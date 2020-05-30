 Skip to content
Tennessee decides that if the coronavirus doesn't kill you, the pesticides will
10
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dammit. I ordered masks from Jaanuu that are treated with the same shiat.
 
Minus1Kelvin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why are we such a stupid country? How did this happen?
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My wife ordered some masks from a well known (if not necessarily regarded) retailer.  They came with big "wash first" labels on them.  I thought, okay, but let's just see how they fit for a second - OH GOD - damn things smelled like formaldehyde.  Yeah, put those on high spin...
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Minus1Kelvin: Why are we such a stupid country? How did this happen?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leftshue
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's not like anyone in TN is wearing masks anyway.

/in TN
//wears a mask
 
shaggai
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"They would have gotten away with it too, if not for that lousy scientist and his science."
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Apparently they don't know you're supposed to go sit out once you're hit until one team captured the other teams flag in paintball.

/ cop only needed to hit them once
// prick
/// no one else advanced, prick
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Safety and health are core values at DuPont. We are, and have always been committed to upholding the highest standards for the wellbeing of our employees, our customers and the communities in which we operate."

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Biser [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's silver in a polymer.  Are your old silver dimes going to kill you?  REI sells (or did sell) water filters by Katadyn that contain silver in a ceramic matrix.  These filters were used to provide safe water from the GANGES RIVER(!).  Who the fark would have brass ones big enough to drink out of a river full of dead bodies?
 
phoenix352
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Remember we knew leaded gas was poisonous the day it was invented but we used it for decades, and when we banned it, we saw a generational decline in violent crime.
 
