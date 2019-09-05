 Skip to content
Meanwhile, The Canadian Armed Forces are now to receive Hazard Pay for working in Long-Term Care Homes
slaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And I am perfectly fine with this use of my tax dollars.
It breaks my heart to hear of the conditions they are finding in some of these places; but I am not surprised.  My youngest is a PSW in one and the stories of short-staffing, lack of equipment and so on are not new to me.  If nothing else good comes of this pandemic, at least this is now "out there" and can no longer be ignored.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I wouldn't mind seeing someone from the National Guard or another organization assigned to each nursing home/residential care facility with over 50 beds or so. They would be trained to monitor and make sure the facility follows best practices. Depending on facility size, maybe the observer could rotate among a few facilities. To take effect through at least the rest of the year.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i hear cuomo is planning to pay all the covid positive patients he sent to the nursing homes hazard pay too.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
good.

Bonus good, the scathing report from the Army Medics might actually get some of the needed changes to the system happening at least in Ontario.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Premier Doug Ford's long-term care cuts are harming Ontario seniors (September 2019)

Privatize the profits, socialize the losses.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Too bad they had little or no security at the one Detroit nursing  home where some punk used an old man's face as a punching bag.  The video was disgusting
 
CommonName2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 600x685]

Premier Doug Ford's long-term care cuts are harming Ontario seniors (September 2019)

Privatize the profits, socialize the losses.


Liberals are responsible for just as much corruption. It is a problem with politicians not with a specific party.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: I wouldn't mind seeing someone from the National Guard or another organization assigned to each nursing home/residential care facility with over 50 beds or so. They would be trained to monitor and make sure the facility follows best practices. Depending on facility size, maybe the observer could rotate among a few facilities. To take effect through at least the rest of the year.


So let me get this straight. You want the military to enforce medical guidelines in facilities.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Good. They deserve it because the work is dangerous and because they are systematically underpaid, at least in the lower ranks and probably a good way up the pay scale.

Conservatives love to yap about our patriotic boys and girls but they are Scrooge when it comes to allowing them the least bit of slack or even decent remuneration, protection, and logistics on the public (super-rich man's) purse.

They might get lots of training and supplies on the battlefield in some cases, but that is only because they are being employed by the original Deep State (military suppliers) not by bureaucrats. The move to privatize war mongering for profit rather than people or public interests produces many unintended and disastrous consequences, some unintended, but all disastrous.

A nation of shopkeepers is not very war-like, but a nation run by shop-keepers is totally gung ho, but rarely honest and competent while the grocer's thumb is on the scale.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: I wouldn't mind seeing someone from the National Guard or another organization assigned to each nursing home/residential care facility with over 50 beds or so. They would be trained to monitor and make sure the facility follows best practices. Depending on facility size, maybe the observer could rotate among a few facilities. To take effect through at least the rest of the year.

So let me get this straight. You want the military to enforce medical guidelines in facilities.


No, just to guard them against Tories and Trumpers.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

CommonName2: Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 600x685]

Premier Doug Ford's long-term care cuts are harming Ontario seniors (September 2019)

Privatize the profits, socialize the losses.

Liberals are responsible for just as much corruption. It is a problem with politicians not with a specific party.


So vote Conservative?
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: I wouldn't mind seeing someone from the National Guard or another organization assigned to each nursing home/residential care facility with over 50 beds or so. They would be trained to monitor and make sure the facility follows best practices. Depending on facility size, maybe the observer could rotate among a few facilities. To take effect through at least the rest of the year.

So let me get this straight. You want the military to enforce medical guidelines in facilities.


For this year? Yep. Way too many unnecessary deaths. The presence would make sure the homes are on their best behavior. I guarantee it would save thousands of lives.
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sno man: good.

Bonus good, the scathing report from the Army Medics might actually get some of the needed changes to the system happening at least in Ontario.


There is a reason why the Ontario government created the Minister of Long Term Care last year . I suspect at the best they recognized that with the boomers retiring this was a necessity to manage this upcoming societal change or they knew the crap about the LTC homes was coming down the pipe in some manner and would need someone to address . I hope it was the former, the fact that Ford's mother in law is in one makes me suspect not.

brantgoose: Good. They deserve it because the work is dangerous and because they are systematically underpaid, at least in the lower ranks and probably a good way up the pay scale.

Conservatives love to yap about our patriotic boys and girls but they are Scrooge when it comes to allowing them the least bit of slack or even decent remuneration, protection, and logistics on the public (super-rich man's) purse.


Although I agree with them involved in this
Have you seen how much a Corporal in Canada makes compared to the US? One thing our military has is decent wages and when they spend, they at least try to get what is best that the budget allows or is available.

If anything about cuts blame that on the Liberal party. Under Chretien they stripped a lot and we ended up spending another 150 million and may have just had 6 CF members die because of his influence in the MHP. Harper cut a bit more but he did it across the whole government (whether that was a good thing is up for debate). The only smart thing they did was not get us involved in Iraq back in 2003. For the longest time it was pushed that Canada was the "world's peacekeepers", great that sets our agenda but that doesn't help with equipping (cough Iltis cough) and the beginning of Afghanistan definitely showed we have the spirit but we needed to do better for our military.
 
