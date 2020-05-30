 Skip to content
(UPI)   Florida man on death row finds out another man has since confessed to killing the victim. Florida judge: "Sorry, that's not 'new evidence', you get to stay on death row"   (upi.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's this kind of shiat that makes me not support the death penalty. And that they constantly fark up the procedure itself but that's another issue. Oh and the state shouldn't execute its own people but I'm not going to change anyone's mind on that.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Better to kill ten innocent men than to let one guilty man go free.  Or something like that.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Better to kill ten innocent men than to let one guilty man go free.  Or something like that.


Unfortunately, that's the ratio.
 
geggam [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
yep.... ever wonder why cops walk ?
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Duh.  You don't get your conviction thrown out because an inmate who is already serving life in prison "confesses" to the crime.
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm good with if you are hanging out with a dude who kills a 14 year old girl it's time for you to go
 
X-Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A Florida judge on Friday denied a new trial for a death row inmate convicted of killing a 14-year-old girl in 1985.

So they're going to let another man die for Glenn Beck's crime?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sadly, an uncorroborated confession by someone else doesn't even approach the threshold for new trial.
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Actually re-reading the article scratch that
 
Lydia_C
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

X-Geek: A Florida judge on Friday denied a new trial for a death row inmate convicted of killing a 14-year-old girl in 1985.

So they're going to let another man die for Glenn Beck's crime?


I thought that was 1991?
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Duh.  You don't get your conviction thrown out because an inmate who is already serving life in prison "confesses" to the crime.


While a good point I would argue that according to the article this man was convicted based only on testimony and hearsay with no actual evidence being presented. The fact that the standard of beyond reasonable doubt didn't even get approached much less met should justify a new trial
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Dailey was convicted in 1987 based mostly on testimony from three jailhouse informants. There was no physical evidence linking him to the slaying.

He should have walked in the beginning

that is Shadow of Doubt big time
 
X-Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Lydia_C: X-Geek: A Florida judge on Friday denied a new trial for a death row inmate convicted of killing a 14-year-old girl in 1985.

So they're going to let another man die for Glenn Beck's crime?

I thought that was 1991?


We may never know how many girls he's raped and murdered.

At least that's what some people are saying.
 
zekeburger
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
At least he didn't catch his wife in bed with a golf pro and grease them both.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Considering there was no physical evidence linking him to the murder anyway, how the fark did the jury find him guilty to begin with?  Oh right, likely a scapegoat because hey, better to convict someone than not convict anyone!
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Assuming that's true when it comes to this kind of stuff if you don't read the transcripts it's all just speculation
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Considering there was no physical evidence linking him to the murder anyway, how the fark did the jury find him guilty to begin with?  Oh right, likely a scapegoat because hey, better to convict someone than not convict anyone!


that's why the plea system is set up like it is

the system is bread and butter for a lot of people

can anybody tell me why use Google Chrome dictation and the words come out right and then a second later it changes to something I didn't say
 
DevilGirlFromMars
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

zepillin: Dailey was convicted in 1987 based mostly on testimony from three jailhouse informants. There was no physical evidence linking him to the slaying.

He should have walked in the beginning

that is Shadow of Doubt big time


Yup. No doubt he was a shady character hanging out with horrible people but we have trials that are supposed to require hard evidence in this country for a reason. Hearsay from prison informants isn't exactly hard evidence.
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm on a Chromebook
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And why does it drop words
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Sadly, an uncorroborated confession by someone else doesn't even approach the threshold for new trial.


In general, maybe, but when the confession comes from the co-defendent who refused to testify in teh trial, it could be given more weight.

That aside, just stop your state killing people. You could be better than North Korea, if you put some effort into it.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Put both of them on death row.  The one guy confessed, so he deserves to die.  The first guy apparently can't get off death row.  But his presence there shouldn't stop us from killing the confessed murderer.  Yeah, ideally only one dies.  But the judge says this isn't an ideal world.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

zepillin: Assuming that's true when it comes to this kind of stuff if you don't read the transcripts it's all just speculation


Bingo. That article couldn't possibly tell you everything you know to make an informed decision. Presumably the jury [of ten black women] were able to make an informed decision about the guilt of this [white male] person. Oh, was there something I should not have said?

/make everything about race FTW
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tirob [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Did you actually read the article you submitted, subby?  The "evidence" consisted of a paper signed by Florida Man's co-defendant in the crime, who declined to testify in support of his own statement.

FTFA:  "Unfortunately, the trial court ruled today that it could not consider the overwhelming evidence of Mr. Dailey's innocence, including Jack Pearcy's repeated confessions that he committed the murder alone, because of its view concerning a number of technical legal requirements," Dailey's lawyer, Josh Dubin, told the Times.

"Technical legal requirements," counselor?  Such as a requirement that a witness testify in support of his own written assertions?

Still and all, I harbor a suspicion that Dailey did not kill the victim.  No guilty man would have such an incompetent lawyer working on his case.

*does some research*

It would appear that Pearcy, the co-defendant, has had a bit of trouble in the past determining whether he was guilty of the crime.

https://www.tampabay.com/news/florida​/​2020/03/03/in-pinellas-death-case-co-d​efendant-retracts-confession-again/

My sense is that Attorney Dubin would do well to try another avenue by way of trying to get his client's death sentence vacated or overturned.  This piece of strategy clearly never had a chance.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mugato: It's this kind of shiat that makes me not support the death penalty. And that they constantly fark up the procedure itself but that's another issue. Oh and the state shouldn't execute its own people but I'm not going to change anyone's mind on that.


Huh. You changed my mind on the issue.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Sadly, an uncorroborated confession by someone else doesn't even approach the threshold for new trial.


Does it approach "reasonable doubt"?
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: RussianPotato: Duh.  You don't get your conviction thrown out because an inmate who is already serving life in prison "confesses" to the crime.

While a good point I would argue that according to the article this man was convicted based only on testimony and hearsay with no actual evidence being presented. The fact that the standard of beyond reasonable doubt didn't even get approached much less met should justify a new trial


Fun fact:  In Florida, the state supreme court MUST take all appeals in death penalty cases.  And it is required to file an appeal in all death penalty cases.  No person gets put to death in the state until the highest court has approved of it.  And this is after an appeal to an intermediate appellate court.

His lawyer would've argued what you said at the trial level.  He had to.  If he didn't, the conviction would be overturned because of ineffective assistance of counsel.  Only a lawyer who is approved with extensive qualifications can defend a death penalty case.

3 courts reviewed what you said.  They all said there was enough evidence for a jury to find him guilty - and primarily culpable, that's why he was sentenced to death and not his co-conspirator - of the crime.

Too bad newspapers no longer bother to educate their readers about a subject.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Gop judge known for being an asshole.

We had one in my town who had a penchant  for cocaine and hookers.

He had a driver cause he had his license revoked for dui.
 
