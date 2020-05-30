 Skip to content
(Twitter) Minneapolis protests taken over by out-of-staters according to Governor, State AG, and Mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul
4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
BizarreMan
4 hours ago  
That race war isn't just going to start itself.
 
snocone
4 hours ago  
Danger close! They are in the wire.
 
GardenWeasel
4 hours ago  
HINT:

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/07/us​/​politics/erik-prince-project-veritas.h​tml
 
IgG4
4 hours ago  
Yeah this seemed obvious to me right out of the gate. basically everyone they are arresting for instigating the looting is not from MN.

They are going to be releasing names of the arrested soon. It will be interesting to see who these aholes are.
 
phimuskapsi
4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Full thread, since it should be seen all at once.
 
pearls before swine
4 hours ago  
Real life is starting to to melt into some serious distopian sci fi shiat.
 
gamepolice
4 hours ago  
How they know this as well is by people's cell phones, a lot of cell phone traffic popped up from phones that are usually in different parts of the country
 
Sin'sHero
4 hours ago  
The in-Staters probably voted for Michelle Bachmann.
 
cretinbob
4 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


//are there some? probably, but not that many.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk
3 hours ago  
You know, a giant meteor would be kind of merciful at this point
 
BunkyBrewman
3 hours ago  

cretinbob: [i.imgur.com image 245x247] [View Full Size image _x_]

//are there some? probably, but not that many.


lol, I guess the mayor of Minneapolis was bullshiatting then when he said everyone arrested last night was from out of state.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phimuskapsi
3 hours ago  

BunkyBrewman: cretinbob: [i.imgur.com image 245x247] [View Full Size image _x_]

//are there some? probably, but not that many.

lol, I guess the mayor of Minneapolis was bullshiatting then when he said everyone arrested last night was from out of state.


I mean, of all the places in the country Minneapolis might be one of the worst to infiltrate. The second you open your mouth you give yourself away. That accent cannot be faked.
 
Dewey Fidalgo
3 hours ago  

BunkyBrewman: cretinbob: [i.imgur.com image 245x247] [View Full Size image _x_]

//are there some? probably, but not that many.

lol, I guess the mayor of Minneapolis was bullshiatting then when he said everyone arrested last night was from out of state.


I'm still aghast at the sheer ballsiness of the black clad, gas masked, with an umbrella, guy who so causally broke all the windows in that AutoZone and then walked, not ran, away.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk
3 hours ago  
So, let me get this straight: protests are strictly "Locals Only"?
 
Close2TheEdge
3 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: So, let me get this straight: protests are strictly "Locals Only"?


If your sole purpose is to just stir shiat up for the goal of pushing a narrative, or just to be a destructive asshole, then it makes NO difference where you come from.

The local residents have a legitimate right to protest police brutality in their community.  Want to protest?  Organize one in your own area.  If you are traveling specifically to Minneapolis, let's not be naive.  Your goal is to add fuel to an already incendiary situation, and that needs to clamped down.
 
dr_blasto
3 hours ago  
Someone I know wrote:
Suburban and out of state friends. I'm not sure if the media is talking about this or not. Minneapolis is being burned to the ground by white supremacists, proud boys, boogaloos, alt-right...seriously take your pick. White men are breaking the windows, white men are starting fires, white men are starting fights. This is an arrogant tactic by people that think they are too clever for anyone to figure out what they are doing. Help let the world know that we are under attack by outside forces and the police are more concerned with shooting rubber bullets and teargas at peaceful protesters then the actual people who are causing destruction.
 
iheartscotch
2 hours ago  
Seriously. We need to act now. We NEED empathy classes and conflict resolution classes For. Every. Single. American. Child. It won't stop this shiat right away; but it might stop it in 20-30 years.
 
GardenWeasel
2 hours ago  

iheartscotch: Seriously. We need to act now. We NEED empathy classes and conflict resolution classes For. Every. Single. American. Child. It won't stop this shiat right away; but it might stop it in 20-30 years.


You can't get people to wear a mask. How are you going to force them to learn?
 
iheartscotch
2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: iheartscotch: Seriously. We need to act now. We NEED empathy classes and conflict resolution classes For. Every. Single. American. Child. It won't stop this shiat right away; but it might stop it in 20-30 years.

You can't get people to wear a mask. How are you going to force them to learn?


Chain them to desks if we have to.

Look, there aren't any easy solutions. There aren't any god damned fairy godmothers who are gonna fly in on a pink bubble, wave their wands and fix this for us. The only way we fix this shiat is by shifting our culture. It will take decades, if not longer.

/ how did we make sure that Germany didn't rise again after WWII? It wasn't by ignoring the problem. It wasn't by burning shiat. It was accomplished by changing their culture and then sitting on them for 70 years.
 
Squid_for_Brains
2 hours ago  

Close2TheEdge: MaudlinMutantMollusk: So, let me get this straight: protests are strictly "Locals Only"?

If your sole purpose is to just stir shiat up for the goal of pushing a narrative, or just to be a destructive asshole, then it makes NO difference where you come from.

The local residents have a legitimate right to protest police brutality in their community.  Want to protest?  Organize one in your own area.  If you are traveling specifically to Minneapolis, let's not be naive.  Your goal is to add fuel to an already incendiary situation, and that needs to clamped down.


Angry mobs certainly get the point across, but they also give plenty of cover to bad actors.

It will be interesting to see the % of white supremacists vs. the "burn it down" crowd vs. locals who have nothing left to lose.
 
hodgemann
2 hours ago  
Why am I not surprised that Joy "paid to always be wrong" Reid is believing every word of that 3 A.M. gaslighting press briefing?

Anyone who saw any Unicorn Riot footage knows how full of shiat the Governor's assessment of the situation was.
 
hodgemann
2 hours ago  

iheartscotch: Seriously. We need to act now. We NEED empathy classes and conflict resolution classes For. Every. Single. American. Child. It won't stop this shiat right away; but it might stop it in 20-30 years.


Or... we could arrest murdering cops?
 
Dewey Fidalgo
2 hours ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Close2TheEdge: MaudlinMutantMollusk: So, let me get this straight: protests are strictly "Locals Only"?

If your sole purpose is to just stir shiat up for the goal of pushing a narrative, or just to be a destructive asshole, then it makes NO difference where you come from.

The local residents have a legitimate right to protest police brutality in their community.  Want to protest?  Organize one in your own area.  If you are traveling specifically to Minneapolis, let's not be naive.  Your goal is to add fuel to an already incendiary situation, and that needs to clamped down.

Angry mobs certainly get the point across, but they also give plenty of cover to bad actors.

It will be interesting to see the % of white supremacists vs. the "burn it down" crowd vs. locals who have nothing left to lose.


I saw this last night in Portland.   The looting going on downtown were white kids hauling tech stuff out of Apple and purses out of Louis Vuitton.
 
edmo
2 hours ago  
So this is like all those rural folks flocking to state capitols to protest wearing masks. You know, good people.
 
qorkfiend
2 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: So, let me get this straight: protests are strictly "Locals Only"?


Don't be dense
 
iheartscotch
2 hours ago  

hodgemann: iheartscotch: Seriously. We need to act now. We NEED empathy classes and conflict resolution classes For. Every. Single. American. Child. It won't stop this shiat right away; but it might stop it in 20-30 years.

Or... we could arrest murdering cops?


That's definitely a good thing to do, but arresting a few cops isn't going to change systemic racism.
 
hodgemann
2 hours ago  

iheartscotch: hodgemann: iheartscotch: Seriously. We need to act now. We NEED empathy classes and conflict resolution classes For. Every. Single. American. Child. It won't stop this shiat right away; but it might stop it in 20-30 years.

Or... we could arrest murdering cops?

That's definitely a good thing to do, but arresting a few cops isn't going to change systemic racism.


And you think people attending a class on good manners will?  Actions having consequences will go much further than you think.  Dismantling our two-tiered justice system and replacing it with an actual system of justice will be a giant leap in the right direction.
 
Ishkur
1 hour ago  
I'm guessing Black Bloc is there too.

They always show up at large gatherings to break shiat.
 
iheartscotch
1 hour ago  

hodgemann: iheartscotch: hodgemann: iheartscotch: Seriously. We need to act now. We NEED empathy classes and conflict resolution classes For. Every. Single. American. Child. It won't stop this shiat right away; but it might stop it in 20-30 years.

Or... we could arrest murdering cops?

That's definitely a good thing to do, but arresting a few cops isn't going to change systemic racism.

And you think people attending a class on good manners will?  Actions having consequences will go much further than you think.  Dismantling our two-tiered justice system and replacing it with an actual system of justice will be a giant leap in the right direction.


Not people in general. Children, specifically. Children, like dogs, aren't born to hatred. Hatred is learned. How do you teach a dog that something isn't bad? BY EXPOSING THEM TO IT. It's the same idea, but for children.

I realize that children aren't dogs, my idea will have serious consequences  and it is by no means a perfect idea. If you have a better idea to cure systemic racism; I'm all ears.

/ I absolutely agree that removing the two tiered justice system is a major part of the reforms that I am suggesting
 
Ringshadow
1 hour ago  
But I was funnied for every post yesterday saying that there were 100% agent provoketeurs in the crowds.

/real funny
 
neapoi
1 hour ago  

phimuskapsi: BunkyBrewman: cretinbob: [i.imgur.com image 245x247] [View Full Size image _x_]

//are there some? probably, but not that many.

lol, I guess the mayor of Minneapolis was bullshiatting then when he said everyone arrested last night was from out of state.

I mean, of all the places in the country Minneapolis might be one of the worst to infiltrate. The second you open your mouth you give yourself away. That accent cannot be faked.


Surre it cahn.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer
1 hour ago  

Ringshadow: But I was funnied for every post yesterday saying that there were 100% agent provoketeurs in the crowds.

/real funny


Walz is a straight shooter I believe him
 
bobobolinskii
1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Danack
1 hour ago  
https://www.vox.com/the-highlight/201​9​/11/11/20882005/accelerationism-white-​supremacy-christchurch

Accelerationists reject any effort to seize political power through the ballot box, dismissing the alt-right's attempts to engage in mass politics as pointless. If one votes, one should vote for the most extreme candidate, left or right, to intensify points of political and social conflict within Western societies. Their preferred tactic for heightening these contradictions, however, is not voting, but violence - attacking racial minorities and Jews as a way of bringing us closer to a race war, and using firearms to spark divisive fights over gun control. The ultimate goal is to collapse the government itself; they hope for a white-dominated future after that.

yeah, I'm pretty scared.
 
lolmao500
1 hour ago  
If I were Putin I would active a bunch of sleeper cells to really fark things up... like shoot cops and protesters and escalate violence to 11...

/worked in Ukraine
 
CaptainFatass
1 hour ago  
Ugh, fark, and now I'm seeing Rodeo Drive trending on Twitter. Lots of incendiary tweets obviously intended to get people to loot there. I thought the police helicopter hovering above this afternoon was just L.A. business as usual.
 
educated
1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: GardenWeasel: iheartscotch: Seriously. We need to act now. We NEED empathy classes and conflict resolution classes For. Every. Single. American. Child. It won't stop this shiat right away; but it might stop it in 20-30 years.

You can't get people to wear a mask. How are you going to force them to learn?

Chain them to desks if we have to.

Look, there aren't any easy solutions. There aren't any god damned fairy godmothers who are gonna fly in on a pink bubble, wave their wands and fix this for us. The only way we fix this shiat is by shifting our culture. It will take decades, if not longer.

/ how did we make sure that Germany didn't rise again after WWII? It wasn't by ignoring the problem. It wasn't by burning shiat. It was accomplished by changing their culture and then sitting on them for 70 years.


It starts in our schools.
Support your local educators - make sure they are including reading material highlighting folks of all colors. Make sure history texts tell the truth, the whole, ugly truth, about this country.
 
Cornelius Dribble
1 hour ago  
Unfortunately, the reason the Right does this is because it works. Until it became obvious that the violence was mainly incited by agents provocateurs, many progressives in my social media feeds were cheering it on indiscriminately.

At the demonstrations themselves, the Nazis only had to commit some of the violence. Sincere demonstrators who would otherwise have remained peaceful must have been swept up in the emotion and unwittingly followed their example.
 
Dork Gently
1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/FreeBeacon/status​/​1266448398753968145?s=20

The trouble makers are all from out of state, but the State AG asked people not to treat the National Guard like the local police because they're different people with different command structures and rules.  The National Guard was helping administer coronavirus tests, not kneeling on necks.

I mean, there's a little bit of daylight there.  But not much.
 
Rex_Everything
1 hour ago  

phimuskapsi: BunkyBrewman: cretinbob: [i.imgur.com image 245x247] [View Full Size image _x_]

//are there some? probably, but not that many.

lol, I guess the mayor of Minneapolis was bullshiatting then when he said everyone arrested last night was from out of state.

I mean, of all the places in the country Minneapolis might be one of the worst to infiltrate. The second you open your mouth you give yourself away. That accent cannot be faked.


As a native Minnesotan, I take great offfe....aw geez.  Who am I kidding? You're right.
 
educated
1 hour ago  
And for f*cks' sake (yes, ALL THE F*CKS), teach critical thinking skills.
 
bthom37
1 hour ago  
Stolen from myself in another thread:

"The thing is, I would want some real solid evidence before I started believing that.  People blaming 'outside agitators' has long been used against the left (as in, 'our blacks were peaceful til those outside agitators showed up with their jew commie ideas'), and I have an instinctual distrust of that.

On the other hand, I am fully aware that cops love using agent provocateurs, so...

Let's hope some real solid evidence comes out ASAP. "
 
fernt
1 hour ago  
Minneapolis Mayor: Destruction of Institutions Is Being Done by People 'From Outside' the City

...If you looked at Tuesday, it was largely peaceful protests, the vast majority peaceful, the vast majority of people from our city, with a small group of people looking to have intentional disturbance. Gradually, that shift was made, and we saw more and more people coming from outside of the city. We saw more and more people looking to cause violence in our communities."...


Greg Fischer, Louisville police blame looting at Breonna Taylor protest on out-of-towners

..."There are a lot of non-Louisvillians here," she concluded, "causing significant damage to our city."...
 
clowncar on fire
1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: BunkyBrewman: cretinbob: [i.imgur.com image 245x247] [View Full Size image _x_]

//are there some? probably, but not that many.

lol, I guess the mayor of Minneapolis was bullshiatting then when he said everyone arrested last night was from out of state.

I'm still aghast at the sheer ballsiness of the black clad, gas masked, with an umbrella, guy who so causally broke all the windows in that AutoZone and then walked, not ran, away.


Exact same thing in Louisville.  Calmly shattered the windows in a Subway and calmly walked away.  One older gentleman approached him, the culprit shook the hammer in his face and then continued on breaking the windows.  Prick wore safety goggles.
 
hodgemann
1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: hodgemann: iheartscotch: hodgemann: iheartscotch: Seriously. We need to act now. We NEED empathy classes and conflict resolution classes For. Every. Single. American. Child. It won't stop this shiat right away; but it might stop it in 20-30 years.

Or... we could arrest murdering cops?

That's definitely a good thing to do, but arresting a few cops isn't going to change systemic racism.

And you think people attending a class on good manners will?  Actions having consequences will go much further than you think.  Dismantling our two-tiered justice system and replacing it with an actual system of justice will be a giant leap in the right direction.

Not people in general. Children, specifically. Children, like dogs, aren't born to hatred. Hatred is learned. How do you teach a dog that something isn't bad? BY EXPOSING THEM TO IT. It's the same idea, but for children.

I realize that children aren't dogs, my idea will have serious consequences  and it is by no means a perfect idea. If you have a better idea to cure systemic racism; I'm all ears.

/ I absolutely agree that removing the two tiered justice system is a major part of the reforms that I am suggesting


If only there was a simple cure-all.  There are many factors that go into it and it will require a multi-pronged approach if a solution is to be found.  (please refrain from "final solution" jokes, Farkers)

Changes will be measured on a generational scale, as it will take more than one generation of Americans not being afraid to walk down the street, for the flowers of progress to begin to bloom.
 
Boo_Guy
1 hour ago  
Soros is bussing them in! Or would that be the Koch in this case? With the backing of the reverse vampires?

/damn lizard people
 
bfh0417
1 hour ago  

cretinbob: [i.imgur.com image 245x247]

//are there some? probably, but not that many.


Perhaps, but the outsiders are the worst types.
 
the money is in the banana stand
1 hour ago  
Russian collusion! False Flag! Lol. Yeah, ok. Operation Arby's is under way.
 
