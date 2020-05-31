 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   Microsoft replacing MSN journalists with artificiaI intelligence. Evil robot commence   (gizmodo.com) divider line
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why are they reporting on something that CNN did ten years ago?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Here's a preview of what you can expect from their new writers.

/TBF, Tay was probably right about Ted Cruz
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Russ1642: Why are they reporting on something that CNN did ten years ago?


Russ1642 had an issue with CNN ten years ago, but it may have been resolved today. Due to actions from Microsoft (MSFT, 183.25) earlier today. The company has admitted to using AI as content editors.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My attempt at shiatty AI.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Just a few more. That chatbot didn't stand a chance.

/Tay needed Thorazine after one day of "learning" on Twitter
 
