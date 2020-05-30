 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   The Amish bring their support to Minneapolis   (twitter.com) divider line
57
    More: Sappy, shot  
•       •       •

1988 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 30 May 2020 at 3:34 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



57 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Holy shiat.

I'm not gonna pretend that the Amish are saints, or that they don't have problems, but that's farking awesome of them.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Amish make their own cardboard and don't use Sharpies.
Those are Mennonites, maybe even Hutterites.
Heathen.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

lurkey: Amish make their own cardboard and don't use Sharpies.
Those are Mennonites, maybe even Hutterites.
Heathen.


It's hard to tell.  There are so many grey areas between different Amish groups and Mennonites, who also have a wide range of clothing styles.   Definitely not Hutterites, maybe.   Hutteritewomen wear those polka dot scarves, at least the ones I have seen..

The ladies in that tweet don't seem as covered up as Amish women when they go out in to the English world (no bonnets, etc.) but again, the Amish are not a monolith either.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
#Alllivesmatter?

That is a rebuke of the #blacklivesmatter movement.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have one story that relates to the Amish.

Around 2005ish my cousin unexpectedly died. That family is hugely religious, though not Amish, they did live in Amish country and were friends with that community. At the funeral, the Amish showed up in numbers. In the church they stood all along the interior walls, while families sat in the pews. During the procession, it was car, horse-buggy, car, horse-buggy... and so on. It was a sight to see and to be a part of.

Even though I don't live anywhere near them, this may sound odd, every time I buy groceries, sometimes I see an Amish brand and I'll buy that despite the cost increase.

All because they were awesome and nice.

/I got nothin' else to add
//The Amish are great
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they also gonna rebuild the city? "HAHA! Don't look now, but we have completed all your chores!"
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they see the video on their facebook?
 
zang
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingismybusiness: Are they also gonna rebuild the city?


Plainly.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amish? Unlikely. They are probably Mennonites. What's the difference, you may ask. You'd never see the Amish, especially this time of year. If you see them, out and about, in regular society...they are very probably Mennonites.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you, subby.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: #Alllivesmatter?

That is a rebuke of the #blacklivesmatter movement.


Except that Mennonites don't go to war, so they walk the walk.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aha, it's the Amish that are bring in outside protestors!

Those sneaky bearded butter churning bastards!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did they hear about this?
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: How did they hear about this?


They are allowed communication devices outside the home.
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long before orange fatso attacks them on Twitter?
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Bruderhof have a community in Minneapolis.  They're "Amish with cars."

(They're around here also.  Great people.)
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: #Alllivesmatter?

That is a rebuke of the #blacklivesmatter movement.


Did you literally stop reading right there?
 
puffy999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the Amish had beards? Even the women?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zang: farkingismybusiness: Are they also gonna rebuild the city?

Plainly.


Barns! Barns as far as the eye can see!
 
mrparks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey God, found the ones hiding smartphones inside of a fake goat.

Is that a smiting or what? Wait, you want me to go play Bioshock until my thumbs fall off? Why yes, I am an excellent person.

/totes just talking to myself.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: I thought the Amish had beards? Even the women?


Only married Amish men can wear beards.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: How did they hear about this?


Underrated comment.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is one of the greatest things. Thanks for sharing.
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Really cool, happy to see, definitely not Amish.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well I suppose that horseshiat in the streets is preferable to violence in the streets
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Naido: Well I suppose that horseshiat in the streets is preferable to violence in the streets


Definitely preferable to the horse's ass in our White House.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

lurkey: Amish make their own cardboard and don't use Sharpies.
Those are Mennonites, maybe even Hutterites.
Heathen.


The Hutts are notorious intergalactic gangsters. Their presence represents a significant escalation of tensions.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

puffy999: I thought the Amish had beards? Even the women?


I think you've confused the Amish with dwarves. It's a very common mistake.
 
Victoly [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They heard there was something Amish in Minneapolis

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

puffy999: I thought the Amish had beards? Even the women?


What kind of a sikh person makes fun of religious facial hair?
 
vestona22
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: lurkey: Amish make their own cardboard and don't use Sharpies.
Those are Mennonites, maybe even Hutterites.
Heathen.

It's hard to tell.  There are so many grey areas between different Amish groups and Mennonites, who also have a wide range of clothing styles.   Definitely not Hutterites, maybe.   Hutteritewomen wear those polka dot scarves, at least the ones I have seen..

The ladies in that tweet don't seem as covered up as Amish women when they go out in to the English world (no bonnets, etc.) but again, the Amish are not a monolith either.


I thought this was already called out as fake....
 
Dimensio
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Amish, even the more "liberal" sects, are not known for involving themselves in political statements. This is an interesting occurrence.
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

puffy999: I thought the Amish had beards? Even the women?


No, you're thinking of dwarves.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Short Victoria's War: puffy999: I thought the Amish had beards? Even the women?

No, you're thinking of dwarves.


And my axe!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

freetomato: How long before orange fatso attacks them on Twitter?


He will call them fake Amish or paid Amish.
 
treesloth
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Aha, it's the Amish that are bring in outside protestors!

Those sneaky bearded butter churning bastards!


Don't be like that.  They're a million times as humble as thou art.
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: All because they were awesome and nice.


After the Amish schoolhouse shooting, the Amish community supported and comforted the widow and family of the man who had killed five children and himself, and shared the fund set up to help them. Yes, they have their oddities, but they can be quite amazingly nice.
 
AndTheyAllLived
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

lurkey: Amish make their own cardboard and don't use Sharpies.
Those are Mennonites, maybe even Hutterites.
Heathen.


SPLITTERS!
 
Vespers
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I love the calligraphy on the sign. #beautifulprotestpenmanship
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: #Alllivesmatter?

That is a rebuke of the #blacklivesmatter movement.


Eh, the Amish and Mennonites are extremist pacifists, so they mean it literally.
 
Cyrusv10
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: I have one story that relates to the Amish.

Around 2005ish my cousin unexpectedly died. That family is hugely religious, though not Amish, they did live in Amish country and were friends with that community. At the funeral, the Amish showed up in numbers. In the church they stood all along the interior walls, while families sat in the pews. During the procession, it was car, horse-buggy, car, horse-buggy... and so on. It was a sight to see and to be a part of.

Even though I don't live anywhere near them, this may sound odd, every time I buy groceries, sometimes I see an Amish brand and I'll buy that despite the cost increase.

All because they were awesome and nice.

/I got nothin' else to add
//The Amish are great


csb
 
Artist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
CSB: My Great grandmother left the Amish order-as is allowed after being out in the regular world for a year when you're 16. Sorry, can't remember the name for that. Why did she leave? She said the Amish were "too old fashioned."
In 1900. Yep.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

LrdPhoenix: mrshowrules: #Alllivesmatter?

That is a rebuke of the #blacklivesmatter movement.

Eh, the Amish and Mennonites are extremist pacifists, so they mean it literally.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
schubie
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Just don't buy a puppy from them
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Artist: CSB: My Great grandmother left the Amish order-as is allowed after being out in the regular world for a year when you're 16. Sorry, can't remember the name for that.


Rumspringa.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: #Alllivesmatter?

That is a rebuke of the #blacklivesmatter movement.


I hope you're focusing your displeasure on the twat who twitted the vid. The folks holding the signs probably aren't steeped in the meaning of alt-right #craptags
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dimensio: The Amish, even the more "liberal" sects, are not known for involving themselves in political statements. This is an interesting occurrence.


It says right in the video description that they are "Church of God" and not Mennonite or Amish, which, obviously not Amish anyway because this isn't a thing they would do and the clothes are wrong.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

puffy999: I thought the Amish had beards? Even the women?


That's dwarfs. Common mistake.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: zang: farkingismybusiness: Are they also gonna rebuild the city?

Plainly.

Barns! Barns as far as the eye can see!


You are on to something.  I need a barn.  Send them this way.
 
Displayed 50 of 57 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.