(CNBC)   Protests, curfews and now the National Guard. This is Saturday night's civil unrest thread   (cnbc.com) divider line
twoody [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When there are riots in Salt Lake, you know it's a big deal... https://twitter.com/BenWinslo​w/status/​1266838072689225728?s=20
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The trick is to have blackout curtains, so you can decide for yourself if you want it to be night or day.
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop burning shiat WHITE PEOPLE!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
11 seconds away from an amusing simulpost...
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and here i am just getting drunk at home
 
booniepepper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those agent provocateurs must be crawling back to the hollar with their tacticool hanging between their legs.

Everyone is wise to their shiat, have phones and data plans.  Those good old boys wouldn't want to be instantly outed in the midst of a riot they created.
 
bigpeeler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Those who refuse to learn from the past are condemned to repeat it."
 
derpes_simplex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: Stop burning shiat WHITE PEOPLE!


At least it destroys facile narratives.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: Stop burning shiat WHITE PEOPLE!


The only white people burning shiat at the protests are the ones actively trying to give the cops an excuse to kill black people. See also that umbrella guy at the Auto Zone.
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young, please report to the stage.
 
Snaps [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LIVE: PROTESTS CONTINUE IN WASHINGTON DC
Youtube GktKgs-Vy6U

DC
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bigpeeler: "Those who refuse to learn from the past are condemned to repeat it."


Welcome to 1968 II: Same shiat different decade
 
Snaps [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Protesters marching through streets of San Francisco -- LIVE
Youtube Ok_ju6BiO0w


SF, with annoying helicopter noises
 
Snaps [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coverage of PHILADELPHIA Protest for George Floyd
Youtube dJLRj6FH5Mk

Philly
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Checking I'm on duty right now (EMT) right across the river from Philly. I'm expecting Camden will follow in Philly's footsteps and start rioting tonight. My home is 6 miles from Camden in Cherry Hill.  shiats starting to get a little close.

Philly is not controlled at the moment listening to the scanner.
 
Snaps [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WATCH: Protest for justice after George Floyd's death being held at Dallas City Hall
Youtube 4wL0mWNvAGA

Dallas, more helicopter noise
 
Austin [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops are currently beating the fark out of people in LA on CNN.
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Union Square NYC George Floyd protest
Youtube nvC0x_eXJoY


Greetings from downtown NYC.
 
Snaps [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch Live: Protests Continue in LA after Night of Violence and Unrest
Youtube iFBP0zpTj-o

LA
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: and here i am just getting drunk at home


1) Username checks out
2) That could be my username
3) That's certainly my plan
 
gamepolice [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LAPD beating up mostly peaceful protestors
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Milwaukee's in the Curfew Club now.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snaps: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/4wL0mWNv​AGA]
Dallas, more helicopter noise


Louisville live stream maybe here later? Currently a desktop screen:
Protesters gather in downtown Louisville calling for justice in Breonna Taylor case | Live coverage
Youtube F0JtRBAmYYo

Live blog from the Courier Journal (local paper)
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gamepolice: LAPD beating up mostly peaceful protestors


You saw that too?
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snaps: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/iFBP0zpT​j-o?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]
LA


Clicked and there's a squad car on fire.  Three others around it are vandalized.

I don't even know what to say any more.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pittsburgh is reporting businesses broken into and injuries
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casey17: gamepolice: LAPD beating up mostly peaceful protestors

You saw that too?


I saw some chick get shot point blank in the stomach with a rubber bullets, she spent like 2 minutes doubled over in pain before disappearing
 
Snaps [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: Snaps: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/iFBP0zpT​j-o?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]
LA

Clicked and there's a squad car on fire.  Three others around it are vandalized.

I don't even know what to say any more.


This was Philly just a few minutes ago.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
KC has protesters, so far they're pretty chill.  Local news is reporting 6 arrests earlier for bottles thrown at cops.
 
Snaps [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's going to be a long night, farkers in downtown anywhere, stay safe.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bourgeoisie of the whole world, which looks complacently upon the wholesale massacre, is convulsed by horror at the desecration of brick and mortar.

Karl Marx, The Civil War in France
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snaps: Glitchwerks: Snaps: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/iFBP0zpT​j-o?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]
LA

Clicked and there's a squad car on fire.  Three others around it are vandalized.

I don't even know what to say any more.

This was Philly just a few minutes ago.

[Fark user image image 425x318]


Philly protesters should be given MANPADs, given the PD's history.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will update the multi-stream as new stuff comes up. So far streams are of

Bay Area (ABC)
Cleveland
Dallas
Denver
NYC
Philadelphia

http://www.youtubemultiplier.com/5ed2​d​c823d713-farkfarkfarkfarkfarkfark3.php​
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not much happening here in Tucson, either today or last night.  A few broken windows last night, otherwise no real damage.  Police "threw pepper balls" at a crowd to disperse it at midnight, but it seems like everyone was going home anyway (and some people probably used the pepper balls in their food today....mmmm, incapacitating).

Today it's 107 degrees out, I think everyone is staying inside.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks like tonight is going to look like last night. Maybe worse. This doesn't seem to be losing steam.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: Snaps: Glitchwerks: Snaps: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/iFBP0zpT​j-o?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]
LA

Clicked and there's a squad car on fire.  Three others around it are vandalized.

I don't even know what to say any more.

This was Philly just a few minutes ago.

[Fark user image image 425x318]

Philly protesters should be given MANPADs, given the PD's history.


Oh come on it's not like they ever had a police chief order a bomb be dropped on someone's house before

/oh wait
 
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ifky: Will update the multi-stream as new stuff comes up. So far streams are of

Bay Area (ABC)
Cleveland
Dallas
Denver
NYC
Philadelphia

http://www.youtubemultiplier.com/5ed2d​c823d713-farkfarkfarkfarkfarkfark3.php​


Thank you for sharing that.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
america is over, unless you get your shiat together. step one, put trump in jail.
 
hodgemann [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Starbucks on fire in Philly.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gamepolice: LAPD beating up mostly peaceful protestors


Sounds like my charity Guns For Minorities should mobilize. Apparently the only way you keep cops from beating you senseless as a protestor is to be armed to the teeth with a few hundred other protestors armed to the teeth.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: Stop burning shiat WHITE PEOPLE!


Why? It's all insured (for the small businesses, hopefully for at least 3x what the business was worth), so the owners will get out with a payday, the INsurance company's investors will take it in the ass, and the state/feds will have to step in with some good-will bailouts.

Plus, think of all the jobs created to clean up the mess and either repair or tear down and rebuild the remains.

Really, you should be thanking them.

/yes, I'm being snarky.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hodgemann: [Fark user image 850x478]
Starbucks on fire in Philly.


Huh. So that's how they get their coffees to all taste burnt as shiat.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kamala Harris is at the DC protest. She's wearing her mask and in the crowd.

https://twitter.com/KamalaHarris/stat​u​s/1266839402724163584
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: america is over, unless you get your shiat together. step one, put trump in jail.


Pretty sure this country is not going to get its shiat together.

And we're headed towards a huge crash.
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hodgemann: [Fark user image image 850x478]
Starbucks on fire in Philly.


White people with premium mediocre taste BTFO
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hodgemann: [Fark user image 850x478]
Starbucks on fire in Philly.


The coffee was already burned though
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Denver

https://9news.com/embeds/video/73-a49​0​ccf7-69a1-4ffc-ba10-64d98e7367ea/ifram​e?jwsource=cl
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shastacola: Kamala Harris is at the DC protest. She's wearing her mask and in the crowd.

https://twitter.com/KamalaHarris/statu​s/1266839402724163584


Well, we already knew cops were infiltrating the protests.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: Snaps: Glitchwerks: Snaps: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/iFBP0zpT​j-o?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]
LA

Clicked and there's a squad car on fire.  Three others around it are vandalized.

I don't even know what to say any more.

This was Philly just a few minutes ago.

[Fark user image image 425x318]

Philly protesters should be given MANPADs, given the PD's history.


Maybe someone should conveniently and accidentally post the location of the nearest Nat'l Guard armory.
 
