaginativescreenname: zepillin

[Fark user image 259x194]


I've been smokin the truth dude what about what I said do you think is wrong
 
Mr Tarantula
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got a bad cold and completely lost taste and smell in late February. It was so odd because I have hyper-sensitive taste and smell and even during the worst colds I have never lost my sense of taste.

I could literally eat the spiciest onion and not be able to tell the difference from a potato. I'm nearly convinced it was COVID but I can't get an antibody test in my state.
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zepillin: Imaginativescreenname: zepillin

[Fark user image 259x194]

I've been smokin the truth dude what about what I said do you think is wrong


just one or two points of rebuttal that's all I'm asking for show me the error of my ways
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really I want it
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: I just read the other day, the first 'officially' designated AIDS death in the US was around 1980. Now evidence shows it may have actually been sometime in the late 50s. It won't surprise me to find out something similar about COVID 19


look for early covid 19 in places with native pangolins *and* bats.  My personal guess is Malaysia.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I can be zee francophobic and not sinophobic?

Good to know, thank you.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: What if we've already had waves of covid and not known it?


It should be fairly simple to rule out "waves" of COVID-19 by total mortality rates in a given area in 2019 relative to 2018.
 
astouffer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this the plot of 12 Monkeys?
 
bigbadideasinaction [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: bigbadideasinaction: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: This article is two weeks old and out of date.

This shouldn't have been green lit.

Please link the article that refutes it. Just because it's two weeks old doesn't make it less true unless there's news I can't find that rebuts it.

The article says the researchers found X-rays of lungs that looked like the lungs of a coronavirus patient.  And coronavirus patients have lungs that look like pneumonia.  Isn't it possible the X-rays are of pneumonia infected lungs?


Possible, but those were noted as being atypical of pneumonia. Nothing has come out to rebut what they found, why do you want this to not be true?

Also the article mentions people testing negative from pneumonia, but it's not clear if that's the same study or not:

Dr. Yves Cohen, who led the Paris study, looked back at the records of intensive care unit patients from late last year who had flu-like symptoms but tested negative for pneumonia. He retested 14 patients and one tested positive for COVID-19. He urged all doctors around the world to do the same.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wax_on: What this means to me is that it will be months before we see the full effect of states reopening.


...well in that case the closure is also that much more  effective. We should just take a week off ever other month.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr Tarantula: I got a bad cold and completely lost taste and smell in late February. It was so odd because I have hyper-sensitive taste and smell and even during the worst colds I have never lost my sense of taste.

I could literally eat the spiciest onion and not be able to tell the difference from a potato. I'm nearly convinced it was COVID but I can't get an antibody test in my state.


Go cough on your nearest republican politician.  They seem to get preferential treatment when it comes to tests.
 
Displayed 50 of 71 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.