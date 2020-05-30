 Skip to content
(The Drive)   You might want to sit for this startling headline: Small cars still have higher driver death rates, IIHS study shows   (thedrive.com) divider line
Charles of York
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Inconceivable
 
starlost
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
cue the harry chapin joke
/yeah i'm old
//and i got more money then i'll ever spend
 
Xavier99
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Call me when they finally require bumpers to be a standard height on all vehicles.
 
cleek
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Smaller vehicles offer less protection for the driver in crashes, and their lighter mass means that they take the brunt of collisions with larger vehicles," commented the IIHS's senior vice president of vehicle research, Joe Nolan.

yes. very startling.
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I just maneuver away from danger in my little Saturn Sky.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Alternately, people with large, heavy, gas guzzling cars are killing people with more environmentally friendly vehicles in the name of "safety".
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Driving standards are so poor in the US this doesn't surprise me at all.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Xavier99: Call me when they finally require bumpers to be a standard height on all vehicles.


And require headlights to be no more than 30" off the ground.
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


*laughs in Canyonero
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

theguyyousaw: [Fark user image 425x318]

*laughs in Canyonero


Fig 1. What laughing in Canyonero might look like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This and that:

Xavier99: Call me when they finally require bumpers to be a standard height on all vehicles.


SomeAmerican: Alternately, people with large, heavy, gas guzzling cars are killing people with more environmentally friendly vehicles in the name of "safety".


Small afraid drivers who are unable to handle large vehicles buy large vehicles because it makes them safer from small afraid drivers who are unable to handle large vehicles.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You mean the laws of physics still apply?!?!?!  Who'd a thunk it!
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And the increase in deaths correlate with the increase SUVs on the road. A partial solution would be to increase taxes based on cars weight to discourage peoples from buying heavier vehicles than they need.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ they would have had to unfold me like a napkin if I was that dummy
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And studies also show that in a shootout between the armed and the unarmed, it is the armed that often come out on top
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I wonder if they adjusted for age. A lot of teens and younger drivers go for the compact cars because they are cheap and they don't have a family to deal with, and those younger drivers also tend to have more accidents than older more experienced drivers.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
To be fair, the last of the decent SUVs are getting a bit long in the tooth and need to be driven conservatively to remain semi-reliable. Unless you've got the bank for a brand new Tahoe that is.
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Now do a study about SUVs crashing with semis.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The ultimate in safety.

The Simpsons - Canyonero
Youtube PI_Jl5WFQkA
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Seriously though...it's like Covid masks. Assholes who insist on ignoring reasonable social norms and instead drive SUVs ruin it for everyone else.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Xavier99: Call me when they finally require bumpers to be a standard height on all vehicles.


Exactly. So many standards that could save lives. That we will never do in the USA. Look at the bumpers on pickup trucks and monster SUV. Right at decapitation height. Also look at the "bumper" on the semi tractors. Same thing. And no side guard rails on the tractors. The rest of the industrialized world can make theses standards. But not the USA. Sad.
Want to have a jacked-up off road thingie? Then have a drop down bumper for when you are on the road with the rest of us. And very severe penalties for not using them.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

starlost: cue the harry chapin joke
/yeah i'm old
//and i got more money then i'll ever spend


"He's still be alive if he drove a Cadillac"

Anyway...  I was just reminiscing today about two cars that I owned.  A Toyota Echo for about 5 years, then a Chevy Aveo for some 7 years.  At the time, my commute was 65 miles each way.  So I had to fill the tank up at least once a week, sometimes more.  And that time gas was in the high $3 per gallon.  Sometimes over $4.

Thank goodness I had those little cars that got like 40mpg.
And thank goodness I didn't get into a wreck in ALL that time.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: And studies also show that in a shootout between the armed and the unarmed, it is the armed that often come out on top


Unless the armed ones are Stormtroopers. Not the Nazi kind; the Star Wars kind. You probably didn't need me to make that distinction, but I started drinking early today.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Xavier99: Call me when they finally require bumpers to be a standard height on all vehicles.


Ugh...  My daughter was driving a Toyota Camry and rear-ended a Jeep.  She was going like 10mph.  It should have been a little bump, and everyone drives away.  But the bumper on the Jeep was really high.  So the bumper tore into the engine well and effectively totaled the car.

Why the fark is that dude allowed to ride around with his bumper so high?!?
 
