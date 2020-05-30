 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Snack Team 6?   (twitter.com) divider line
61
    More: Asinine, shot  
•       •       •

1371 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 May 2020 at 1:19 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



61 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Moodock [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There is nothing funny about that video. Sadly, there are child soldiers in this world. This is nothing more than mocking the abuse and suffering they are forced in to.
 
booniepepper [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sick.

Their parents are sacrificing their children.  Did the kids mow lawn and hold bake sales to raise funds for the tacticool lite or did it come out of their allowance?  Christmas?  So many questions.
 
Cathead [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Longer version . . . sadly there is no who\what\where\when or why just yet - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jHK​l6e​3YnJE
 
booniepepper [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Definitely bake sale.  A card table table outside Walmart piled with loaves of white bread and a sign saying, "No change"
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Cathead: Longer version . . . sadly there is no who\what\where\when or why just yet - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jHKl​6e3YnJE


thanks for the link, but the sideways video was giving me a headache

anyone know how to do a 90 degree turn on a youTube video?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Everybody's ready to read a lot into this.

Maybe it's JROTC field day. Family open house and they let the kids dress up? Those two things happen in Murica on the regular.
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: Everybody's ready to read a lot into this.

Maybe it's JROTC field day. Family open house and they let the kids dress up? Those two things happen in Murica on the regular.


LARPing is all fun and games until you shoot someone's eye out.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is sincerely farked up.
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This reeks of FAKE.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

swankywanky: Cathead: Longer version . . . sadly there is no who\what\where\when or why just yet - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jHKl​6e3YnJE

thanks for the link, but the sideways video was giving me a headache

anyone know how to do a 90 degree turn on a youTube video?


Lock your screen so it doesn't rotate when you rotate your phone.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: This reeks of FAKE.


Not so much fake as it is far-right family cosplay being misinterpreted on Twitter. It's basically stupid filtered through another layer of stupid.
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SurfaceTension: swankywanky: Cathead: Longer version . . . sadly there is no who\what\where\when or why just yet - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jHKl​6e3YnJE

thanks for the link, but the sideways video was giving me a headache

anyone know how to do a 90 degree turn on a youTube video?

Lock your screen so it doesn't rotate when you rotate your phone.


good idea, I'm on desktop right now but will watch again on my phone
 
Moodock [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: This reeks of FAKE.


Even if it is fake, it is sickening as it mocks children who were actually forced to be a soldier.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Twitler Youth
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: This reeks of FAKE.


There have been reports that they were just wee female Nat Guards...
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That turned into a rabbit hole that led to Richard j Flaherty, a 4'10" Green Beret in Vietnam. Crazy story
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: Ow! That was my feelings!: This reeks of FAKE.

There have been reports that they were just wee female Nat Guards...


But this being Fark, we have to make sure and buy the "OMG! Child soldiers!" angle. People around here used to be smart, they didn't snap at the trolling bait like this when Obama was in charge.

And my mother hung me on a hook once. Once... I guess shiat really never will go back to where it was. Our president will continually excavate the limbo zone to lower the bar, and fakers will lap up anything they think is damaging to Trump, not caring if it's true or not while screaming "Fake news" when they other side does something they suddenly notice isn't real. But it's selective, just like the MAGAts. And the worm Orouboros smiles and clamps down tighter on its tail.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maddog2030: That turned into a rabbit hole that led to Richard j Flaherty, a 4'10" Green Beret in Vietnam. Crazy story


Funny choice or term there, because, without reading up on the guy, I would bet that at that size, he cleared out a lot of tunnels there... Perfect size for hopping down those holes and clearing out the enemy.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On A Mission: Ow! That was my feelings!: This reeks of FAKE.

Not so much fake as it is far-right family cosplay being misinterpreted on Twitter. It's basically stupid filtered through another layer of stupid.


YO DAWG WE HERD YOU LIKE STUPID...
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: maddog2030: That turned into a rabbit hole that led to Richard j Flaherty, a 4'10" Green Beret in Vietnam. Crazy story

Funny choice or term there, because, without reading up on the guy, I would bet that at that size, he cleared out a lot of tunnels there... Perfect size for hopping down those holes and clearing out the enemy.


He did.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ah, my moronic alderman.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: Ow! That was my feelings!: This reeks of FAKE.

Not so much fake as it is far-right family cosplay being misinterpreted on Twitter. It's basically stupid filtered through another layer of stupid.


And we're done here.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Come on Fark. You're supposed to be better than Facebook.
 
rcain
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Time to load up the Nerf Blaster with Brussel Sprouts
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"We put the young ones on the front line, sir, they love it..."
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's not "child abuse", alderman, so quit with the hysterical hyperbole, ffs. It's some douchebag ultranationalist parents who thought it was cute.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Easy, you just don't lead 'em so much"

/JFC what is happening in America?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You'll get over it.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Who is more foolish, the fool or the fool who gets fooled by him?
 
skyotter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's an adult woman, you idiots.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Someone posts their kids geared up, Twitter makes up bullshiat about how they are child soldiers and sent tot he front against protestors, news picks up the tweet and not the actual story, people tweet the news article, it continues to escalate.

That's how the far right nazis get their lies out. Don't be like them fark.
 
Percise1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The swatler youth program?

Not sure of the context here, but I don't see any of it being good.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Flashlight
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Do any of the guns even have a magazine in them?
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

skyotter: It's an adult woman, you idiots.


See! They've recruited Tonya Harding to wack the protesters.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My headcanon is that they're the children of a police reservist of some sort. The adult has the kids for the quarantine and he doesn't want to leave them at home, probably because he thought the entire city was going apes**t and they'd be safer with them. Of course, they're preppers, so they already have the gear in the first place. But when they arrive on the scene and report in, the person in charge tells the adult to just put the kids over there, away from the serious stuff.

This is complete speculative fiction, but I'm bored...
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Flashlight: Do any of the guns even have a magazine in them?


It certainly doesn't look like it
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

skyotter: It's an adult woman, you idiots.


This is Fark. How the hell are we supposed to know what those are like?
 
Usernate
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The strategy was to tempt protesters into attacking and then screaming, "Oh my god they are hurting the children. You're the real villains."

Absolutely despicable.
 
mononymous
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They're not child soldiers, they're "Fun-Size Soldiers".
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hell, I can't even get mine to go outside and mow the lawn
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Pickle traded his lawnmower for an M16 and some camo gear?
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ok, so as an addendum to my other post - this is not the video I saw on Twitter last night, which I assumed it was. The video last night was of 4 young people, almost definitely boys around 12-15, with clothing like this, but no masks, and no weapons, standing behind a police car in some kind of parking lot. Either someone is muddying the waters or there's more going on here...
 
Harry Freakstorm [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Enjoy it while you can kiddo. Cause when you turn 18 you might have a drill sergeant screaming at you for having the booger picked on the trigger.

Or you'll put all this behind you, go to college, make cool friends and run for state representative.
 
Harry Freakstorm [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Pickle traded his lawnmower for an M16 and some camo gear?


Pickle!  Pick up your people mower and get your self out on the front lawn!
 
Flincher
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Farking dipshiat white people 🙄


/am white
//ashamed
///fark
 
gadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If those were real kids, that's not just child abuse but an actual farking war crime.  Secondly, can we not have our own Hitler Youth running around, pretty please?  If whoever they are were black, they wouldn't have been in place long enough for this video to be made.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/watch out, they'll bust your kneecap.
 
darwinpolice [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
SEAL Team 6-year-old
 
Displayed 50 of 61 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.