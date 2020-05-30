 Skip to content
(Twitter) There were no arrests or looting during the demonstrations in Kansas City yesterday. Wonder why? Maybe because the police and protesters were on the same side
2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
2 hours ago  
no arrests, other than the 5 arrests
 
Marcus Aurelius
2 hours ago  
If the police are not accountable to a civilian authority, they are accountable to no one.  They're not going to police themselves, you know.

Weaning them off of their nasty theft habit would be a good start.
 
Combustion
2 hours ago  
All the Serpicos need to rise up NOW and do their thing.
 
pkjun
2 hours ago  
Many police and rioters are on the same side in MN, too.

/Some of those that work forces are the same who burn crosses
 
monsatano
2 hours ago  

Combustion: All the Serpicos need to rise up NOW and do their thing.


66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
King Something
1 hour ago  
They should have been building a railroad, but instead they were jumping around
 
Cagey B
1 hour ago  
Is there any context for this photo? For all I know there's a dude getting choked out on the ground below them, and they're holding the the guy's sign as a trophy.
 
Shostie
39 minutes ago  

Combustion: All the Serpicos need to rise up NOW and do their thing.


They're busy tending to their apartment menageries.
 
sirrerun
27 minutes ago  
The police were sympathetic in Dallas during the Alton Sterling protests in 2016.
Then Micah X happened.

Not saying KC police are wrong, just that correlation does not equal causation.
 
rebelyell2006
8 minutes ago  
Well, that and all of the red hatters went up to Minnesota to riot and loot.  The one in Santa Fe was peaceful because red hatters hate the altitude and tend to stay away.  Hard for those mouth breathers to breath in the high mountains
 
Sam Malone
8 minutes ago  
It's nice to see that the police won't stand.
Won't stand.
Won't stand brutality.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
7 minutes ago  

Cagey B: Is there any context for this photo? For all I know there's a dude getting choked out on the ground below them, and they're holding the the guy's sign as a trophy.


We need to see what was happening just before this photo was taken before making any conclusions.
 
Sandelaphon
5 minutes ago  
Their police force probably isn't lead by a white nationalist who hires and protects neo nazis in the ranks.
 
sinner4ever
5 minutes ago  
CNN right now
Los Angeles over a dozen police vehicles vandalized, some going up in flames.
 
mikaloyd
3 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: CNN right now
Los Angeles over a dozen police vehicles vandalized, some going up in flames.


Angelinos can riot like no others
 
Jeebus Saves
3 minutes ago  
Nu-nu-Fark:  All twitter, all the time!
 
bthom37
3 minutes ago  
6 arrests today per local news for throwing bottles at cops.
 
notgonnatellu
less than a minute ago  

sinner4ever: CNN right now
Los Angeles over a dozen police vehicles vandalized, some going up in flames.


Philly too.
 
sinner4ever
less than a minute ago  

mikaloyd: sinner4ever: CNN right now
Los Angeles over a dozen police vehicles vandalized, some going up in flames.

Angelinos can riot like no others


Who riots at 3pm ?
 
