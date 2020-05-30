 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   What do people dealing with flooding need? Water. But, not just any water. They need strip club water   (mlive.com) divider line
    More: Hero, Michigan, Midland County, Michigan, Dj vu, adult entertainment company, Donation, bottles of water, company plans, United Way donation center  
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Strip Club Water is the name of my all anime Nashville Pussy cover band.
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A strip club care package?
I don't know what that is but SURE; I'll take two!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
the only problem is that you have to shake the bottle for 5 minutes to get a sip...
 
mrparks [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
No glitter? Cheapskates.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Booty juice?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Booty juice?


Deploy the Stripper Dripper!
 
