(My Fox 8 Greensboro)   Two kids, ages 6 and 7, borrow grandmother's car, take it for joy ride. If you're reading this on Fark, you know it went horribly horribly wrong   (myfox8.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sad indeed.
 
AstroJesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I blame Lamborghini.
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They were trying to find the Garden of Eden
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll teach those little brats.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
did  the driver fall asleep...

oh, that's a different joke.

/i already live in Florida to get used to the heat, i know the next place for me.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was gonna post the hoodrat pic but...no.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Usually its presence on fark would indicate something to the effect of they accidentally ran an ice cream truck off the road then attempted to eat the resultant mess before it melted.  I should have noticed the sad tag because now I have one.  Maybe there are plentiful ice cream trucks in heaven.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well at least they got out of this time line. It's not going well.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus........
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just one more reason to have a manual transmission car.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It could have been worse.
"Alcohol may have been a factor"
 
mrparks [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Once, I almost ran my mom over when she was letting me drive the van around.

I learned two very valuable lessons. 1: If she didn't see, it didn't happen, and 2: Two pedals, one foot.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wow.  To cheer us all up, here is a tourism ad about how nice it is in Japan this time of year.  You will especially like the synchronized dancing.
LADYBABY "ニッポン饅頭 / Nippon manju "Music Clip
Youtube M8-vje-bq9c
 
jsmilky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
see, we glamorized that chubby Lambo kid, now we get this.

those celebrities who sucked up to him, shame on u.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jsmilky: see, we glamorized that chubby Lambo kid, now we get this.

those celebrities who sucked up to him, shame on u.


Maybe grandma will get a Lamborghini to drive.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
DNRTFA, but I'm guessing this didn't become a charming coming-of-age movie script.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Headline repeats headline repeats headline repeats headline repeats...
 
GeeksAreMyPeeps [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Investigators have not released the names of the victims killed in the crash, pending family notification"

Can you imagine being the parents of a 6 and 7 year old that left your children in the care of their grandmother and hearing this story?
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Where the F**K were the parents or grandma?!
 
uck It
‘’ 1 minute ago  

KidKorporate: DNRTFA, but I'm guessing this didn't become a charming coming-of-age movie script.


Spoiler alert!  Grandma's going to need a new car.  But only a 2 seater.
 
