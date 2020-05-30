 Skip to content
(Pew Social Trends)   Those darn millennials will turn 40 soon: an honest look at a generation   (pewsocialtrends.org) divider line
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


/ obligatory
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An honest look at a generation is an oxymoron if I've ever heard of one.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
😒
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bdub77: An honest look at a generation is an oxymoron if I've ever heard of one.


Let's be honest, you are wrong
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there's any problem, I'm sure some boomer is responsible for it
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: If there's any problem, I'm sure some boomer is responsible for it


OK, Boomer
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: MaudlinMutantMollusk: If there's any problem, I'm sure some boomer is responsible for it

OK, Boomer


SEE?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gen-xer who married an Oregon trailer:

Welcome to the party, pal.gif
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop playing video games for a day and VOTE!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no such things as "generations" as defined by social engineers. It's only another way to divide us.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Each of these 'generation' labels puts LOTS of parents and their children in the same generation.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn it I will be drug kicking and screaming into being called a millennial, I prefer Oregon Trail Generation to Xennials.

You bastards will never taken me alive! Now get off my 37 year old lawn.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: 😒


Still twerk like a 20-something, though...

:P
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No really, you should honestly GFY.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SamFlagg: Damn it I will be drug kicking and screaming into being called a millennial, I prefer Oregon Trail Generation to Xennials.

You bastards will never taken me alive! Now get off my 37 year old lawn.


I've got underwear older than many millenials, but somehow people want to stretch the definition back to the start of the 80's. Other definitions put the end AFTER 2000. Seriously? That's not a generation with common traits. That's like me and my grandmother talking about computers.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Each of these 'generation' labels puts LOTS of parents and their children in the same generation.


So does Pornhub. The same actress can be a co-ed or a milf depending on the script.
/so I've heard
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three-in-ten Millennials live with a spouse and child compared with 40% of Gen Xers at a comparable age

Holy shiat, a 10% drop.  Stop the presses.  They're not even trying to lie with statistics.
 
T.rex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh?  Millenials are turning like 25.    40 is on the lower cusp of GenX.
 
sleep lack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Three-in-ten Millennials live with a spouse and child compared with 40% of Gen Xers at a comparable age "


This makes me irrationally angry - use "3-in-10 and 4-in-10", or "30% and 40%", don't mix them
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleep lack: "Three-in-ten Millennials live with a spouse and child compared with 40% of Gen Xers at a comparable age "


This makes me irrationally angry - use "3-in-10 and 4-in-10", or "30% and 40%", don't mix them


Well, Millenials only count as 3/5th of a person....
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: raerae1980: 😒

Still twerk like a 20-something, though...

:P


You're goddamn right about that, mister! :-)
 
vtstang66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As an almost-40 Millennial, I live my life with the daily anguish of wanting desperately to yell at younger Millennials to get the hell off my lawn, but still being unable to afford said lawn.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: MaudlinMutantMollusk: If there's any problem, I'm sure some boomer is responsible for it

OK, Boomer


Self awareness level ZERO achieved
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SamFlagg: Damn it I will be drug kicking and screaming into being called a millennial, I prefer Oregon Trail Generation to Xennials.

You bastards will never taken me alive! Now get off my 37 year old lawn.


also 37 here...just accept it, you are an Elder Millenial. Old enough to have used corded phones that hung on the wall, memorized about 7-10 phone numbers, had to dial-up to connect to AOL, free nights and weekends for cell phones...
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: sleep lack: "Three-in-ten Millennials live with a spouse and child compared with 40% of Gen Xers at a comparable age "


This makes me irrationally angry - use "3-in-10 and 4-in-10", or "30% and 40%", don't mix them

Well, Millenials only count as 3/5th of a person....


Millenials are the avocado toast of the world.
 
Parrahs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: Still twerk like a 20-something, though...


Two decades is indeed something I guess...


Russ1642: Each of these 'generation' labels puts LOTS of parents and their children in the same generation.


Meanwhile I remember the time before internet, cellphones, CD's, back when the wall was still standing and (this being a very Swedish take on it) Gunde Svan wad an athlete rather than a TV host. My younger brother basically doesn't. You'd think such things could be a good split if you absolutely, positively have to have these bloody labels, but apparently not. (The last few batches of millennials won't even remember 9/11.)
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: There's no such things as "generations" as defined by social engineers. It's only another way to divide us.


People are not numbers, math is another way to divide, add, multiply and subtract us
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: LewDux: MaudlinMutantMollusk: If there's any problem, I'm sure some boomer is responsible for it

OK, Boomer

Self awareness level ZERO achieved


Congratulations
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

T.rex: Huh?  Millenials are turning like 25.    40 is on the lower cusp of GenX.


Gen-Y-Me is also properly called the Millennials and were born between 1980 and 1994
Those turning 25 are Gen-Z, or the "my entire life is a punch line to grand daddy's patriarchy" generation
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Parrahs: guestguy: Still twerk like a 20-something, though...

Two decades is indeed something I guess...


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My feelings on the issue:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleep lack: "Three-in-ten Millennials live with a spouse and child compared with 40% of Gen Xers at a comparable age "


This makes me irrationally angry - use "3-in-10 and 4-in-10", or "30% and 40%", don't mix them


Bet it's the work of an English major who thinks they can apply rules of colorful prose to number sets and statistics.
 
gadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm an almost 40 proper millennial.  I've been voting and paying taxes for a long, long time.  I have two kids.  I have college debt after working two sometimes three jobs at points in my life.  Let me sum up my millennial experience:  I'm farking tired.  Those Gen Z kids have lots of energy and good ideas - let them run things for a while.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_EliteOne: SamFlagg: Damn it I will be drug kicking and screaming into being called a millennial, I prefer Oregon Trail Generation to Xennials.

You bastards will never taken me alive! Now get off my 37 year old lawn.

also 37 here...just accept it, you are an Elder Millenial. Old enough to have used corded phones that hung on the wall, memorized about 7-10 phone numbers, had to dial-up to connect to AOL, free nights and weekends for cell phones...


I mean we do hold eldrich power and secrets....people today need constant reminders not to click on strange links, but in the dark times when the internet sprang into being strange links abounded.  I speak not of the rick roll......mere child's play.  A pale imitation of the darker forces that used to roam.  They talk of the deep web and the darkweb now.  When we were but lads and lasses there was only the web and you could not ask jeeves to unsee what had been seen.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Each of these 'generation' labels puts LOTS of parents and their children in the same generation.


It's funny because in different contexts 'generation; means different things
 
wiseolddude
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I have never heard anyone say OK, Boomer, the only place I see that expression is on Fark, and I'm a Boomer.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
On the other hand, the more that people seem to define "millennials" as "anybody younger than a baby boomer," the more irritating I find the lackadaisical application of the term. Generations might be broad-based, but they'renot that broad-based. We don't need a hard-and-fast definition of the term "millennial," but whatever it's supposed to signify loses all meaning when we apply it willy-nilly to everybody from 40-somethings to teenagers.

from: https://www.vox.com/2018/8/15/1​7686668​/millennials-explained
 
Satampra Zeiros [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Nearing 40. No spouse. No kids. Filled my house with a couple of cats instead.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

LewDux: Russ1642: Each of these 'generation' labels puts LOTS of parents and their children in the same generation.

It's funny because in different contexts 'generation; means different things


I like the Renewable Source Electric Generation.
 
Parrahs
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

T.rex: Huh?  Millenials are turning like 25.    40 is on the lower cusp of GenX.


If you went to sleep in 2010 and just woke up then welcome to 2020, and you may wanna take two xanax and a losec before checking the news.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

wiseolddude: I have never heard anyone say OK, Boomer, the only place I see that expression is on Fark, and I'm a Boomer.


Yeah, but you don't GO to any other place than Fark.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

gadian: I'm an almost 40 proper millennial.  I've been voting and paying taxes for a long, long time.  I have two kids.  I have college debt after working two sometimes three jobs at points in my life.  Let me sum up my millennial experience:  I'm farking tired.  Those Gen Z kids have lots of energy and good ideas - let them run things for a while.


Sooo, the idea is to go immediately from blaming boomers for everything to blaming Gen Z for everything.  Now that you've said it, it seems utterly predictable
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SamFlagg: The_EliteOne: SamFlagg: Damn it I will be drug kicking and screaming into being called a millennial, I prefer Oregon Trail Generation to Xennials.

You bastards will never taken me alive! Now get off my 37 year old lawn.

also 37 here...just accept it, you are an Elder Millenial. Old enough to have used corded phones that hung on the wall, memorized about 7-10 phone numbers, had to dial-up to connect to AOL, free nights and weekends for cell phones...

I mean we do hold eldrich power and secrets....people today need constant reminders not to click on strange links, but in the dark times when the internet sprang into being strange links abounded.  I speak not of the rick roll......mere child's play.  A pale imitation of the darker forces that used to roam.  They talk of the deep web and the darkweb now.  When we were but lads and lasses there was only the web and you could not ask jeeves to unsee what had been seen.


Boomers: he's talking about the goat, see?
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Theory_​o​f_generations

According to Mannheim, people are significantly influenced by the socio-historical environment (in particular, notable events that involve them actively) of their youth; giving rise, on the basis of shared experience, to social cohorts that in their turn influence events that shape future generations
 
Gooch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Make use of cultural touchstones to separate generations if you must have that separation:
Baby Boomers get to be between Pearl Harbor and JFK getting shot ~20 yearsGen-X be born between JFK getting shot and MTV first airing. ~20yrsMillenials get the space between MTV and 9/11; ~20 yrs
Zoomers get between 9/11 and COVID-19; ~20 yrs
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

gadian: I'm an almost 40 proper millennial.  I've been voting and paying taxes for a long, long time.  I have two kids.  I have college debt after working two sometimes three jobs at points in my life.  Let me sum up my millennial experience:  I'm farking tired.  Those Gen Z kids have lots of energy and good ideas - let them run things for a while.


I'm a 52 year old Gen X-er and *I'm* tired.  I've been diligently saving 10 to 20% of my paycheck in 401(k)s for at least the last 25 years and I've got a "nice" nestegg but not really.  It's not enough.  I don't even count Social Security - if it still exists when I retire it'll be icing.

I look at my near ancestors' health history and it doesn't look great.  All my savings are tied up in things I can't / am not supposed to touch until 65, but I don't want to retire just when cognitive and physical decline have wrapped me in their embrace of elder drool.
 
Mangoose
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I always thought Millennials were born starting in 2000. I guess I was wrong. Hell, I'm in my 40s and don't even know what generation I belong to.

I'd call us the lost generation but I think, like most things I've come across, that belongs to someone else.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's almost like starting people off with a debt to income ratio greater than 2:1 leads to them delaying some of the more expensive life choices until that number approaches something closer to 1:1.

Probably some mysterious sociopsychological phenomenon though.  Now to explain how literally everything else is actually just economics in action!
 
yeahyeahyeah i know [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

T.rex: Huh?  Millenials are turning like 25.    40 is on the lower cusp of GenX.


I was thinking the same thing...gen xer here.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mangoose: I always thought Millennials were born starting in 2000.


That's what I thought at first, too.  But it turns out to be a sort of "coming of age at the turn of the century" marker.
 
